ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, CT

Stafford to vote Wednesday on sale of Borough School

By Matthew Verrilli / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VSJZh_0ilxcGOn00
The former Borough Elementary School in Stafford is currently owned by a West Hartford-based nonprofit, Connecticut Retirement Community. A public hearing is set to discuss and vote on the sale of the building to Bluebird Construction LLC. Jim Konrad / Journal Inquirer

STAFFORD — A public hearing and town meeting are set for Wednesday to discuss and vote on the sale of the former Borough Elementary School to Bluebird Construction LLC for $275,000.

The public hearing will begin at 6 p.m. at the Community Center, with the town meeting to follow.

Connecticut Retirement Colony Inc. purchased the property at 36 Prospect St. in 2015 in the hope of establishing affordable housing units. After the nonprofit failed to win the needed funding, the property was returned to the ownership of the town this year.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Applications sought for small business grant in Enfield

ENFIELD — The application process is open until Nov. 18 for a small business grant program that the Town Council created with $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Grants up to $50,000 for one-time financial assistance are available to Enfield businesses with 500 or fewer employees that are recovering from the pandemic and want to work on a future project.
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: ‘Yes’ on library

As a Manchester resident and a staff member of the Manchester Public Library, I am voting yes on question 2 for a 21st Century Library. While the current building at 586 Main Street is a beautiful building, inside and out, it has become outdated for use as a public library.
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: Supports Trice

Kenneth Trice, is a respected member of the Tolland community where he serves on the Community Emergency Response Team, UConn Extension Tolland County 4-H Advisory Committee and has raised his three daughters. Kenny is a proven team and consensus builder, who will have only one job as our state representative,...
TOLLAND COUNTY, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Catholic to demolish annex building

MANCHESTER — East Catholic High School officials plan to demolish a two-story, 24,400-square-foot annex building on its New State Road campus in early November. WHAT: East Catholic High School officials plan to raze the two-story annex building on their campus in early November. WHY: Asbestos in the building and...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Newscasts focus on Bristol recovery

Two weeks following the shooting of two Bristol police officers, chief Brian Gould and Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggliono held a press conference Wednesday to praise the two fallen officers, to talk about recovery, and to thank the public for their donations to help the officers’ families. Close to $1 million has been raised.
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: Voting for Thomas

The coming election presents an opportunity to choose the candidate who will best advocate for the people of Eastern Connecticut. We must trust our representation to stand up for our best interests, as well as for our state’s best interests. Lisa Thomas, running for state Senate in our region,...
COVENTRY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Somers board OKs paramedic deal with Stafford

SOMERS — The Board of Selectmen unanimously voted to accept an agreement with Stafford that would send a paramedic to the town for 40 hours a week, but one selectman disagreed with spending additional money on hiring a new employee to provide the service. WHAT: Somers and Stafford Boards...
SOMERS, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington Town Manager Keith Chapman resigns

NEWINGTON – Town Manager Keith Chapman has resigned from his position for personal reasons and will be officially departing Dec. 2. The Town Council accepted his resignation during its regular meeting Tuesday night, also passing a resolution to begin the process of filling the position. “I think you’ve done...
NEWINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Glastonbury backs housing plan

GLASTONBURY — During a Town Council public information hearing on Tuesday, speakers overwhelmingly supported a proposal for the town to buy a 10.86-acre office-building property at the end of Nye Road for at least partial redevelopment with an affordable housing complex. ISSUE: Whether the town of Glastonbury should spend...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Rose’s Berry Farm shuts down in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Rose’s Berry Farm in Glastonbury has closed up for the foreseeable future. Rose’s was around for decades. The farm brought multiple layers of happiness to folks all around Connecticut. The farm on Matson Hill announced it was closing earlier this month. Sandi Rose, the...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Stafford seeks bids on walkway

STAFFORD — The town has initiated a request for proposals for engineering design and consultation services to build a proposed walkway on Levinthal Run. The mile-long road provides access to schools, as well as the Stafford Public Library, Board of Education offices, and several fields. The town’s goal for...
STAFFORD, CT
vermontjournal.com

Connecticut River log drives

Some will know of Richard and Helen Moore at the Town Farm in Springfield. In 1998, Helen compiled a spiral bound book, “History Begins at Home.” It’s a history of Richard Moore’s family. Below is a story written by Richard’s father, Ray Moore, copied as written. The C.V.L. mentioned is the Connecticut Valley Lumber Company. I.P. is International Paper.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

Battle of the high school marching bands this weekend

VERNON — Rockville High School will welcome marching bands throughout the region Saturday as it hosts the U.S. Bands New England States Championships. “You’re going to see some of the best marching bands from around New England,” the school’s director of bands, Raymond Sinclair, said the event pits bands against each other to vie for a championship for their schools.
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
309
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy