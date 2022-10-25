ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Carjacking prompts lockdown at Conway Medical Center near CCU, suspect wanted

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities responded Thursday morning to a carjacking that happened near the campus of Coastal Carolina University. CCU sent an alert at around 10:15 a.m. regarding the activity on Clemson Road. The school sent an all-clear alert at around 11:40 a.m. saying that law enforcement had left the area and there was no threat to the campus.
Georgetown County deputies mourn loss of retired K9

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of one of their own. Retired K9 unit Spike passed away of old age Tuesday night, according to the department. Spike served in Georgetown County for five years and had two handlers during...
Injuries reported in rollover crash near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon in a rollover crash near Myrtle Beach, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The SCHP incident map shows the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of Forestbrook Road and Fantasy Harbour Boulevard. A photo from a News13 crew shows one car that […]
GCSO asking public to help identify burglary suspect

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a man believed to have been involved in an August 13 burglary. The incident happened on Rose Hill Road around 2:00 p.m. The suspect is a Black man with facial hair, dreadlocks, and a thin...
14 Best Oceanfront Hotels in Myrtle Beach SC You Must Visit

Are you ready to see all the best oceanfront hotels in Myrtle Beach? You have come to the right place because here you will see and learn all about the best places to stay. There is so much to do in Myrtle Beach that you are going to want to find somewhere in the heart of it all to spend some time relaxing in the sun.
Semi-truck hits power pole causing outage near Surfside Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Thousands of people were without power near Surfside Beach Tuesday morning due to a downed power line. Santee Cooper reported the outages at 6:43 a.m. near Ocean Lakes Campground and PirateLand Camping Resort. South Carolina Highway Patrol reported power lines in the road at...
