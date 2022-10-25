Edith's French Bistro closed its doors at The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Edith’s French Bistro closed its restaurant at The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano. A city of Plano building permit dated Oct. 5 was attached to the restaurant’s door at 5864 SH 121. The permit listed the space as vacant and noted as part of the application with the city that this was a “change of occupancy.” The restaurant offered a variety of French cuisine for lunch and dinner as well as weekend brunch. Edith’s French Bistro still has locations open in Allen and Richardson, according to the restaurant’s website. 469-366-9934 (Richardson). www.edithsbistro.com.

