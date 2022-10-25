Read full article on original website
Related
thelevisalazer.com
KING ARRESTED, WHITT ON THE LAM IN WAYNE CO. DRUG INVESTIGATION
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a drug suspect was arrested today in the Marrowbone area for Felony drug warrants. Sheriff Thompson stated that Brandy King was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department for warrants stemming from an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. The investigation was conducted between Crum and Dunlow.
thelevisalazer.com
WAYNE COUNTY, W.VA. WOMAN ARRESTED FOR ARSON AFTER ALLEGEDLY SETTING FIRE TO BUILDINGS IN CRUM AREA
FIRE WOMAN (BUT NOT THE KIND IN THE SONG BY THE CULT) FIRE OFFICIAL TOLD STATE POLICE HE WAS CALLED TO SAME RESIDENCE SUNDAY NIGHT TO PUT OUT A FIRE; DISCOVERED THE SUSPECT COVERED IN ASH & SOOT NEARBY WHILE DRIVING BY THE SAME HOME PROPERTY MONDAY MORNING THAT WAS IN FLAMES AGAIN.
thelevisalazer.com
CARTER CO. KY MAN ARRESTED AFTER LEADING COPS ON WEEKEND CAR CHASE
OCTOBER 24, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. RUSSELL JON BARKER, 40, OF OLIVE HILL, KY., WAS ARRESTED ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22, ON 20 CRIMINAL CHARGES; AFTER LEADING OLIVE HILL POLICE ON A MOTOR VEHICLE CHASE, THAT AFTER THE CONCLUSION OF THE PURSUIT, LED TO THE DISCOVERY OF A MAJOR DRUGS & CASH HAUL.
thelevisalazer.com
William “Bill” Nelson Porter, 73, of Genoa, WV
William “Bill” Nelson Porter, 73, of Genoa, WV went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley. Bill was born January 13, 1949 in Louisa, KY to the late Nebert Nelson and Anita (Preston) Porter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives Vivian Block Porter, Judy King Porter, Mary A. Copley Porter, and Mary Catherine Smith Porter; daughter Elizabeth Ann Porter; and brother Robert Porter.
thelevisalazer.com
Louisa Mayor candidates tell why you should choose them
This is the second in na series of candidate interviews for the 2022 General Election on Nov. 8. Lawrence County Clerk Chris Jobe said there have been “quite a few” applications for absentee ballots so far with Oct. 28 the last day to sign up to vote. This...
thelevisalazer.com
2023 ANNUAL AGENCY PLAN & 5-YEAR ACTION PLAN
Notice is hereby given to the residents of the Housing Authority of Lawrence County, the citizens of Lawrence County, and all persons interested, that the Housing Authority is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and Section 511 of the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998 Interim Rule to complete a Public Housing Five-Year/Annual Agency Plan and 5-Year Capital Fund Action Plan.
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Youth Football Enters Playoffs
The Lawrence County Youth Football League has three teams battling for dreams of going to the Turf Bowl. The A-team, C-team and D-team all play semifinal Games this Saturday. (Back row left-right) Scott Holt, Tate Smith, Mikey Artrip, Carson Evans, Max Murriell, Lincoln Parsley, Channing Kitts, Eddie Chicko, Jackson Mayo, Maddox Fletcher, Kaleb Maxie, Timmy Evans, Chris Deyo. (Middle row) Marcello Chicko, Bentley Clark, Keagan Muncy, Koltyn Thompson, Levi Hensley, Brother Fitzpatrick, Logan Dean, Jace Napier, Brayden Maynard, Noah Wilks, Jackson Bartley-Webb, (front row) Branson Proctor, Andrew Deyo, Philip Maynard, Eli Preece, Elijah Diamond, Travis Tencher, Cash Curnutte, Gaige Muncy, Gavin Diamond.
thelevisalazer.com
LOUISA MIDDLE GIRLS BASKETBALL WINS 2022 OVC TOURNAMENT TITLE
Olive Hill, Ky. — Louisa Middle School Girls basketball captured the OVC Tournament title with a 58-48 victory over Bath Co. last week at West Carter Middle School.
Comments / 0