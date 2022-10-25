ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

WAAY-TV

Some North Alabama schools dismissing early Tuesday due to severe weather threat

The threat of severe weather is causing some schools to dismiss early Tuesday. Here's the current list of impacted school districts:. Albertville City Schools have canceled all after-school activities taking place after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Athens City Schools canceled all after-school activities for Tuesday. Athens State University moved all classes...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Huntsville school board seeks expulsion for elementary student

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City School Board members are working to make policy changes when it comes to disciplinary options. On Wednesday the school board held a special meeting covering recent developments in the district. One of the topics of discussion included the accidental shooting at McDonnell Elementary on Tuesday.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Jackson Co. Schools to close early due to weather

JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County Schools will be closing early Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. According to the Jackson County Schools Superintendent, the schools will be closing one hour early. There will also be no after-school activities as a result of the early closing.
WAAY-TV

Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama

5:03 p.m. UPDATE: The Tornado Watch is completely canceled. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for two North Alabama counties until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The watch area includes Limestone and Morgan counties in North Alabama, as well as Cullman County. Tornadoes, isolated hail up to 1/2-inch in...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Authorities search for North Alabama teen

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Officials are searching for a missing Valley Head teenager who was last seen in Dekalb County. Makenna Purvis, 19, was last seen near Fort Payne on Sept. 26. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office at 256-845-3801.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Weather History: 2010 2-Day Severe Weather Event

During the late fall months, the Tennessee Valley experiences its second severe weather season. Potent and complex storm systems tracking through the region combined with a convective environment leads to the threat of strong to severe storms forming. This is exactly what happened in October of 2010. During the late...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Events set up across North Alabama for Halloween

Here are some events coming up this weekend and on Halloween that can help fill you with fun, candy and maybe even some frights!. Want your event added to our list? Email is at newsroom@waaytv.com. OCT. 29. ATHENS. The Limestone Ministerial Coalition is hosting a Hallelujah Night Trunk or Treat...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Act of vandalism brings police, fire crews, paramedics to Huntsville High

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — An "act of vandalism" at Huntsville High caused a chemical reaction that brought law enforcement, fire officials, and paramedics to the school. It was brought to our attention that students committed an act of vandalism that caused a chemical reaction in a restroom. Our team immediately contacted law enforcement and fire department officials to inform them of the incident, and they are on scene. There are currently no indications that any hazardous chemicals were released into the air at this time.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

4 injured in Madison County deck collapse

Four people were injured Tuesday when a deck collapsed at a home in Owens Cross Roads. Don Webster, spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., confirmed the incident. Webster said one person was seriously injured, while another was critically injured. The other two suffered minor injuries, Webster said. He said...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville church wants to increase voter turnout in November

One man dies in apparent drowning at Lake Guntersville. SWAT team members also seized two pounds of methamphetamine and other controlled substances during the arrest. Von Braun Center transitioning to cash-less facility. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT. The Von Braun Center announced on Friday that it will...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

FOX54 News

Huntsville, AL
Huntsville local news

