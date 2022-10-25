Read full article on original website
1 arrested in Mingo County, 1 wanted after West Virginia county’s drug investigation
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department says an investigation led to one person being arrested in Mingo County and another being wanted on drug charges. Sheriff Rick Thompson says Brandy King was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department on five felony drug warrants from the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement […]
Metro News
Deputies: Impaired driver causes head-on crash that claims 2 lives, critically injures 2 others
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A Cabell County man was charged Wednesday night with driving under the influence after causing a crash that killed two people and injured two others Wednesday afternoon in western Kanawha County. Kanawha County deputies charged Andrew Jackson Wyrick, 25, of Culloden, with 2 counts of...
thelevisalazer.com
KING ARRESTED, WHITT ON THE LAM IN WAYNE CO. DRUG INVESTIGATION
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a drug suspect was arrested today in the Marrowbone area for Felony drug warrants. Sheriff Thompson stated that Brandy King was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department for warrants stemming from an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. The investigation was conducted between Crum and Dunlow.
WSAZ
Man charged in DUI crash that killed 2, injured two others
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces multiple counts of DUI causing death and bodily harm after a head-on crash Wednesday in St. Albans that killed two people and seriously injured two others. Andrew Jackson Wyrick, 25, of Culloden, West Virginia, admitted to investigators to using a cannabis cartridge...
Women killed in West Virginia crash identified
UPDATE (11:10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27): The two women killed in this fatal crash have been identified. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that 73-year-old Dotty Lou Hayes, of Hurricane, died at the scene, and 53-year-old Sherri Mcclanahan, also of Hurricane, died later at the hospital. They were mother and daughter. The man and […]
wymt.com
Boyd County police chase ends with shots fired
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - An early morning police chase Wednesday has ended with shots fired. Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods says it started around 3 a.m when deputies started the chase due to a situation involving drugs. The chase started near U.S. 60 and ended with a truck...
WSAZ
Man charged in connection with Easter Sunday murder found guilty
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A jury deliberating the fate of a man on trial in connection with an Easter Sunday murder reached a verdict Tuesday afternoon. The jury found Keontae Nelson, 20, of Charleston, guilty on all 6 charges - murder, complicity to murder, complicity to aggravated murder, conspiracy, burglary, and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Kane Roush.
WSAZ
Woman arrested, man wanted in drug investigation
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was arrested Tuesday, and a man is wanted in connection with a drug investigation, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Rick Thompson said Brandy King was arrested in the Marrowbone area by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department. She was wanted on five felony drug warrants in connection with a Wayne County investigation, Thompson said.
1 taken to hospital after Huntington, West Virginia shooting
UPDATE: (2:45 P.M. Oct. 26, 2022) – Huntington police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in Huntington Tuesday night. Police are asking anyone who may have information relating to the incident or who may have caught part of the incident or the fleeing suspect on security footage to contact the HPD […]
Man killed in Gallia County, Ohio crash
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has died after a vehicle crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 12:43 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, on County Road 29, which is about 0.3 mile south of Township Highway 451. Troopers say the vehicle was […]
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Facing Burglary, Stalking Charges
A man out of Pike County is now facing burglary and stalking charges, following his indictment on Monday. Officers were called to a home on Myra Barnes Avenue over an apparent disturbance. Upon their arrival, police noticed shattered glass along with large holes in the front porch. A woman within...
WSAZ
Two arrested after chase ends in crash
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man and a woman are in jail after a crash that involved shots fired. According to the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, around 3 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy attempted to stop a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado in the 1600 block of Shopes Creek Road, but the driver refused to stop.
Sheriff warns Kentucky residents of phone scam impersonating public offices
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of a scam call going around the area. According to the PCSO, the scammers are calling residents and claiming to work for the sheriff’s office or another public office. The sheriff’s office says this is a scam and residents […]
WSAZ
Fire official reminds people of W.Va. burn laws
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of crunching leaves is part of what fall is all about, but dry leaves burn fast causing forest fires to flourish. Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said a quick rain does not do the trick because that water dries up so quickly. “We...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Silver Alert canceled after missing Logan County man located
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:15.p.m. 10/26/22. Deputies in Logan County report a missing man has been located. A Silver Alert was issued for Tony Dingess on Tuesday, according to a social media post from the Logan County Sheriff's Office. An update posted by deputies Wednesday canceled the...
WSAZ
Man dies in single-vehicle crash
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One person has died following a single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Gallia County. Garrett Sheets, 29, of Bidwell, was driving north along CR 29 when his car left the side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP...
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 10/26/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Roger Barker, 33, of Ashland, arrested by Boyd County Jail, for failure...
wchstv.com
Man sentenced to maximum time in prison for shooting woman in the head in front of infant
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man was sentenced to the maximum time in prison after a jury convicted him of a several violent crimes related to a shooting. Anthony Morgan II, 40, was found guilty of the crimes in August following a trial that lasted three days in front of Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Maryclaire Akers.
wchstv.com
Fayette deputies say Putnam woman charged after heroin found in vehicle
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said a Putnam County woman was charged after a vehicle was pulled over during a traffic stop and deputies found heroin and drug paraphernalia. Meggan D. Albaugh, 36, of Culloden was charged with possession with intent to deliver after...
Billings, Montana Man Has Been Charged In March 1993 Killing
It started in Huntington, West Virginia when Melissa Martinez was found dead in March of 1993. Martinez had a gunshot wound to her torso and several lacerations to her head, and she had been severely beaten. She later succumbed to the injuries and died at the hospital. Unfortunately, witness statements...
