Wayne County, WV

thelevisalazer.com

KING ARRESTED, WHITT ON THE LAM IN WAYNE CO. DRUG INVESTIGATION

Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a drug suspect was arrested today in the Marrowbone area for Felony drug warrants. Sheriff Thompson stated that Brandy King was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department for warrants stemming from an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. The investigation was conducted between Crum and Dunlow.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man charged in DUI crash that killed 2, injured two others

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces multiple counts of DUI causing death and bodily harm after a head-on crash Wednesday in St. Albans that killed two people and seriously injured two others. Andrew Jackson Wyrick, 25, of Culloden, West Virginia, admitted to investigators to using a cannabis cartridge...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Women killed in West Virginia crash identified

UPDATE (11:10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27): The two women killed in this fatal crash have been identified. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that 73-year-old Dotty Lou Hayes, of Hurricane, died at the scene, and 53-year-old Sherri Mcclanahan, also of Hurricane, died later at the hospital. They were mother and daughter. The man and […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Boyd County police chase ends with shots fired

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - An early morning police chase Wednesday has ended with shots fired. Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods says it started around 3 a.m when deputies started the chase due to a situation involving drugs. The chase started near U.S. 60 and ended with a truck...
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Man charged in connection with Easter Sunday murder found guilty

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A jury deliberating the fate of a man on trial in connection with an Easter Sunday murder reached a verdict Tuesday afternoon. The jury found Keontae Nelson, 20, of Charleston, guilty on all 6 charges - murder, complicity to murder, complicity to aggravated murder, conspiracy, burglary, and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Kane Roush.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Woman arrested, man wanted in drug investigation

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was arrested Tuesday, and a man is wanted in connection with a drug investigation, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Rick Thompson said Brandy King was arrested in the Marrowbone area by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department. She was wanted on five felony drug warrants in connection with a Wayne County investigation, Thompson said.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in Gallia County, Ohio crash

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has died after a vehicle crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 12:43 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, on County Road 29, which is about 0.3 mile south of Township Highway 451. Troopers say the vehicle was […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
q95fm.net

Pike County Man Facing Burglary, Stalking Charges

A man out of Pike County is now facing burglary and stalking charges, following his indictment on Monday. Officers were called to a home on Myra Barnes Avenue over an apparent disturbance. Upon their arrival, police noticed shattered glass along with large holes in the front porch. A woman within...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Two arrested after chase ends in crash

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man and a woman are in jail after a crash that involved shots fired. According to the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, around 3 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy attempted to stop a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado in the 1600 block of Shopes Creek Road, but the driver refused to stop.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Fire official reminds people of W.Va. burn laws

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of crunching leaves is part of what fall is all about, but dry leaves burn fast causing forest fires to flourish. Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said a quick rain does not do the trick because that water dries up so quickly. “We...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: Silver Alert canceled after missing Logan County man located

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:15.p.m. 10/26/22. Deputies in Logan County report a missing man has been located. A Silver Alert was issued for Tony Dingess on Tuesday, according to a social media post from the Logan County Sheriff's Office. An update posted by deputies Wednesday canceled the...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man dies in single-vehicle crash

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One person has died following a single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Gallia County. Garrett Sheets, 29, of Bidwell, was driving north along CR 29 when his car left the side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 10/26/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Roger Barker, 33, of Ashland, arrested by Boyd County Jail, for failure...
CARTER COUNTY, KY

