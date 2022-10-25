SchwarberFest: Wawa's discounted hoagie promotion continues throughout World Series

Can hoagies be lucky?

Phillies fans are hoping so as Wawa is continuing its SchwarbestFest promotion throughout the World Series.

Yes, Wawa's celebration of outfielder Kyle Schwarber is here to stay for the remainder of the postseason.

This means Wawa Rewards members can still get $5 Shortis and $6 Classics by using the Wawa app.

But wait, there's more!

Starting Friday, Oct. 28, Hot Turkey Shortis and Classics will be included in the offer.

During Wawa's HoagieFest promotion this summer, Schwarber hit over 20 home runs.

Fans and media outlets contacted Wawa to say why couldn't the company bring back their hoagie event for the postseason.

Wawa listened and SchwarberFest was born.

But it's not all about hoagies.

Last week, Wawa made a $25,000 contribution to Philabundance to help relieve hunger in the community.

This week, Wawa will make a second donation of $25,000 to Philabundance.

Game 1 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros is Friday.