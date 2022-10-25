Jean Ann Hunter, a longtime resident of the Syracuse and North Webster areas, passed away quietly at 3 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at home. She was 78 years old. Born on Nov. 27, 1943, to Hugh Barber Jr. and Ruth V. (Wilkinson) Barber, she was born in Huntington. Her family moved to North Webster when she was quite young; she grew up in the North Webster United Methodist Church and graduated from North Webster High School with the class of 1961. She later graduated from Fort Wayne Commercial College.

SYRACUSE, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO