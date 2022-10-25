Read full article on original website
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens client and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram recommends readers vote for AbbottAsh JurbergTexas State
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Native Plant Society holds fall meeting in Stuttgart
The Arkansas Native Plant Society held its fall meeting on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8, at the Grand Prairie Center in Stuttgart. On Friday, the group met for a potluck supper and native plant auction. There were close to 40 people from all over the state, Louisiana, and Oklahoma in attendance.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Grand Prairie CASA celebrates opening of new office in Stuttgart
The Arkansas County division of Grand Prairie CASA has a new home. The Grand Prairie Center in Stuttgart welcomed the group to their new location inside the center on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting from the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce and their ambassadors. CASA is an acronym for Court Appointed Special...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Southside Baptist Church to host trunk or treat Oct. 31
Southside Baptist Church in Stuttgart will host a trunk or treat event on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Church member Dana Conrad said the family-friendly festival is free to attend. “We have been having the trunk or treat event for almost 10 years. We will just be...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
PCCUA to hold information meeting about its Italy trip
Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas in Stuttgart is planning an overseas trip. Director of Community Outreach for PCCUA Lee Ann Hoskyn said anyone can attend an informational meeting about the trip on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 5:30 p.m. at the Grand Prairie Center in Stuttgart. “The trip...
Pine Bluff woman turning old fire station into food pantry
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Some people hope to be able to make a difference, but they know that making a difference in your community will be no easy task. For Debra Allen of Pine Bluff, working to make a difference has become her new normal— and she can vividly see her end goal.
DeSoto adopts new city flag and logo
The DeSoto City Council has approved a new logo and flag for use on city facilities. The new design replaces a flag that had been in use since 1993.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Michael Lynn Criner of Little Rock
Michael Lynn Criner was born December 18, 1952, in Stuttgart, Arkansas to Mollie Doris Criner. He departed this life on Saturday, October 15, 2022, in his home. Affectionately known as Bread, he attended Stuttgart Public Schools, where he was a member of the Senior High basketball squad. He also loved playing tennis, whenever he could. Michael was an avid football and basketball fan. In addition, he enjoyed growing and tending to his many plants.
What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
'We don't think it should be next to school': Some Oak Cliff residents opposed to homeless center in their neighborhood
DALLAS — It’s been empty for more than 10 years -- an abandoned hospital in Oak Cliff at the corner of Perryland and South Hampton Road. The City of Dallas spent $6.5 million in bond money to buy it. “The funding that was used are bond funds specially...
cravedfw
The Ultimate DFW (and Beyond) Chicken Fried Steak List 2022
Today is a day of celebration and joy as we mark the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day. The day’s founder, Jeffrey Yarbrough, said on this auspicious occasion, “I am honored to have worked closely with restaurateurs Tom Perini and Ralph Sheffield to elevate this savory southern dish that reflects our state history. Besides my wife and kids as the loves of my life, creating the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day has been a dream come true and makes me so proud to be a Texan.”
Stuttgart Daily Leader
The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas announces November events
2022 Potpourri Exhibition, featuring work by John Kushmaul — Tuesday, Nov. 1-Thursday, Dec. 1. ASC will host the 2022 Potpourri Exhibition, featuring work by Little Rock-based artist John Kushmaul, from Tuesday, Nov. 1, to Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at The ARTSpace on Main’s Loft Gallery. This exhibition is...
This Texas Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Fried Steak In The World
One report ranked this Texas restaurant above all others.
Famed Southfork Ranch in Parker sells to Centurion American as part of plans for redevelopment
Southfork Ranch, which was the site for the long-running TV show "Dallas," has been sold to Centurion American Development Group. (Courtesy Centurion American Development Group) Southfork Ranch in Parker, which for years served as the setting for the iconic “Dallas” TV show, has been purchased by Centurion American Development Group....
Are Homeless People Living in The Storm Drains of North Dallas Neighborhoods?
A resident of North Dallas’ JanMar neighborhood awoke with a start a few weeks ago when the Ring doorbell camera app on her phone alerted her to movement just outside her front door. Most residents would expect something like a raccoon or even a coyote when checking the video feed at 3:30 a.m.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
West Oak Cliff Area Plan Sets Precedent for Other Neighborhoods
Years of work led to unanimous Dallas City Council approval Wednesday of the West Oak Cliff Area Plan. It covers an area of 40,000 residents living between Davis Street, Illinois Avenue, Cockrell Hill Road and Tyler Street. Supporters said it is the protection they need to keep their area from...
Fatburger brings burgers, fries and milkshakes to Plano starting Nov. 7
This new restaurant's menu will feature burgers, wings, milkshakes, fries and more. (Courtesy Fatburger) Fatburger is scheduled to open its first Plano location on Nov. 7 at 1855 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 300. The fast-casual chain that started in Los Angeles, California, is known for its famous Fatburgers, which are built to order. The menu also includes chicken sandwiches, turkey burgers, plant-based Impossible burgers and veggie burgers. Milkshakes, fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings and chili cheese dogs round out the offerings. A grand opening celebration on Nov. 17 will include free meals to the first 100 customers. 972-942-8411. https://fatburger.com.
peoplenewspapers.com
Thomas Jefferson High School and Walnut Hill Academy Slated to Open January 2023
Construction on Walnut Hill International Leadership Academy and Thomas Jefferson High School — two of the hardest hit schools in the October 2019 tornado — is nearing completion. Dallas ISD released aerial footage of the construction of both campuses, which are slated to open in January 2023. The...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Agricultural Research Service internship leads to UAPB student being employed
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – John Mitchell, a graduate student at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences (SAFHS) recently completed a paid internship with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Research Service (ARS). Over the course of 10 weeks, he worked firsthand with ARS scientists based at the Dale Bumpers National Rice Research Center (DBNRRC) in Stuttgart. Because of his work during the internship, he is now employed with the organization.
ualrpublicradio.org
Faith leaders urge Black Arkansans to vote, be informed
A coalition of Black churches in central Arkansas is forming to help boost voter turnout this election cycle. Representatives from fraternities, sororities and local congregations met Monday to announce the initiative, called “Get Fired Up: Meet Us At The Polls.”. Phillip L. Pointer Sr., senior pastor of Saint Mark...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Karen Diane Juhl of Stuttgart
Karen Diane Juhl departed this life on her 65th birthday, Oct. 23, 2022. She was born in 1957 to Howard and Betty Jo George Juhl in Stuttgart. A graduate of Stuttgart High School Class of 1976, she was an inside sales representative at Purvis Industries and a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.
