Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The 'Largest Starbucks in Alabama' is Set for the Future Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot in Downtown HuntsvilleZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Haunted Opera House360 MagazinePulaski, TN
Related
WAAY-TV
Some North Alabama schools dismissing early Tuesday due to severe weather threat
The threat of severe weather is causing some schools to dismiss early Tuesday. Here's the current list of impacted school districts:. Albertville City Schools have canceled all after-school activities taking place after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Athens City Schools canceled all after-school activities for Tuesday. Athens State University moved all classes...
Austinville Elementary to stay virtual until next week
Decatur City Schools says Austinville Elementary School will remain in virtual learning for the rest of the week due to a flu and RSV outbreak.
WAFF
Huntsville school board seeks expulsion for elementary student
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City School Board members are working to make policy changes when it comes to disciplinary options. On Wednesday the school board held a special meeting covering recent developments in the district. One of the topics of discussion included the accidental shooting at McDonnell Elementary on Tuesday.
WAFF
Jackson Co. Schools to close early due to weather
JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County Schools will be closing early Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. According to the Jackson County Schools Superintendent, the schools will be closing one hour early. There will also be no after-school activities as a result of the early closing.
WAAY-TV
Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama
5:03 p.m. UPDATE: The Tornado Watch is completely canceled. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for two North Alabama counties until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The watch area includes Limestone and Morgan counties in North Alabama, as well as Cullman County. Tornadoes, isolated hail up to 1/2-inch in...
thebamabuzz.com
See how this Alabama high school coach used cross country to transform his rural community
When it comes to sports, the state of Alabama is known for football. In Kentucky, basketball is king. But what about the distance running sport of high school cross country?. Try Lawrence County, Alabama. Bet you didn’t see that one coming!. Our Village. Earlier this year, veteran Lawrence County...
Buc-ee’s announces Nov. 21 opening for newest Alabama location
The long-awaited opening of Buc-ee’s first north Alabama location now has a date. The doors of the Bucc-ee’s in Athens will open 6 a.m. on Nov. 21, the company announced Wednesday. Buc-ee’s Athens will feature more than 53,470 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions just outside the...
wvtm13.com
Authorities search for North Alabama teen
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Officials are searching for a missing Valley Head teenager who was last seen in Dekalb County. Makenna Purvis, 19, was last seen near Fort Payne on Sept. 26. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office at 256-845-3801.
Decatur doctor says flu, RSV cases are rising
Just days after a local elementary school closed due to a flu and RSV outbreak, Decatur doctors say parents to take precautions.
5 ghost towns of north Alabama
There are more than 50 ghost towns in Alabama. Most of them were deserted, neglected or submerged. News 19 has brought you a list of 5 ghost towns in North Alabama.
WHNT-TV
Weather History: 2010 2-Day Severe Weather Event
During the late fall months, the Tennessee Valley experiences its second severe weather season. Potent and complex storm systems tracking through the region combined with a convective environment leads to the threat of strong to severe storms forming. This is exactly what happened in October of 2010. During the late...
WAAY-TV
Events set up across North Alabama for Halloween
Here are some events coming up this weekend and on Halloween that can help fill you with fun, candy and maybe even some frights!. Want your event added to our list? Email is at newsroom@waaytv.com. OCT. 29. ATHENS. The Limestone Ministerial Coalition is hosting a Hallelujah Night Trunk or Treat...
Austinville Elementary School closes for flu outbreak
Due to an outbreak of the flu, Austinville Elementary School will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Act of vandalism brings police, fire crews, paramedics to Huntsville High
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — An "act of vandalism" at Huntsville High caused a chemical reaction that brought law enforcement, fire officials, and paramedics to the school. It was brought to our attention that students committed an act of vandalism that caused a chemical reaction in a restroom. Our team immediately contacted law enforcement and fire department officials to inform them of the incident, and they are on scene. There are currently no indications that any hazardous chemicals were released into the air at this time.
WAAY-TV
4 injured in Madison County deck collapse
Four people were injured Tuesday when a deck collapsed at a home in Owens Cross Roads. Don Webster, spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., confirmed the incident. Webster said one person was seriously injured, while another was critically injured. The other two suffered minor injuries, Webster said. He said...
Three-vehicle accident shuts down lane on Parkway Access Road
A three-vehicle accident has left one lane closed near Memorial Parkway and Governor's Drive.
WAFF
Huntsville church wants to increase voter turnout in November
One man dies in apparent drowning at Lake Guntersville. SWAT team members also seized two pounds of methamphetamine and other controlled substances during the arrest. Von Braun Center transitioning to cash-less facility. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT. The Von Braun Center announced on Friday that it will...
Construction getting underway for $110 million Anthem House in Huntsville
Construction is getting underway on the $110 million Anthem House mixed-use community. The city of Huntsville issued five permits last week totaling $66.5 million for the community being built at 945 MidCity near Trader Joe’s, Top Golf and the Orion Amphitheater on University Drive. It was the most expensive...
Madison nears funding plan to build $37 million ramps to Town Madison
The city of Madison appears close to moving forward on building the $37 million ramps for westbound traffic on I-565 and creating an expressway for customers in Alabama’s largest city to access the isolated Town Madison development. The council is poised to vote next month on a funding plan...
Man pulls out knife during interstate incident in Morgan County
Deputies claim a man pulled out a knife during an incident on I-65 in Morgan County.
FOX54 News
Huntsville, AL
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Huntsville local newshttps://www.rocketcitynow.com/
Comments / 2