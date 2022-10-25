Read full article on original website
Larry D. Hooley
Larry D. Hooley, 83, Goshen, passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at home surrounded by family. He was born Oct. 1, 1939, in Middlebury. On April 15, 1962, he married Marilynn M. Yoder in Goshen. She survives along with a son: Gregory D. (Carol Christner) Hooley, Goshen; a grandson; two...
Brett Denney — PENDING
Brett Denney, 64, North Webster, passed away on Oct. 30, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne. Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Owen Family Funeral Home of North Webster, is handling arrangements.
Jean Ann Hunter
Jean Ann Hunter, a longtime resident of the Syracuse and North Webster areas, passed away quietly at 3 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at home. She was 78 years old. Born on Nov. 27, 1943, to Hugh Barber Jr. and Ruth V. (Wilkinson) Barber, she was born in Huntington. Her family moved to North Webster when she was quite young; she grew up in the North Webster United Methodist Church and graduated from North Webster High School with the class of 1961. She later graduated from Fort Wayne Commercial College.
Freda A. Leslie
Freda A. Leslie, 86, passed away after a recent decline in her health on Oct. 27, 2022, at Millers Nursing Home in Plymouth. She was born in Kosciusko County on April 14, 1936. On Dec. 26, 1972, she married John R. Leslie. Freda is survived by her children: Darcy (Desiree)...
Scott A. Esenwein
Scott A. Esenwein, 73, Nappanee, died at 6:58 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Center for Hospice Care, Mishawaka, of natural causes. He was born on Jan. 16, 1949, in Elkhart. Surviving are his brother: Mark (Patti) Esenwein, Elkhart; a niece; and a nephew. Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home,...
Gregory S. Sheaks
Gregory S. Sheaks, 60, passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. He was born on June 21, 1962, in South Bend. He married Sheri on Aug. 14, 1982, in Buchanan, Mich. He is survived by his mother: Teresa; wife: Sheri, LaPaz; daughters: Nicole...
Ernest G. Clark
Ernest G. Clark, 79, Middlebury, died at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at his home. He was born March 4, 1943, in Smyrna, N.Y. On May 5, 1967, at Fort Carson, Colo., he married Connie Sue (Downing) Clark. Surviving are his wife: Connie, Middlebury; son: Tom Clark, Middlebury; daughter:...
Mazie W. Hollars
Mazie W. Hollars, 98, South Whitley, died peacefully at 5:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Timbercrest Health Care, North Manchester, where she had been a resident for the past month. She was born on June 12, 1924, in Keavy, Ky. On March 1, 1946, she married Marvin A. Hollars,...
David C. Scott — PENDING
David Scott, 64, formerly of North Webster, died Oct. 26, 2022, at Hickory Creek Nursing Home, Huntington. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Carolyn Dolby — PENDING
Carolyn Dolby, 89, Winona Lake, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in her residence in Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Charles William Howard — PENDING
Charles William Howard, 90, Argos, died at 1:24 p.m. Oct. 27, 2022, in Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
Richard H. McCleary
Richard H. McCleary, 81, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. He was born Aug. 27, 1941, in Warsaw, the son of (the late) Virgil and Lucille McCleary. He spent a lifetime of community involvement with the Cub Scouts, which included hosting Cub Scout Day Camp for 46 years and being the scoutmaster for 117 Eagle Scouts.
UPDATE: Syracuse Woman Dies After Single-Vehicle Accident
NORTH MANCHESTER — A Syracuse woman is dead after a single-vehicle accident in southeast Kosciusko County. At 12:11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident on South SR 13, near East SR 14, North Manchester. According to an accident...
Beverly Warren — UPDATED
Beverly Jean Warren, 81, a longtime resident of the Ligonier and Milford area, died unexpectedly Oct. 17, 2022, at home in Ligonier. Born June 27, 1941, in Ligonier, Bev (as most knew her), was the daughter of Daniel James and Lois Louise (Smith) Musser. She attended Milford High School and was married to Jack Warren on Jan. 30, 1960. The pair shared more than 62 years before his death in August of this year.
Carol Jean Siddall
Carol Jean Siddall, 81, Knox, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Plymouth. She was born Monday, May 5, 1941. She married James Siddall; he preceded her in death. Surviving are her sons, Dennis (Debbie) James Siddall, New Carlisle and Steven (Peggy) Siddall, Monterey; daughters, Connie (Jay) Lynn Marks, Morgantown and Kellie (Chris) Jean Marshall, Knox; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ron Back, Knox.
Michael ‘Mike’ Felabom
Michael “Mike” Felabom, 67, Claypool, died Oct. 27, 2022, at his home in Claypool. Mike was born Feb. 3, 1955. He married Kathy Felabom; she survives in Claypool. He is also survived by his stepsons, Benjamin (Tina) Kline, Otwell and Jason Rhoades, Charlotte, N.C.; stepdaughter, Brandi (Randy Hayes) Kline, Pendleton; sister, Carol Romack, Wakarusa; and five grandchildren.
Award-Winning Author At North Webster Community Public Library
NORTH WEBSTER — Award-winning author Karen B. Kurtz from Goshen, Indiana, will talk about her children’s book Sophia’s Gift and its publishing journey, sign books, and answer questions on November 9, 2022 at North Webster Community Public Library, 110 East North Street, in North Webster, Indiana. The presentation “From History Detective to Book Awards” begins at 1 p.m.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8900 block of East Black Point Road, Syracuse. Various items were stolen from Dollar General. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8200 block of North SR 13, Syracuse. Fuel and sockets were stolen from...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following accident:. 8:37 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 740 S. Main St., North Webster. Driver: Richard L. Neal Stockwill, 81, East Burdock Road, Chesterton. Neal Stockwill was attempting to turn left into Family Express’s parking lot when his vehicle entered a ditch. No injuries were reported in the accident. Damage up to $10,000.
Syracuse, North Webster Libraries Team Up For Teen Art Contest
NORTH WEBSTER — Students in grades six through 12 can submit their artwork based on the theme, “All Together Now: Kindness, Unity, Friendship!” to either the North Webster Community Public Library or Syracuse Public Library until Friday, Dec. 23, for a chance to win prizes of the following amounts: first place, $50; second place, $25; and third place, $15.
