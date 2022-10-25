Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This WeekendKennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
WMBF
Carjacking prompts lockdown at Conway Medical Center near CCU, suspect wanted
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities responded Thursday morning to a carjacking that happened near the campus of Coastal Carolina University. CCU sent an alert at around 10:15 a.m. regarding the activity on Clemson Road. The school sent an all-clear alert at around 11:40 a.m. saying that law enforcement had left the area and there was no threat to the campus.
WMBF
Georgetown County deputies mourn loss of retired K9
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of one of their own. Retired K9 unit Spike passed away of old age Tuesday night, according to the department. Spike served in Georgetown County for five years and had two handlers during...
Suspect in Myrtle Beach Police standoff identified
The suspect accused of shooting at officers in Myrtle Beach Tuesday has now been identified. 45 year old, William Berry Hodges of Myrtle Beach was arrested Tuesday after a confrontation with police, in a residential area.
WMBF
Man accused of robbing victim at knifepoint at Myrtle Beach’s Plyler Park
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested a man who they said robbed a person at knifepoint in broad daylight at Plyler Park in Myrtle Beach. Carl Blalock was arrested on Tuesday and charged with armed robbery. Officers were called around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday to Plyler Park for a...
WMBF
Police arrest man accused of climbing over Myrtle Beach airport gate, running across runway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Aircraft operations had to be temporarily halted after the airport said someone ran onto the runway. The Horry County General Aviation said at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, a man climbed over a perimeter gate at Myrtle Beach International Airport and went on the runway. The...
WMBF
Affidavit: Suspect raped woman who was using his laundry machines in Myrtle Beach apartment
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in his Myrtle Beach apartment. An affidavit shows that the accuser went to the suspect’s apartment on Saturday off 37th Avenue North to use do her laundry because her machines weren’t working.
WMBF
Barricaded suspect accused of tying up woman in Myrtle Beach home for 2 days before she escaped
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The man accused of sparking a seven-hour standoff in a Myrtle Beach neighborhood is accused of tying up a woman at the home for two days before she was able to escape. Officers were first called around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Myrtle Beach Fire...
wpde.com
Homicide took place in Darlington Co. prior to body being found in Florence Co.: Deputies
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies in Darlington County are taking over a homicide investigation after determining that the murder took place in the county prior to the body being found in Florence. Deputies were on the scene after a body was found Oct. 8, in the area of...
Man climbs over perimeter gate, gets onto runway at Myrtle Beach airport, authorities say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Tuesday after climbing over a perimeter gate and going onto the runway at Myrtle Beach International Airport, an airport spokesman said. The man was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after the incident and charged with “entry on another’s pasture or other lands after […]
Injuries reported in rollover crash near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon in a rollover crash near Myrtle Beach, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The SCHP incident map shows the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of Forestbrook Road and Fantasy Harbour Boulevard. A photo from a News13 crew shows one car that […]
WMBF
1 dead after fiery crash involving 18-wheeler in Horry County, SCHP says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died after a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 9 in Nichols. Horry County Fire Rescue says the crash involved entrapment and both vehicles caught fire. According to SCHP, a 2018 18-wheeler was traveling south on SE...
counton2.com
GCSO asking public to help identify burglary suspect
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a man believed to have been involved in an August 13 burglary. The incident happened on Rose Hill Road around 2:00 p.m. The suspect is a Black man with facial hair, dreadlocks, and a thin...
33-year-old man missing from Aynor area since August, Horry County police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching for a 33-year-old man who was last seen in August in the Aynor area, according to the Horry County Police Department. Kevin Anthony Lightsey, 33, was last seen on Aug. 28 on Horse Pen Bay Road near Aynor, HCPD said. He is known to spend time in […]
Conway murder suspect asks judge to allow travel to North Carolina to help remodel church
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County woman accused of murder wants her bond conditions to be modified to allow her to travel to North Carolina to help remodel a church with her employer, according to documents obtained by News13. Meagan Jackson is requesting to be allowed to travel from Horry County to Whiteville, […]
WLTX.com
Man accused of embezzling $2 million from Air Power Inc, bought Myrtle Beach condo, jet skis, boats, four-wheelers, cars, golf carts, DOJ says
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Lexington man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to embezzling $2 million from a business in High Point and stealing $750 thousand in pandemic relief fund money. 62-year-old, Samuel Allen Mouzon, will spend 41 months behind bars and serve three years of supervised...
Docs: Florence County deputy accused of telling drug suspects about 911 tip among 6 fired this year
Editor’s note: We have removed one of the deputy’s names from the story after SLED said the solicitor’s office declined to prosecute the case. FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County deputy accused of tipping off suspected drug dealers about a 911 call is one of six deputies who have been fired from the […]
WMBF
‘He brought joy to a countless number of people:’ Former Myrtle Beach Pelicans team dog dies
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans announced on social media Tuesday, the passing of their former team dog, Deuce. Deuce, the Pelicans team dog from 2008 through the 2018 season, passed away at the age of 14. He was the team’s second team dog, passing the torch...
southerntrippers.com
14 Best Oceanfront Hotels in Myrtle Beach SC You Must Visit
Are you ready to see all the best oceanfront hotels in Myrtle Beach? You have come to the right place because here you will see and learn all about the best places to stay. There is so much to do in Myrtle Beach that you are going to want to find somewhere in the heart of it all to spend some time relaxing in the sun.
WRAL
2 killed, 1 in critical condition after NC shooting at abandoned property
Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning in Bladen County. Two people, one 17-year-old Makei Hill, from Bladenboro, the other 30-year-old Javonta Purdie, from Lumberton, were killed by gunfire at the vacant lot, authorities said. The shooting happened at the intersection of Center Road and Twisted...
wpde.com
Semi-truck hits power pole causing outage near Surfside Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Thousands of people were without power near Surfside Beach Tuesday morning due to a downed power line. Santee Cooper reported the outages at 6:43 a.m. near Ocean Lakes Campground and PirateLand Camping Resort. South Carolina Highway Patrol reported power lines in the road at...
