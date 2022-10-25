ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, KY

wymt.com

Two EKY educators selected for 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Eastern Kentucky educators were recently selected for a special honor at the state level. Last week, the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network (KY ILN) announced the selection of 11 educators for its 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort. Among those joining the team are Amy Newsome from Adams...
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

2023 ANNUAL AGENCY PLAN & 5-YEAR ACTION PLAN

Notice is hereby given to the residents of the Housing Authority of Lawrence County, the citizens of Lawrence County, and all persons interested, that the Housing Authority is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and Section 511 of the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998 Interim Rule to complete a Public Housing Five-Year/Annual Agency Plan and 5-Year Capital Fund Action Plan.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
ashlandbeacon.com

Tai Chi and Kungfu find a Home in Catlettsburg

Let me introduce you to Nancy Compton. She is the Master Instructor at Ashland Area Tai Chi and Kung Fu. She was born in Ashland Kentucky in October 1954 as Nancy Coleman. She graduated from Blazer HS in 1973 and from UK in 1978 with a BS in Nursing. "After graduation from college, I stayed in Lexington KY, married, and began raising a family. In 1985, when my firstborn son was five, I began looking for a martial arts school to enroll him in. We both had become fascinated with the martial arts that we saw being performed by stars such as Bruce Lee, Chuck Norris, Jackie Chan, and others. After a short and uninspired try at a karate class there in Lexington, I was forced to look further and found a Chinese martial arts school called Four Seasons on Southland Dr. It had been founded by an immigrant from China, Dr. Winglock Ng (also known as John Ng) about 10 years prior. When we walked into their school and saw what they were practicing there (Kung fu and Wushu) we were enthralled and had the feeling that we had found our new martial arts home, Compton explained.
ASHLAND, KY
thelevisalazer.com

MEET THE CANDIDATES FOR LOUISA CITY COUNCIL…November Candidates 2022

MEET THE CANDIDATES FOR LOUISA CITY COUNCIL …November 8 Candidates 2022. The following candidates will be on the ballot for Louisa City Council on Tuesday November 8, 2022. Listed in order of when they were received by The Lazer. Voters in Louisa will choose six of the eight candidates...
LOUISA, KY
WOWK 13 News

Health departments deliver results on West Virginia well waters near Turnpike crash chemical spill

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Environmental health specialists from the Fayette County and Kanawha-Charleston health departments are continuing to monitor the waters of and around Paint Creek after a tractor-trailer crash spilled chemicals into the water in August. Officials from the health department say the environmental health specialists hand delivered and mailed letters today, Oct. 24, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

Louisa Mayor candidates tell why you should choose them

This is the second in na series of candidate interviews for the 2022 General Election on Nov. 8. Lawrence County Clerk Chris Jobe said there have been “quite a few” applications for absentee ballots so far with Oct. 28 the last day to sign up to vote. This...
LOUISA, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 10/26/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Roger Barker, 33, of Ashland, arrested by Boyd County Jail, for failure...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
ashlandbeacon.com

Halloween Town Returns to Russell

If you are familiar with the 90s cult classic series of Halloween Town, you will find Russell will be bringing the Halloween spirit this upcoming Saturday. Halloween Towns movie description elaborates,. "Marnie and her kids get a big shock when they follow grandma home to Halloweentown - and find out...
RUSSELL, KY
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in West Virgina?

- Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families. The Ranch Community Store in Morgantown. In Morgantown, West...
MORGANTOWN, WV
q95fm.net

Burn Ban Issued for Several Counties in Eastern Kentucky

In other news, six counties in the Eastern Kentucky region have issued a burn ban. These counties banned burning of any kind and is banned no matter what time of the day it is. These counties are Johnson, Magoffin, Rowan, Lawrence, Pulaski and Whitley. The bans were issued by each...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Fire being investigated as suspicious

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire investigation is underway in Huntington, and investigators say the incident is considered suspicious. The Huntington Fire Department battled a grass fire that spread to two nearby garages on Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Oney Avenue.
HUNTINGTON, WV

