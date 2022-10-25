Read full article on original website
golfcourseindustry.com
Renovated, renamed Cape Club of Palm City set to reopen
The Cape Club of Palm City is set to open November 18 following an extensive renovation to both the golf course and clubhouse. Acquired by The Cape Club Collection in May of this year, the 18-hole golf course — which was formerly known as The Fox Club Florida — and its 16,500-square-foot clubhouse have undergone significant improvements since closing July 1. Located north of West Palm Beach, the renovated and rebranded facility will open as a premier private club.
Fire starts on rooftop of downtown Delray Beach hotel
An investigation is underway to find out what caused a fire to spark on the rooftop of the Ray Hotel in downtown Delray Beach.
Jupiter residents discuss housing prices
In an effort to find solutions for the affordable housing crisis, Palm Beach County community leaders held a community forum in Jupiter Wednesday.
Mega-job fair in Sunrise looks to fill 6,500 positions
FORT LAUDERDALE - Companies will be looking to fill 6,500 positions at a mega-job fair in Sunrise. The companies are hiring for positions in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. The event is taking place Thursday, October 27th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the FLA Live Arena, formerly known as the BB&T Center, you know where the Florida Panthers play. Parking is free. Whether you're looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you. Among the companies hiring are Caremax, Integrated Home Care Services, The Riverside Hotel, Sawgrass...
West Palm Beach '23 budget: More employees, raises and property tax cuts
West Palm Beach's property tax rate was reduced for the first time since 2008 when the city approved its 2023 budget. In cutting property tax rates to roughly $8.20 per $1,000 in taxable property value from about $8.35 per $1,000 in taxable property value, the city decided to forego $2 million in additional property tax revenue.
This New Fort Lauderdale Showroom Is as Impressive as the Yachts It Displays
The Ferretti Group held an open house of its renovated waterfront facility to kick off the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS). The ribbon in front of the building was cut by Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, with Ferretti officials and employees in attendance. The updated 20,000-square foot facility, with offices, 12 slips and open social areas, looks more like a luxury residential showroom on the water than a typical boat dealership. Pinstriped mahogany floors, dark carbon-fiber on the walls, high ceilings to accommodate 80-foot yachts, and a Riva Lounge to celebrate the 180-year history of that Ferretti brand,...
bocaratontribune.com
Milagro Center’s Signature Event Is Back with a Holiday Twist!
The “Ho Ho Holiday Hoedown” Returns to the Delray Beach Elks Lodge on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Delray Beach, FL – It’s time to kick up your heels again this year at the “Ho Ho Holiday Hoedown,” brought to you by Milagro Center. The country western-themed fundraising event will take place on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 7pm – 10pm at the Delray Beach Elks Lodge featuring Jay Valor and his Band, line dancing, barbeque dinner, silent auction, raffle, and more!
cw34.com
Palm Beach State College closes Lake Worth campus to repair water main break
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to a water main break, the Palm Beach State College Lake Worth campus will close at 2 p.m., and remain closed through Thursday. College officials said the break impacts the majority of the campus and the school plans to make the necessary repairs. The one exception is the Education and Training Center at the corner of Lake Worth Road and Congress Avenue — which will remain open.
Isle Casino developers prefer paying the fee to relocating burrowing owls
Pompano Beach – Developers of the Isle Casino have filed an application with the state to pay a $9,500 fee not to relocate the burrowing owls and their habitats as conservationists have been urging. The permit as filed has raised questions with these residents, one of them Kelly Heffernan,...
WSVN-TV
A trio of restaurants you can enjoy on sea and land
Pulling your car up to a fast food window for a meal — that’s easy. Finding the right spot to dock your boat for a dynamite dining experience — that’s something else. Deco’s found a trio of restaurants to make you say, “land, ho!”
Estee Lauder executive buys 6-year-old Palm Beach mansion, then demolishes it
A company linked to Estee Lauder executive chairman William P. Lauder purchased 1071 N. Ocean Blvd., only to demolish it six years after it was built.
hotelnewsresource.com
Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort Opens in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Formerly Kimpton Goodland, the newly-branded Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach opened yesterday in Fort Lauderdale Beach. The three-story resort has 96 guest rooms, including two junior suites, each dispersed among airy hideaways and scenic courtyards filled with lush tropical flora. "The new Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort will set...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
New Development of the Year: The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Pompano Beach
Developed by the award-winning Fortune International Group and Oak Capital, the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Pompano Beach is a transformative, two-tower property setting a new aesthetic standard in the area. Its interiors and lush landscape features have been meticulously curated by world-renowned designer Piero Lissoni, with architectural design by Revuelta Architecture International.
Man stabbed, beaten near shopping center in West Palm Beach
Police are looking for two suspects they say attacked and seriously injured a man at a shopping center parking lot in West Palm Beach Wednesday afternoon.
luxury-houses.net
A Rare Waterfront Home with Spectacular Panoramic Views Seeks $8.8 Million in Riviera Beach, Florida
1030 Coral Way Home in Riviera Beach, Florida for Sale. 1030 Coral Way, Riviera Beach, Florida is a rare waterfront home boasts 230 feet of water frontage with spectacular panoramic views near restaurants, shopping and ocean. This home in Riviera Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1030 Coral Way, please contact William Gould (Phone: 561-379-3141) at Exclusive Real Estate Group for full support and perfect service.
WPBF News 25
Boca Raton council to vote whether to allow assisted living facilities in neighborhoods
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Click the video player above for a look at your WPBF 25 News to Go Headlines. A vote is set for this Tuesday in Boca Raton which would change the city's zoning ordinance, allowing assisted living facilities to potentially be built in residential neighborhoods. Several...
‘It was worth the wait’: Wildflower Park opens in Boca Raton after lengthy development process
After years of planning and preparation, Wildflower Park has finally become a reality for Boca Raton residents. The city has officially opened the 2.3-acre park to the public, which sits at 551 E. Palmetto Park Road, on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway. Wildflower, on the north side of Palmetto Park Road, connects with Silver Palm Park, on the south side, by a path underneath the ...
iheart.com
Florida Is Home To 3 Of America's Best Fine Dining Restaurants
If you like to dress nice and enjoy a dainty dinner, then fine dining establishments are for you. These restaurants are known for their posh presentations, neat concepts, and of course, extravagant meals. Sometimes you might be staring at a work of art rather than a plate for food. For...
Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
Health advisory issued for several Palm Beach County beaches
A health advisory is in effect for several Palm Beach County beaches due to an elevated level of bacteria in the water, according to the county's Department of Health.
