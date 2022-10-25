ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Philadelphia residents to also vote on 2 government issues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The midterm election is just two weeks away and Philadelphia is ready to open more than 700 polling places around the city. A flurry of the mail-in ballot have gone out and are beginning to filter back in. Philadelphia residents will not only be voting on a U.S. Senate and governor's race. They'll also have two questions on the ballot, specific to city government issues. The first question would allow for a 5-point preference for qualified civil service applicants with technical experience, the other question would allow the city to bring the current aviation department under its structure. Both are yes or no questions, both are non-partisan.   In addition to ballot questions, city residents will also be voting on vacant city council seats left open for current members who will now be running for mayor. If the ballot questions pass, the Philadelphia home rule charter will be amended. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

What to Do With the Philadelphia Roundhouse

Growing up in West Philly, Carlo Campbell remembers being afraid of the Philadelphia Roundhouse. For almost six decades, the massive concrete headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department loomed over 7th and Race streets as a physical manifestation of police brutality in Philly. As a Black man living in the city, Campbell was warned about racist policing tactics his friends had experienced in the 70s and 80s — the legacy of which continue today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 43

Biden and Harris to visit Philly on Friday

PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Philadelphia this week. On Friday, Oct. 28, Biden and Harris will participate in a reception for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party. Harris will also participate in a moderated conversation on protecting reproductive rights with Congresswoman Mary Gay...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Meet Anthony Phillips, the youth-focused millennial hoping to rep North Philly on City Council

You might not yet know his name, but it seems like Anthony Phillips’ lock on a Democratic Party endorsement for City Council was never in doubt. Five days before Phillips was officially nominated by District 9 ward leaders to replace Cherelle Parker after she stepped down to run for Philadelphia mayor, he was among the crowd at her 50th birthday party at Rivers Casino. Parker coaxed him onstage — and into the spotlight.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Philadelphia officers struggle against criminals and a misguided district attorney

"At CIA, we do hard stuff." That's what I said last week to the 200 Club of Greater Miami. It's a foundation dedicated to providing assistance to families of Miami first responders killed in the line of duty. I used the same line when speaking to some Philadelphia officers earlier this month. They are facing an alarming rise in crime in the nation's sixth-largest city. But make no mistake, officers are doing very "hard stuff."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

What the Controller’s Police Audit Didn’t Say

City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart’s detailed analysis of the Police Department’s budget, released last week, was an incredibly deep dive into the dark corners of how our city’s law enforcement agency operates. And it wasn’t pretty. Every page of the analysis is filled with findings of missteps, disorganization, failures and inefficiencies. All of those are so prevalent that some have suggested it is deliberate, a way to keep critics guessing so the status quo never has to change.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Despite his best efforts, John "Free All Criminals" Fetterman can't outrun his past

Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman has come under fire for his record of protecting murderers over citizens — and rightfully so. Yet recently, Fetterman has tried to shed this reputation, reinvent himself, and promote himself as tough on crime. Pennsylvanians shouldn't believe the facade. In addition to his penchant for freeing murderers and enthusiasm for "emptying the jails," Fetterman is also an ardent supporter of left-wing, radical Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, the official whose policies have led to a record number of murders and violent crime.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
billypenn.com

Dear tech founder: Here’s 3 easier (and cheaper) ways to get from NYC to Philly

Centuries of history connect Philadelphia and New York City, and quite a few roadways do too, as one busy tech founder recently found out. Martín Varsavsky, an Argentinian entrepreneur, tweeted that an Uber he took from Manhattan to Philadelphia cost him a whopping $140 in tolls and taxes. For this he was swiftly ratioed, by bewildered transit users generally mocking his choices.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

William Penn at Philly City Hall won't get Phillies gear

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies decorations are popping up all over town but one place you won't see them is on top of City Hall.Mayor Jim Kenney said William Penn would not be sporting a Phillies hat or jersey from his perch high over Center City.You probably remember the city put a super-sized Phillies hat on the statue in 1993 and then the Phillies lost to the Blue Jays in the World Series.Then, a Flyers jersey was draped over the statue in 1997. The Flyers lost to the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup.It sounds like the mayor is a little superstitious.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
athleticbusiness.com

Rec Pickleball Courts Upset Some Neighbors in Philadelphia

The recreational pickleball courts at a community center in Philadelphia are upsetting some neighbors. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer report, pickleball now has nearly 5 million players, and there are an estimated 2,000 regular Philadelphia pickleball players, according to Braden Keith, a community organizer who runs the Philadelphia pickleball Facebook page.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

