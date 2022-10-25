Read full article on original website
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
Klay Thompson ejection after beefing with Devin Booker has Warriors fans going bonkers
Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson got ejected on Tuesday night after beefing with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. Naturally, the whole situation sent NBA fans into frenzy. Well who wouldn’t be? First and foremost, it is Thompson’s first career ejection. After 650 regular season games and 145 playoff matches–including...
‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley
Klay Thompson got ejected for the first time in his career on Tuesday night following a heated on-court altercation involving Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. To make matters worse, the Golden State Warriors ended up on the wrong end of a blowout loss, 134-105. After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr noted that Thompson’s […] The post ‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving urges Ben Simmons to take shot in latest Nets loss
The drama around the Brooklyn Nets seems neverending. A roster featuring Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons fell to 1-3 after a 110-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Simmons scored just four points on 2-of-7 shooting from the field. He did dish out nine assists, but...
Doc Rivers gets brutally honest after Sixers drop to 1-4 following loss to Raptors
While only five games have passed in the new season, there is much cause for concern for the Philadelphia 76ers, a team with high hopes of competing for an NBA championship led by a core of Joel Embiid and James Harden. However, the Sixers have gone off to a less-than-ideal 1-4 start, their latest loss coming at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, and head coach Doc Rivers didn’t hold back when asked to assess his team’s struggles.
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau reveals ‘biggest thing’ about Jalen Brunson’s impact on New York
There’s a lot to be excited about for the New York Knicks as they embark on what they are hoping to be a good year for their squad. The arrival of Jalen Brunson has had a tremendous impact on the team since his big-money move during the offseason, and for his part, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau could not help but sing his new star’s praises.
‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson knows exactly how Russell Westbrook can silence the haters, and it’s not by fighting and firing back at all the negative media narratives and fan criticisms. Speaking with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay show, Johnson issued a rather stern advice for Westbrook as he navigates through a […] The post ‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer
The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
Pels' Zion Williamson to miss game vs. Luka Doncic, Mavericks with hip/back contusion
Williamson and Jones are two of the three Pelicans starters missing the game, along with Brandon Ingram, who suffered a concussion in the Pelicans' loss to the Jazz on Sunday. During that game, Zion took an awkward fall after he blocked Jordan Clarkson, and Clarkson returned the favor by blocking his dunk.
Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start
Chauncey Billups’ first season as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers was mired with a plethora of problems that put a damper on their 2021-22 season. Damian Lillard battled abdominal issues all season long before getting shut down following abdominal surgery, CJ McCollum was diagnosed with a collapsed lung before he was traded […] The post Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Where that s–t at?’ Nets star Kevin Durant reacts to Steve Nash ejection, going off at refs
Steve Nash got his first ejection as an NBA head coach on Wednesday night after going off at the referees, but Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant wasn’t surprised by his coach’s animated reaction. In fact, it seems he has been waiting for it. In his postgame presser following...
Key Points: Kuzma, Porzingis Have Big Nights, Lead Wizards Past Pistons in D.C.
The Washington Wizards earned a 120-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons in D.C. The Wizards Superstar, Bradley Beal was limited to just 21 minutes of playing time due to tightness in his back. He was able to come back and play in the third quarter after missing the whole second quarter. This did not affect the Wizards negatively and they were able to roll to victory.
NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 10/27/2022
The Memphis Grizzlies (3-1) visit the winless Sacramento Kings (0-3) on Thursday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Kings prediction and pick. Memphis is 3-1 following a big victory over the Nets. The Grizzlies are 1-2-1 against the spread (ATS) after covering 63% of […] The post NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 10/27/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Every important Magic guard is getting hurt, including Cole Anthony
The Orlando Magic are the lone winless team in the Eastern Conference, but that is hardly their biggest concern right now. They have to deal with loads of injuries to key players. The most recent Magic player to hit the injury report is Cole Anthony. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Anthony […] The post Every important Magic guard is getting hurt, including Cole Anthony appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson’s shocking ejection wasn’t just about Devin Booker, per Steve Kerr
The Golden State Warriors eventually matched the Phoenix Suns’ competitive fire on Tuesday night. In their first road game of the season against another Western Conference power, though, the defending champions’ emotions boiled over, with a mix of continued defensive struggles, a tough whistle from the officials and the Suns’ brash confidence sparking an ugly […] The post Klay Thompson’s shocking ejection wasn’t just about Devin Booker, per Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors unseat Lakers, Knicks in NBA’s elite with wild 10-figure feat
The Golden State Warriors already set a record for total payroll last season. Big-money extensions for Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins that kick in next year threaten to push the team’s total roster cost past $500 million come 2023-24, unless the Warriors shed tens of millions in salary. Could...
Bruce Brown talks hilariously ironic smack to LeBron James, Lakers in Nuggets victory
Things have gone from bad to worse for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers after they dropped yet another game, this time losing to the Denver Nuggets, 110-99. One of, if not the primary culprit for the Lakers’ rough start is their historically atrocious shooting display from beyond the arc, and it reared its ugly head yet again, as they shot 8 for 30 from deep (26.7 percent). And Nuggets forward Bruce Brown seems to be reveling in the Lakers’ misery.
NBA Odds: Clippers vs. Thunder prediction, odds and pick – 10/27/2022
The Los Angeles Clippers (2-2) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-3) in a second consecutive matchup between the two teams. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Thunder prediction. The Clippers are 2-2 after Tuesday’s surprise loss to the Thunder. Los...
Trey Murphy's perfect night shooting fuels Pelicans' short-handed win over Mavericks
Luka Doncic is a New Orleans Pelicans killer. Entering Tuesday’s game, Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks had won nine of 11 meetings against their Southwest Division foe. Doncic’s pick-and-roll artistry is difficult for every NBA team to contain, but for New Orleans, he has been especially hard to defend.
NHL Odds: Capitals vs. Stars prediction, odds and pick – 10/27/2022
The Washington Capitals will put their mini two-game winning streak on the line as they travel to where everything is bigger in the Lone Star State as they take on the Dallas Stars. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Capitals-Stars prediction and pick will be revealed!. Winners...
