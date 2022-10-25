Read full article on original website
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Trade Rumor Swirling This Monday
Could a veteran quarterback be on the move ahead of the NFL's trade deadline? On Monday Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Matt Ryan is heading to the bench. He threw two picks in a loss to the Titans on Sunday. It's a pretty stunning development. Indianapolis replaced Carson Wentz with ...
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
Pete Carroll Is Calling Out NFL For Significant Change
On Wednesday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll called on the NFL to look into one specific thing. He thinks the NFL needs to take a longer look at turf fields and whether or not they should be used. Carroll brought up the possible solution of making all fields grass, but didn't offer a final solution.
Robert Griffin III makes bold comment about Chiefs’ offense
Robert Griffin III made a bold comment on Monday night about the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense. The “Monday Night Countdown” crew members were discussing the Chiefs, who were coming off a 44-23 road win over the San Francisco 49ers. The performance from the Chiefs was impressive and led to praise from the analysts. But RG3 took it to another level, saying that the Chiefs’ offense is actually better without Tyreek Hill.
The legend of Cowboys' Emmitt Smith's NFL rushing record and why it might never be broken
FRISCO, Texas -- Emmitt Smith swears he wasn't going through a midlife crisis last month. "I've been wanting to get a tattoo for many years," the 53-year-old said. "It's just been weird in my head, 'Go ahead, do it. Go ahead." And so, on a September trip to Las Vegas,...
Pete Carroll becomes latest to rip NFL over poor playing surfaces
The NFL has a problem on its hands in relation to player safety. Only, instead of this focus being on
Brady, McCaffrey and Wilson top NFL quotes of the week
Russell Wilson compares himself to Weapon X, and more from our NFL quotes of the week. 'I heal quick ... I don't know if it's Wolverine blood or what.'. Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, on how his healing factor compares to that of the X-Man 'How could you not want...
What is the future of the NFL in London?
"There's no question that London could support not just one franchise, I think two franchises," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said.
Why the Seahawks are the biggest surprise in the NFL
Colin Cowherd hasn't been shocked by many of the early storylines the NFL has presented to its viewership. Most teams are who he thought they were, especially the division leaders. Well, except for one: the Seattle Seahawks, whose 4-3 record has them perched atop a loaded NFC West that includes...
NFL insiders believe Denver Broncos could fire Nathaniel Hackett with a loss in Week 8
It seems that Nathaniel Hackett’s first seven weeks as Denver Broncos head coach have been so disastrous that there are
Broncos' Russell Wilson limited again in Thursday practice
Not much changed for the Denver Broncos or the Jacksonville Jaguars on their injury reports Thursday ahead of a Week 8 meeting in London. For the Jaguars that meant the report was still exceedingly brief with only wide receiver and return specialist Jamal Agnew working to return from a knee injury that kept him out of action in Week 7.
