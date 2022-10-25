Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens client and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Related
Delicious & affordable: Dallas pizzeria ranked among America’s top 10 cheap eateries
Everyone loves to go out and grab a bite to eat, but not everyone will have the budget to go out to a fancy dinner or lunch with their friends or family.
Fatburger brings burgers, fries and milkshakes to Plano starting Nov. 7
This new restaurant's menu will feature burgers, wings, milkshakes, fries and more. (Courtesy Fatburger) Fatburger is scheduled to open its first Plano location on Nov. 7 at 1855 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 300. The fast-casual chain that started in Los Angeles, California, is known for its famous Fatburgers, which are built to order. The menu also includes chicken sandwiches, turkey burgers, plant-based Impossible burgers and veggie burgers. Milkshakes, fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings and chili cheese dogs round out the offerings. A grand opening celebration on Nov. 17 will include free meals to the first 100 customers. 972-942-8411. https://fatburger.com.
fox4news.com
Lone Star Circus bring new show to Frisco and Dallas
The Lone Star Circus is saddled up with an all-new show happening this weekend.. Founder and artistic director Fanny Kerwich joined Good Day to explain what's so special about this circus.
Don’t miss out on the best chicken fried steak restaurants around Fort Worth
Cow Town is known for many things, including Texas Christian University, The Stockyards, and barbecue, but you shouldn't forget about one of the staples of the south, chicken fried steak.
CW33 NewsFix
Cheat on your diet at these restaurants for the best fried & greasy food around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — We get it you’ve been dieting for a while now and we’re super proud of you! Now’s the time for a cheat day and you have a legitimate reason for cheating on that strict diet of yours: first, you deserve this and secondly, Tuesday, Oct. 25 is National Greasy Foods Day.
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: October 28-30
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 05: Lizzo Performs Live At Saint Andrew's Hall For SiriusXM's Small Stage Series Presented By American Express on October 05, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Friday, October 28. Lizzo at the American Airlines Center. She's won a Grammy, an Emmy,...
Report ranks Whataburger menu items from worst to best
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whataburger is awesome. There is no doubt about it. From massive burgers to delicious breakfasts to insanely good patty melts, every item on Whataburger’s varied menu is tasty. But which menu items are the tastiest? That is up for debate. So let’s debate. Here to...
secretdallas.com
The Internationally-Acclaimed “Lightscape” Will Make Its Debut At Fort Worth Botanic Garden Next Month
A one-mile-long path featuring over 1 million twinkling lights is set to light up Fort Worth Botanic Garden next month. Having enjoyed sellout runs in cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York, the internationally-acclaimed Lightscape experience is coming to Fort Worth Botanic Garden next month. Running from Friday, November...
Edith's French Bistro closes its doors at The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano
Edith's French Bistro closed its doors at The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Edith’s French Bistro closed its restaurant at The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano. A city of Plano building permit dated Oct. 5 was attached to the restaurant’s door at 5864 SH 121. The permit listed the space as vacant and noted as part of the application with the city that this was a “change of occupancy.” The restaurant offered a variety of French cuisine for lunch and dinner as well as weekend brunch. Edith’s French Bistro still has locations open in Allen and Richardson, according to the restaurant’s website. 469-366-9934 (Richardson). www.edithsbistro.com.
WFAA
Join the parade! Here's how you can hop aboard 'Irving's Polar Express'
IRVING, Texas — Looking to spread some holiday cheer this year? You can save a spot to do so at this year's parade in Irving. The city has opened applications for the 2022 Holidays at Heritage Parade. This year's theme is "Irving's Polar Express." Officials are encouraging families, neighborhoods,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Final Preparations for Dallas Dia de los Muertos Celebrations Underway
Dallas will mark Dia de los Muertos with a festival and parade on Saturday. "I think it brings us together," said Dallas County Commissioner Dr. Elba Garcia. "We learn other languages. We learn other cultures. We are bringing together equity and inclusion." At Lone Star Parade Floats in Dallas, it's...
dallasexpress.com
New Seafood Restaurant to Open in Fort Worth
Fort Worth will be home to a new seafood restaurant, Walloon’s, which is opening next summer in 2023. Owned by Marcus Paslay, the Fort Worth chef who runs Provender Hall, Piatello Italian Kitchen, and Clay Pigeon restaurant, Walloon’s is looking forward to serving coastal-southern delicacies in Paslay’s fourth restaurant launch.
fox4news.com
See 'The Hollow' in Fort Worth before its New York debut
Just in time for Halloween, a new spooky show is coming to the stage in Fort Worth before heading to New York for a world premiere. Good Day talked to actor John Rapson, who stars in the one-man show 'The Hollow.'
fox4news.com
H-E-B to break ground on store in Fort Worth soon
ALLIANCE, Texas - H-E-B announced it will begin construction on a new grocery store in north Fort Worth in just a few weeks. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held November 16. The store, which will be at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive, is expected...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Watch This Rhino Have a Blast In the Rain and Mud at Fort Worth Zoo
Crockett, a southern black rhinoceros, was caught on video running in the rain and sliding in the mud Monday at Fort Worth Zoo. A group of students was on a field trip when someone captured Crockett having the best time playing in the rain. As you can see in the video, the rhino runs at top speed in the rain, then slides around in the mud.
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Oct. 27 morning forecast
FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews talks about the rain chances on Friday. Plus, he has an update on the forecast for the weekend and Halloween.
These spots in Dallas make the best Boston cream pies
DALLAS (KDAF) — I spy a fan-favorite pie celebrating a national holiday on Sunday in October!. Everyone loves a good pie, especially as the fall season rolls into cooler temperatures, and Oct. 23 is National Boston Cream Pie Day. NationalToday said, “National Boston Cream Pie Day arrives on October...
Famed Southfork Ranch in Parker sells to Centurion American as part of plans for redevelopment
Southfork Ranch, which was the site for the long-running TV show "Dallas," has been sold to Centurion American Development Group. (Courtesy Centurion American Development Group) Southfork Ranch in Parker, which for years served as the setting for the iconic “Dallas” TV show, has been purchased by Centurion American Development Group....
CBS News
CEO of Dallas restaurant inspires others with his journey
Edgar Guevara is proud to be the CEO of Mi Cocina, 5 years and counting. During a sit-down interview with Keith Russell, he expresses, “I always felt like I wanted to be the first person in my family to provide opportunities for generations to come”. Today, Guevara is responsible for the daily operation of 22 Mi Cocina restaurants, and growing.
fox4news.com
The Parkeys: North Texas band battling Parkinson's disease together
A group of North Texans battling Parkinson's disease makes music part of their therapy. And that includes performing for others. Good Day talked to Lisa O'Connor, who organized the band The Parkeys with the help of her gym in Richardson.
Comments / 0