ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Fatburger brings burgers, fries and milkshakes to Plano starting Nov. 7

This new restaurant's menu will feature burgers, wings, milkshakes, fries and more. (Courtesy Fatburger) Fatburger is scheduled to open its first Plano location on Nov. 7 at 1855 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 300. The fast-casual chain that started in Los Angeles, California, is known for its famous Fatburgers, which are built to order. The menu also includes chicken sandwiches, turkey burgers, plant-based Impossible burgers and veggie burgers. Milkshakes, fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings and chili cheese dogs round out the offerings. A grand opening celebration on Nov. 17 will include free meals to the first 100 customers. 972-942-8411. https://fatburger.com.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this weekend: October 28-30

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 05: Lizzo Performs Live At Saint Andrew's Hall For SiriusXM's Small Stage Series Presented By American Express on October 05, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Friday, October 28. Lizzo at the American Airlines Center. She's won a Grammy, an Emmy,...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Report ranks Whataburger menu items from worst to best

DALLAS (KDAF) — Whataburger is awesome. There is no doubt about it. From massive burgers to delicious breakfasts to insanely good patty melts, every item on Whataburger’s varied menu is tasty. But which menu items are the tastiest? That is up for debate. So let’s debate. Here to...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Edith's French Bistro closes its doors at The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano

Edith's French Bistro closed its doors at The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Edith’s French Bistro closed its restaurant at The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano. A city of Plano building permit dated Oct. 5 was attached to the restaurant’s door at 5864 SH 121. The permit listed the space as vacant and noted as part of the application with the city that this was a “change of occupancy.” The restaurant offered a variety of French cuisine for lunch and dinner as well as weekend brunch. Edith’s French Bistro still has locations open in Allen and Richardson, according to the restaurant’s website. 469-366-9934 (Richardson). www.edithsbistro.com.
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Join the parade! Here's how you can hop aboard 'Irving's Polar Express'

IRVING, Texas — Looking to spread some holiday cheer this year? You can save a spot to do so at this year's parade in Irving. The city has opened applications for the 2022 Holidays at Heritage Parade. This year's theme is "Irving's Polar Express." Officials are encouraging families, neighborhoods,...
IRVING, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Final Preparations for Dallas Dia de los Muertos Celebrations Underway

Dallas will mark Dia de los Muertos with a festival and parade on Saturday. "I think it brings us together," said Dallas County Commissioner Dr. Elba Garcia. "We learn other languages. We learn other cultures. We are bringing together equity and inclusion." At Lone Star Parade Floats in Dallas, it's...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Seafood Restaurant to Open in Fort Worth

Fort Worth will be home to a new seafood restaurant, Walloon’s, which is opening next summer in 2023. Owned by Marcus Paslay, the Fort Worth chef who runs Provender Hall, Piatello Italian Kitchen, and Clay Pigeon restaurant, Walloon’s is looking forward to serving coastal-southern delicacies in Paslay’s fourth restaurant launch.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

H-E-B to break ground on store in Fort Worth soon

ALLIANCE, Texas - H-E-B announced it will begin construction on a new grocery store in north Fort Worth in just a few weeks. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held November 16. The store, which will be at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive, is expected...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Watch This Rhino Have a Blast In the Rain and Mud at Fort Worth Zoo

Crockett, a southern black rhinoceros, was caught on video running in the rain and sliding in the mud Monday at Fort Worth Zoo. A group of students was on a field trip when someone captured Crockett having the best time playing in the rain. As you can see in the video, the rhino runs at top speed in the rain, then slides around in the mud.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

These spots in Dallas make the best Boston cream pies

DALLAS (KDAF) — I spy a fan-favorite pie celebrating a national holiday on Sunday in October!. Everyone loves a good pie, especially as the fall season rolls into cooler temperatures, and Oct. 23 is National Boston Cream Pie Day. NationalToday said, “National Boston Cream Pie Day arrives on October...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Famed Southfork Ranch in Parker sells to Centurion American as part of plans for redevelopment

Southfork Ranch, which was the site for the long-running TV show "Dallas," has been sold to Centurion American Development Group. (Courtesy Centurion American Development Group) Southfork Ranch in Parker, which for years served as the setting for the iconic “Dallas” TV show, has been purchased by Centurion American Development Group....
PARKER, TX
CBS News

CEO of Dallas restaurant inspires others with his journey

Edgar Guevara is proud to be the CEO of Mi Cocina, 5 years and counting. During a sit-down interview with Keith Russell, he expresses, “I always felt like I wanted to be the first person in my family to provide opportunities for generations to come”. Today, Guevara is responsible for the daily operation of 22 Mi Cocina restaurants, and growing.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy