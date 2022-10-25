Stafford to vote Wednesday on sale of Borough School

The former Borough Elementary School in Stafford is currently owned by a West Hartford-based nonprofit, Connecticut Retirement Community. A public hearing is set to discuss and vote on the sale of the building to Bluebird Construction LLC. Jim Konrad / Journal Inquirer

STAFFORD — A public hearing and town meeting are set for Wednesday to discuss and vote on the sale of the former Borough Elementary School to Bluebird Construction LLC for $275,000.

The public hearing will begin at 6 p.m. at the Community Center, with the town meeting to follow.

Connecticut Retirement Colony Inc. purchased the property at 36 Prospect St. in 2015 in the hope of establishing affordable housing units. After the nonprofit failed to win the needed funding, the property was returned to the ownership of the town this year.