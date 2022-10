Richard Corey has seen a lot in his 37 years at the country's most powerful air pollution agency. Corey joined the Arlington-, Sacramento- and New York-based lobbying and consulting firm AJW Inc. as a partner in September. He spent the preceding nine years as executive officer of the California Air Resources Board, which regulates everything from cruise ships to leaf blowers and in August passed rules to phase out the sale of gasoline-powered cars by 2035. It's considering a draft rule this week that would require trucking fleets to buy zero-emission trucks.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO