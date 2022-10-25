Read full article on original website
gojsutigers.com
A Late Goal Boosts Southern Over JSU, 1-0, in Tigers' in Regular Season Finale
BATON ROUGE, -- Jackson State University soccer team fell 1-0 on the road against Southern University on Friday evening. A late goal at the 70:46 mark gave the Jaguars a boost to top the Tigers at A.W. Mumford Stadium. Jackson State fell to 8-7-1 overall and 7-1-1 in Southwestern Athletic...
WDAM-TV
JSU shuts down, shuts out, Southern U.
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Jackson State University quarterback Shedeur Sanders ran for two touchdowns and threw for another Saturday as the Tigers dominated Southern University, shutting out the Jaguars, 35-0, at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. In a Southwestern Athletic Conference contest that was deemed of enough significance to attract not...
WAFF
Hornets snap Bulldogs Magic City Classic winning streak
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M Head Coach Connell Maynor entered into the 81st Magic City Classic undefeated. Four straight years of wins over bitter rival Alabama State. After his fifth meeting with the Hornets, Maynor may look back at a fifth win that slipped away from miscues. The Bulldogs...
Southern suffers shutout loss to Jackson St. in BoomBox Classic
JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - Southern had a tough day against Jackson State’s top-ranked defense in the BoomBox Classic in Jackson, Miss. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Jags (5-3, 3-2 SWAC) suffered a 35-0 loss to the Tigers (8-0, 5-0 SWAC). Southern quarterback BeSean McCray was just 9-of-26 passing for...
theadvocate.com
Southern at Jackson State: Kickoff time, TV, what's at stake, prediction and more
1 p.m. Saturday, Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Miss. Online: ESPN+ | TV: ESPNU, 10 p.m. (tape delay) Perhaps the biggest chunk of pride in the conference is at stake in this cross-state brawl that brings out the animosity more than Grambling for Southern and Alcorn State for Jackson State. Two teams based in state capitals, deep HBCU roots and a long history of playing before large and charged crowds. Southern needs the victory more than the Tigers, who are unbeaten and appear to be cruising toward a division title. The winner can claim bragging rights but the loser has a reasonable shot at a rematch on Dec. 3 for a much bigger reward.
Coach Maynor Roasts Coach Robinson Jr. at 81st Magic City Classic Luncheon
Connell Maynor reminded Eddie Robinson Jr. about how he injured his hip during the 1991 Heritage Bowl.
fox8live.com
SU vs. JSU game could bring record crowds
JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - Law enforcement agencies in the Jackson, Mississippi area are preparing for potential record crowds Saturday, Oct. 29. The Southern University Jaguars will take on Jackson State at 1 p.m. in Jackson, Mississippi. In addition to the thousands of fans in town for the actual game, law...
wbrc.com
ASU and AAMU fans gather in Birmingham for 81st Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The festivities all week lead up to the big game for the Magic City Classic. The Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets battled it out Saturday afternoon at Legion Field. Tens of thousands came together to watch and celebrate, no matter their age or Classic experience.
wwno.org
3 key reasons why ESPN chose Jackson State’s rivalry with Southern for College GameDay
On Thursday morning, the Jackson State University football team showed up bright and early to practice at the Walter Payton Center. Temperatures swayed between the high 40s and low 50s as dozens of young men practiced drills, ran plays, and stretched under the watchful eyes of the JSU coaching staff.
auburntigers.com
Tigers fall to No. 1 Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. — Playing toe-to-toe with the No. 1 team in the country, Auburn soccer traded blows with Alabama in a scoreless draw for 86 minutes, but it was the Tide who was able to find the back of the net in the 87th minute to seal the victory.
Mississippi State Athletics: John Cohen steps out on Auburn job
Former Mississippi State athletic director, John Cohen has been hired as the new athletic director at Auburn University. Well, those who are reading this could have several different emotions. I’m sure some of you are happy and think that Cohen never did enough for Mississippi State University. I’m sure others are sad to see Cohen leave and believe he brought in the best coaches he could get at Mississippi State. Either way, it has now become official. John Cohen is headed to the plains of Auburn, Alabama, and has taken the job of athletic director at Auburn University.
Will the Magic City Classic return to Legion Field next year?
There’s a possibility this could be the last Magic City Classic at Legion Field. The contract between the city of Birmingham and the two universities that compete in the annual football game, Alabama State University and Alabama A&M, expires on Dec. 3. As of now, no one from city hall or the universities has said publicly if the contract will be renewed, but ultimately the decision will come from the schools.
Prattville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Monroe County High School football team will have a game with Prattville Christian Academy on October 28, 2022, 16:45:00.
Auburn football: Bo Nix says he was ‘miserable’ every week under Bryan Harsin
Auburn football and Bo Nix have gone their separate ways in 2022. Nix, who transferred from the Plains following a 6-4 season as a starter before an ankle injury wiped out the final three games of his 2021 campaign, has gone straight to the top 10 in the AP Poll with the Oregon Ducks. Auburn has gone to the bottom of the SEC West standings and harsh rumors about Bryan Harsin’s coaching style have come to light, leading to many fans being over his tenure as Tigers head coach.
Alabama A&M, Alabama State each receive $500,000 for historic preservation
As part of Wednesday’s kickoff events for the 81st annual Magic City Classic, U.S. Rep Terri Sewell presented Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University with $500,000 checks to preserve historic structures on their campuses. [Read more about the 2022 Magic City Classic]. The funding is part of an...
Alexander City, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Valley High School football team will have a game with Benjamin Russell High School on October 28, 2022, 16:55:00.
WSFA
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
Opelika-Auburn News
Halloween weekend in Auburn and Opelika: When to trick-or-treat and what to do
Start preparing for Halloween because the festivities aren’t just for Oct. 31 anymore: The holiday is celebrated the whole weekend in the Auburn-Opelika area this year. There are pumpkin carvings, haunted historical walking tours, haunted houses, and early trick-or-treating this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Join Auburn University students for...
opelikaobserver.com
Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes
AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
Wetumpka Herald
Three Wetumpka residents turn 100 years old
Gardens of Wetumpka Assisted Living has three residents turning 100 years old this year — Joan Bromley, Jackie Sumners and Juanita Welker. Bromley’s birthday is Nov. 7, and she said it feels “impossible” to almost be turning 100. Thinking back on her childhood, she said what stands out the most was running away from home when she was around 6 years old.
