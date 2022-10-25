Notice is hereby given to the residents of the Housing Authority of Lawrence County, the citizens of Lawrence County, and all persons interested, that the Housing Authority is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and Section 511 of the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998 Interim Rule to complete a Public Housing Five-Year/Annual Agency Plan and 5-Year Capital Fund Action Plan.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO