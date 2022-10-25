ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas power grid reliability questioned in federal report

AUSTIN, Texas - The winter storm in 2021 caused the largest power load shed in U.S. history. In Texas, the grid almost collapsed. That crisis is a big part of a winter preparedness report from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). "So I don't think anybody should be hysterical. I...
Forecast: Storms move out, winds whip through North Texas

FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews gives an update on the rainfall in North Texas. But he says the wind is the story of the day for the morning. Gusts could be 40-45 for a couple of hours before diminishing in the afternoon.

