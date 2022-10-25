Things have gone from bad to worse for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers after they dropped yet another game, this time losing to the Denver Nuggets, 110-99. One of, if not the primary culprit for the Lakers’ rough start is their historically atrocious shooting display from beyond the arc, and it reared its ugly head yet again, as they shot 8 for 30 from deep (26.7 percent). And Nuggets forward Bruce Brown seems to be reveling in the Lakers’ misery.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO