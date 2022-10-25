Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Boyd County police chase ends with shots fired
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - An early morning police chase Wednesday has ended with shots fired. Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods says it started around 3 a.m when deputies started the chase due to a situation involving drugs. The chase started near U.S. 60 and ended with a truck...
2 arrested after allegedly trying to run over deputy in Kentucky
UPDATE (2:43 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26): Two people are in custody after the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department says they fled from a traffic stop and tried to run over a deputy. The sheriff’s department says that their deputies tried to stop a black 2008 Chevy Silverado, and the vehicle refused to stop. They say […]
WHSV
Man charged with murder after body found wrapped in rug
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has been charged after the Ironton Police Department says he allegedly killed a man, hid evidence and led police on a chase. Officers say Kace Pleasant, 22, has been charged with murder, failure to comply with a police officer and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Harold Pleasant, 73.
thelevisalazer.com
KING ARRESTED, WHITT ON THE LAM IN WAYNE CO. DRUG INVESTIGATION
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a drug suspect was arrested today in the Marrowbone area for Felony drug warrants. Sheriff Thompson stated that Brandy King was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department for warrants stemming from an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. The investigation was conducted between Crum and Dunlow.
Metro News
Deputies: Impaired driver causes head-on crash that claims 2 lives, critically injures 2 others
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A Cabell County man was charged Wednesday night with driving under the influence after causing a crash that killed two people and injured two others Wednesday afternoon in western Kanawha County. Kanawha County deputies charged Andrew Jackson Wyrick, 25, of Culloden, with 2 counts of...
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 10/26/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Roger Barker, 33, of Ashland, arrested by Boyd County Jail, for failure...
1 arrested in Mingo County, 1 wanted after West Virginia county’s drug investigation
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department says an investigation led to one person being arrested in Mingo County and another being wanted on drug charges. Sheriff Rick Thompson says Brandy King was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department on five felony drug warrants from the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement […]
Women killed in West Virginia crash identified
UPDATE (11:10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27): The two women killed in this fatal crash have been identified. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that 73-year-old Dotty Lou Hayes, of Hurricane, died at the scene, and 53-year-old Sherri Mcclanahan, also of Hurricane, died later at the hospital. They were mother and daughter. The man and […]
thelevisalazer.com
WAYNE COUNTY, W.VA. WOMAN ARRESTED FOR ARSON AFTER ALLEGEDLY SETTING FIRE TO BUILDINGS IN CRUM AREA
FIRE WOMAN (BUT NOT THE KIND IN THE SONG BY THE CULT) FIRE OFFICIAL TOLD STATE POLICE HE WAS CALLED TO SAME RESIDENCE SUNDAY NIGHT TO PUT OUT A FIRE; DISCOVERED THE SUSPECT COVERED IN ASH & SOOT NEARBY WHILE DRIVING BY THE SAME HOME PROPERTY MONDAY MORNING THAT WAS IN FLAMES AGAIN.
WSAZ
Police investigate shooting near gas station; person injured
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are investigating a shooting late Tuesday night in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. One person has been injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown now, according to dispatchers. The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m....
Man killed in Gallia County, Ohio crash
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has died after a vehicle crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 12:43 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, on County Road 29, which is about 0.3 mile south of Township Highway 451. Troopers say the vehicle was […]
Man in custody after body found wrapped in rug in Ohio
UPDATE (11:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27): A man is in custody after another man was found dead and wrapped in a rug at an Ironton home. Ironton PD says that sanitation workers told them a man tried to throw away several suspicious bags in their garbage truck. They say officers found bloody clothing in […]
WSAZ
Police seeking person of interest in shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New information is being released on the shooting that happened late Tuesday night in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue in Huntington. Patrol officers were sent to the 1500 block of 6th Avenue just before 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting. They found a 31-year-old...
Kentucky man arrested in West Virginia pleads guilty to federal gun charges
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — An Ashland, Kentucky man pleaded guilty on Monday after being arrested at a traffic stop in Huntington, West Virginia in May 2022 for having a loaded handgun in his vehicle. Court documents say Melvin Hill, 38 of Ashland, was stopped by law enforcement near 13th Street and Ninth Avenue in Huntington. […]
WTVQ
Morehead Police looking for man accused of assaulting a woman Sunday
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Morehead Police are looking for a man accused of assaulting a woman Sunday morning. Police say it happened in East Morehead area around 4 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. The suspect is described as 6 feet tall, white, with facial hair. He was wearing a blue...
Ohio man convicted of attempted murder
JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man accused of attempted murder and felonious assault has been convicted in a Jackson County, Ohio, Court in connection to a 2021 shooting. According to the Jackson County, OH, Sheriff’s Office, Larry, Jason Farmer, 38, formerly of Jackson, OH, was convicted of Attempted Murder, Felonious Assault and Improperly Discharging […]
West Virginia woman charged with arson in barn fire
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been charged with arson in connection to a Wayne County fire. According to the West Virginia State Police, troopers were called to the scene of an arson complaint in the 1000 block of the Right Fork of Bull Creek Road in Crum around 8:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. […]
Ironton Tribune
Chesapeake woman dies in crash
A Chesapeake woman has died after her car collided with a tree. Around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Portsmouth Dispatch Center got a call about an accident on Big Branch Road in Union Township. OSHP arrived on the scene and found that Marilyn L. Burns,...
Car chase ends with tasing in Ohio school zone
WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – Authorities arrested a man after chasing him in a Wheelersburg school zone, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Friday. Michael L. Bailey, 39, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest when troopers and Scioto County deputies took him into custody, according to OSHP. He faces charges including: Assault Felony fleeing Operating […]
Woman dead after car strikes tree in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving lost control and struck a tree Sunday afternoon, according to the Portsmouth post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Marilyn L. Burns, 67, of Chesapeake, Lawrence County, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer north on Big Branch Road at […]
Comments / 0