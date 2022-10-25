ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Watch: Eagles CB Darius Slay calls Saquon Barkley an MVP candidate, talks Dak Prescott

By Glenn Erby
 2 days ago
Darius Slay is getting into the sports media and podcasting games, joining Colin Cowherd’s digital media network, The Volume.

The Volume currently is the home for Richard Sherman Podcast, the Draymond Green Show, Renee Paquette (who performed in WWE as Renee Young), NFL reporter Mike Silver, boxing analyst Chris Mannix, and Action Network founder Chad Millman. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young hosted a podcast for the network last season during his Heisman campaign.

Slay’s debut was just released, and the Eagles star talked about the Giants’ rebirth, Saquon Barkley being an MVP candidate, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers possibly being washed, while sharing a funny story about being teammates with Cowboys star Dak Prescott while both were at Mississippi State.

Slay on Dak Prescott

The former SEC cornerback was happy to see his former college teammate Dak Prescott return to the lineup.

Slay tells a hilarious story of carrying the Cowboys quarterback up a hill after getting caught cheating during a workout.

Slay on the Ascending Giants

The Eagles cornerback was complimentary of the Rival Giants, praising their fast start while touting Saquon Barkley as an MVP candidate.

Slay on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers struggles

Saying that Rodgers is his favorite quarterback of all time and talking about the GOAT, Tom Brady, Slay called any talk of those two being washed blasphemy.

