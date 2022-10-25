ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

WIBW

Trump endorses Schmidt for Kansas Gov., approves of Kelly’s work

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The two leading candidates for Governor have tied themselves to former President Donald Trump in an attempt to reach his faithful following in the Sunflower State. The former president officially endorsed Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt for Governor in a video that Schmidt’s campaign posted to...
KANSAS STATE
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Donald Trump touts 'somebody named Derek Schmidt' as Kansas governor's race heats up

Former president Donald Trump touted "somebody named Derek Schmidt" in a video address urging Kansans to elect the Republican as governor in November. Trump said Schmidt was "outstanding in every single way," strong on the border and crime, and someone who will fight taxes "as soon as he gets elected to do — you know what he wants to do, and he will be absolutely fantastic in doing it."
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

🎥 Trump issues statement on the race for Kansas governor

TOPEKA —Just over two weeks before the general election, Derek Schmidt, the Republican candidate for Kansas governor and three-term attorney general, shared a video from President Trump to Kansans. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is the only Democratic governor running for reelection in a state carried by former President Donald...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Unsolicited text messages amplify Derek Schmidt’s lies about Kansas drag show

TOPEKA — Derek Schmidt’s lies about a nonexistent connection between Gov. Laura Kelly and a Wichita drag show are being amplified through unsolicited text messages to Kansas voters. Schmidt, the GOP candidate for governor, has used a false story from a U.K. tabloid to attack his Democratic rival as their bitter campaign enters the final […] The post Unsolicited text messages amplify Derek Schmidt’s lies about Kansas drag show appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Democrats have zipped their lips on abortion rights. That’s a weird choice.

A singular mystery looms over election season this year in Kansas. Why aren’t we hearing more about abortion? After all, it was only Aug. 2 that a breathtakingly large majority of Kansans — nearly 60% of voters — turned out to protect abortion rights. They rejected an amendment to the state constitution that would have […] The post Kansas Democrats have zipped their lips on abortion rights. That’s a weird choice. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Marshall wants to prevent new Pentagon abortion policy

WASHINGTON —The Pentagon announced Thursday they will provide travel funds and support for troops and their dependents who seek abortions but are based in states where they are now illegal. Senator Roger Marshall is against the new policy. "I cannot believe the Department of Defense is even considering improperly...
WASHINGTON STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Republican candidates say they will accept election results — with caveats

TOPEKA — Kansas Republican candidates on the November ballot say they will accept the results of the election whether they win or lose, though some have added caveats to this acceptance. In Kansas, several lawmakers have called into question voter integrity, and election deniers forced a recount of votes in the August primary over the […] The post Kansas Republican candidates say they will accept election results — with caveats appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
FOX2Now

Get to know Senate candidate Eric Schmitt

ST. LOUIS – Voters will soon decide whether Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt takes over a new political office. He is the Republican candidate running to fill one of Missouri’s seats in the U.S. Senate for the soon-to-retire Sen. Roy Blunt. Schmitt is running for a seat the...
MISSOURI STATE
Hutch Post

Kobach believes student loan forgiveness is unconstitutional

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Republican candidate for Kansas attorney general, Kris Kobach believes that the student loan forgiveness program promulgated by the Biden Administration is unconstitutional. "Only the legislative branch can appropriate funds, can tax and spend money," Kobach said Thursday. "Joe Biden, by executive decree, has simply declared that...
KANSAS STATE
