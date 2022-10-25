ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olive Hill, KY

wymt.com

Boyd County police chase ends with shots fired

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - An early morning police chase Wednesday has ended with shots fired. Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods says it started around 3 a.m when deputies started the chase due to a situation involving drugs. The chase started near U.S. 60 and ended with a truck...
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WHSV

Man charged with murder after body found wrapped in rug

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has been charged after the Ironton Police Department says he allegedly killed a man, hid evidence and led police on a chase. Officers say Kace Pleasant, 22, has been charged with murder, failure to comply with a police officer and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Harold Pleasant, 73.
IRONTON, OH
thelevisalazer.com

KING ARRESTED, WHITT ON THE LAM IN WAYNE CO. DRUG INVESTIGATION

Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a drug suspect was arrested today in the Marrowbone area for Felony drug warrants. Sheriff Thompson stated that Brandy King was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department for warrants stemming from an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. The investigation was conducted between Crum and Dunlow.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 10/26/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Roger Barker, 33, of Ashland, arrested by Boyd County Jail, for failure...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Women killed in West Virginia crash identified

UPDATE (11:10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27): The two women killed in this fatal crash have been identified. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that 73-year-old Dotty Lou Hayes, of Hurricane, died at the scene, and 53-year-old Sherri Mcclanahan, also of Hurricane, died later at the hospital. They were mother and daughter. The man and […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Police investigate shooting near gas station; person injured

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are investigating a shooting late Tuesday night in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. One person has been injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown now, according to dispatchers. The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m....
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in Gallia County, Ohio crash

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has died after a vehicle crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 12:43 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, on County Road 29, which is about 0.3 mile south of Township Highway 451. Troopers say the vehicle was […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man in custody after body found wrapped in rug in Ohio

UPDATE (11:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27): A man is in custody after another man was found dead and wrapped in a rug at an Ironton home. Ironton PD says that sanitation workers told them a man tried to throw away several suspicious bags in their garbage truck. They say officers found bloody clothing in […]
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

Police seeking person of interest in shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New information is being released on the shooting that happened late Tuesday night in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue in Huntington. Patrol officers were sent to the 1500 block of 6th Avenue just before 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting. They found a 31-year-old...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man convicted of attempted murder

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man accused of attempted murder and felonious assault has been convicted in a Jackson County, Ohio, Court in connection to a 2021 shooting. According to the Jackson County, OH, Sheriff’s Office, Larry, Jason Farmer, 38, formerly of Jackson, OH, was convicted of Attempted Murder, Felonious Assault and Improperly Discharging […]
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia woman charged with arson in barn fire

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been charged with arson in connection to a Wayne County fire. According to the West Virginia State Police, troopers were called to the scene of an arson complaint in the 1000 block of the Right Fork of Bull Creek Road in Crum around 8:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Chesapeake woman dies in crash

A Chesapeake woman has died after her car collided with a tree. Around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Portsmouth Dispatch Center got a call about an accident on Big Branch Road in Union Township. OSHP arrived on the scene and found that Marilyn L. Burns,...
CHESAPEAKE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Car chase ends with tasing in Ohio school zone

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – Authorities arrested a man after chasing him in a Wheelersburg school zone, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Friday. Michael L. Bailey, 39, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest when troopers and Scioto County deputies took him into custody, according to OSHP. He faces charges including: Assault Felony fleeing Operating […]
WHEELERSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dead after car strikes tree in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving lost control and struck a tree Sunday afternoon, according to the Portsmouth post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Marilyn L. Burns, 67, of Chesapeake, Lawrence County, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer north on Big Branch Road at […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH

