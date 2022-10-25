ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley

Klay Thompson got ejected for the first time in his career on Tuesday night following a heated on-court altercation involving Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. To make matters worse, the Golden State Warriors ended up on the wrong end of a blowout loss, 134-105. After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr noted that Thompson’s […] The post ‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

Kyrie Irving urges Ben Simmons to take shot in latest Nets loss

The drama around the Brooklyn Nets seems neverending. A roster featuring Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons fell to 1-3 after a 110-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Simmons scored just four points on 2-of-7 shooting from the field. He did dish out nine assists, but...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
ClutchPoints

Doc Rivers gets brutally honest after Sixers drop to 1-4 following loss to Raptors

While only five games have passed in the new season, there is much cause for concern for the Philadelphia 76ers, a team with high hopes of competing for an NBA championship led by a core of Joel Embiid and James Harden. However, the Sixers have gone off to a less-than-ideal 1-4 start, their latest loss coming at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, and head coach Doc Rivers didn’t hold back when asked to assess his team’s struggles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau reveals ‘biggest thing’ about Jalen Brunson’s impact on New York

There’s a lot to be excited about for the New York Knicks as they embark on what they are hoping to be a good year for their squad. The arrival of Jalen Brunson has had a tremendous impact on the team since his big-money move during the offseason, and for his part, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau could not help but sing his new star’s praises.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson knows exactly how Russell Westbrook can silence the haters, and it’s not by fighting and firing back at all the negative media narratives and fan criticisms. Speaking with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay show, Johnson issued a rather stern advice for Westbrook as he navigates through a […] The post ‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer

The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start

Chauncey Billups’ first season as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers was mired with a plethora of problems that put a damper on their 2021-22 season. Damian Lillard battled abdominal issues all season long before getting shut down following abdominal surgery, CJ McCollum was diagnosed with a collapsed lung before he was traded […] The post Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Key Points: Kuzma, Porzingis Have Big Nights, Lead Wizards Past Pistons in D.C.

The Washington Wizards earned a 120-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons in D.C. The Wizards Superstar, Bradley Beal was limited to just 21 minutes of playing time due to tightness in his back. He was able to come back and play in the third quarter after missing the whole second quarter. This did not affect the Wizards negatively and they were able to roll to victory.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 10/27/2022

The Memphis Grizzlies (3-1) visit the winless Sacramento Kings (0-3) on Thursday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Kings prediction and pick. Memphis is 3-1 following a big victory over the Nets. The Grizzlies are 1-2-1 against the spread (ATS) after covering 63% of […] The post NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 10/27/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

Every important Magic guard is getting hurt, including Cole Anthony

The Orlando Magic are the lone winless team in the Eastern Conference, but that is hardly their biggest concern right now. They have to deal with loads of injuries to key players. The most recent Magic player to hit the injury report is Cole Anthony. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Anthony […] The post Every important Magic guard is getting hurt, including Cole Anthony appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Klay Thompson’s shocking ejection wasn’t just about Devin Booker, per Steve Kerr

The Golden State Warriors eventually matched the Phoenix Suns’ competitive fire on Tuesday night. In their first road game of the season against another Western Conference power, though, the defending champions’ emotions boiled over, with a mix of continued defensive struggles, a tough whistle from the officials and the Suns’ brash confidence sparking an ugly […] The post Klay Thompson’s shocking ejection wasn’t just about Devin Booker, per Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Bruce Brown talks hilariously ironic smack to LeBron James, Lakers in Nuggets victory

Things have gone from bad to worse for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers after they dropped yet another game, this time losing to the Denver Nuggets, 110-99. One of, if not the primary culprit for the Lakers’ rough start is their historically atrocious shooting display from beyond the arc, and it reared its ugly head yet again, as they shot 8 for 30 from deep (26.7 percent). And Nuggets forward Bruce Brown seems to be reveling in the Lakers’ misery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
117K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy