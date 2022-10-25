Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Two EKY educators selected for 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Eastern Kentucky educators were recently selected for a special honor at the state level. Last week, the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network (KY ILN) announced the selection of 11 educators for its 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort. Among those joining the team are Amy Newsome from Adams...
wymt.com
‘Once in a lifetime chance’: High schoolers create adaptive wheelchair costume for elementary school student
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Gavin Riddle received a surprise last week when the Floyd County School District delivered his Halloween costume to the South Floyd Elementary School. Riddle, a sixth grader at the school, has spent years dressing up as Spider Man for Halloween. But, this year, the Raider...
wymt.com
‘Everybody has left these people’: Floyd County mission asking volunteers to step in for flood relief
WAYLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Though the waters receded nearly three months ago, the impacts of the late-July floods are being felt in communities throughout the region. For some people in Floyd County, there is an overwhelming fear that people are forgetting the need is still there. “Everybody has left these...
thelevisalazer.com
2023 ANNUAL AGENCY PLAN & 5-YEAR ACTION PLAN
Notice is hereby given to the residents of the Housing Authority of Lawrence County, the citizens of Lawrence County, and all persons interested, that the Housing Authority is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and Section 511 of the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998 Interim Rule to complete a Public Housing Five-Year/Annual Agency Plan and 5-Year Capital Fund Action Plan.
ashlandbeacon.com
Tai Chi and Kungfu find a Home in Catlettsburg
Let me introduce you to Nancy Compton. She is the Master Instructor at Ashland Area Tai Chi and Kung Fu. She was born in Ashland Kentucky in October 1954 as Nancy Coleman. She graduated from Blazer HS in 1973 and from UK in 1978 with a BS in Nursing. "After graduation from college, I stayed in Lexington KY, married, and began raising a family. In 1985, when my firstborn son was five, I began looking for a martial arts school to enroll him in. We both had become fascinated with the martial arts that we saw being performed by stars such as Bruce Lee, Chuck Norris, Jackie Chan, and others. After a short and uninspired try at a karate class there in Lexington, I was forced to look further and found a Chinese martial arts school called Four Seasons on Southland Dr. It had been founded by an immigrant from China, Dr. Winglock Ng (also known as John Ng) about 10 years prior. When we walked into their school and saw what they were practicing there (Kung fu and Wushu) we were enthralled and had the feeling that we had found our new martial arts home, Compton explained.
thelevisalazer.com
MEET THE CANDIDATES FOR LOUISA CITY COUNCIL…November Candidates 2022
MEET THE CANDIDATES FOR LOUISA CITY COUNCIL …November 8 Candidates 2022. The following candidates will be on the ballot for Louisa City Council on Tuesday November 8, 2022. Listed in order of when they were received by The Lazer. Voters in Louisa will choose six of the eight candidates...
Health departments deliver results on West Virginia well waters near Turnpike crash chemical spill
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Environmental health specialists from the Fayette County and Kanawha-Charleston health departments are continuing to monitor the waters of and around Paint Creek after a tractor-trailer crash spilled chemicals into the water in August. Officials from the health department say the environmental health specialists hand delivered and mailed letters today, Oct. 24, […]
thelevisalazer.com
Louisa Mayor candidates tell why you should choose them
This is the second in na series of candidate interviews for the 2022 General Election on Nov. 8. Lawrence County Clerk Chris Jobe said there have been “quite a few” applications for absentee ballots so far with Oct. 28 the last day to sign up to vote. This...
West Virginia city reminds residents to collect fallen leaves
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Charleston’s Public Works Department is reminding residents how they can lend a hand to the city by collecting fallen leaves. They say by collecting them you can help prevent blockages in storm drains ditches. People can bag up their leaves and set them out on trash day or […]
wchstv.com
Ashland man experiencing homelessness shares his story as city seeks solutions
ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — For more than three years, home for Anthony Loughner has been a campsite along the Ohio River in Ashland. "You think I like living on these streets, but I got so used to it," he said. "It doesn’t make a difference anymore because this is all I know."
1 taken to hospital after Huntington, West Virginia shooting
UPDATE: (2:45 P.M. Oct. 26, 2022) – Huntington police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in Huntington Tuesday night. Police are asking anyone who may have information relating to the incident or who may have caught part of the incident or the fleeing suspect on security footage to contact the HPD […]
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 10/26/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Roger Barker, 33, of Ashland, arrested by Boyd County Jail, for failure...
Burning pizza box threatens 4 Boyd County homes
The burning of a pizza box sparked a brush fire Friday afternoon in the Ashland area, and the flames were threatening four homes.
ashlandbeacon.com
Halloween Town Returns to Russell
If you are familiar with the 90s cult classic series of Halloween Town, you will find Russell will be bringing the Halloween spirit this upcoming Saturday. Halloween Towns movie description elaborates,. "Marnie and her kids get a big shock when they follow grandma home to Halloweentown - and find out...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in West Virgina?
- Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families. The Ranch Community Store in Morgantown. In Morgantown, West...
1 arrested in Mingo County, 1 wanted after West Virginia county’s drug investigation
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department says an investigation led to one person being arrested in Mingo County and another being wanted on drug charges. Sheriff Rick Thompson says Brandy King was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department on five felony drug warrants from the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement […]
Race for Charleston Mayor heats up in West Virginia’s capital city
One of the biggest races that people were voting on Wednesday in the city of Charleston is for the Capital City's mayor.
q95fm.net
Burn Ban Issued for Several Counties in Eastern Kentucky
In other news, six counties in the Eastern Kentucky region have issued a burn ban. These counties banned burning of any kind and is banned no matter what time of the day it is. These counties are Johnson, Magoffin, Rowan, Lawrence, Pulaski and Whitley. The bans were issued by each...
‘Power grab’: West Virginia will vote on constitutional amendments to give state lawmakers new authority
MADISON – Jim Butcher greeted the Boone-Madison librarians as he checked out his fifth book in two days. The four he picked up the previous day were for pleasure, but the one today was research: a theological book he hoped would inform his sermons at Madison Baptist, where he’s a pastor.
WSAZ
Fire being investigated as suspicious
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire investigation is underway in Huntington, and investigators say the incident is considered suspicious. The Huntington Fire Department battled a grass fire that spread to two nearby garages on Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Oney Avenue.
