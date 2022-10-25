Will the Bank of Israel launch a Digital Shekel? CBDC Project Manager says digital currencies can fight 'black economy' and tax evasion, compete with bank money - Yoav Soffer

Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
90% chance a ‘pretty big recession' strikes by 2023 as money supply shrinks at ‘unprecedented' rate - Steve Hanke
Third quarter real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by 2.6%, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday. This was higher than the consensus estimate of 2.4%, and follows two consecutive quarters of GDP contraction. Steve Hanke, Professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University,...
kitco.com
Russia accuses West of stealing reserves, Bank of Canada surprise, and is Bitcoin safe haven again?
(Kitco News) Gold is now well anchored around the $1,650 level ahead of the big Federal Reserve meeting next week. Markets have already priced in another 75-basis-point rate hike, which would be the Fed's fourth in a row. But the real focus will be on any talk of a slowdown when it comes to rate hikes. Here's a look at Kitco's top three stories of the week:
kitco.com
Russian central bank holds key rate at 7.5%, noting high inflation expectations
MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank held its key interest rate at 7.5% on Friday, ending a months-long rate-cutting cycle as it noted a pickup in inflation expectations and warned of long-term pro-inflationary effects from Russia's partial mobilisation. In the immediate aftermath of Moscow sending its armed forces...
kitco.com
Citi to sell Russian personal installment loan portfolio to Uralsib
Oct 28 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) said on Friday its Russian unit had agreed to sell a portfolio of personal installment loans to commercial bank Uralsib, as the major U.S. lender looks to retreat from the country and reduce its exposure to Russia. The bank will also sell a...
kitco.com
Barclays sees rosy outlook for Mexican peso in 2023
MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso could close 2023 at 19.00 vs the U.S. dollar, Barclays analysts said on Friday, citing well-financed public accounts, appropriate actions taken by the country's central bank and benefits from nearshoring. The peso-dollar exchange rate would ease 4.15% from its current levels...
kitco.com
Is the Fed any closer to pivoting
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. We have seen this pattern play out through most of the summer as investors have been caught chasing...
kitco.com
Germany keeps 'head above water' with surprise Q3 growth
BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Germany staved off the threat of recession in the third quarter with unexpected growth, data showed on Friday, but indicators pointed to even higher inflation driven by the painful shift away from Russian energy in Europe's biggest economy. Gross domestic product increased by 0.3% compared...
kitco.com
Yen slips against greenback after BOJ stays dovish
NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The yen fell more than 1% against the dollar on Friday after a dovish Bank of Japan kept ultra-low interest rates, bucking the trend among other major central banks, while the greenback strengthened after U.S. data showed inflation was still running hot. BOJ Governor...
kitco.com
Tharisa issues $50 mln bond for Zimbabwe platinum mine build
HARARE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Tharisa Plc has issued a $50 million bond as it moves to raise $391 million to build a 194,000 ounce per year platinum group metal (PGM) mine in Zimbabwe, the platinum producer said on Friday. Tharisa, a co-producer of chrome concentrates and PGMs in South...
kitco.com
ECB policymakers stick with hike plans even as recession looms
FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers stood firmly behind plans to keep raising interest rates even if that pushes the bloc into recession and stirs political resentment as fresh data pointed to higher than feared inflation. The ECB doubled its deposit rate to 1.5% on Thursday and...
kitco.com
Russian rouble strengthens as cenbank leaves key rate unchanged
MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The rouble strengthened on Friday, hovering between 61 and 62 to the dollar and showing limited reaction to the central bank's decision to leave interest rates unchanged as expected, while Russian stocks climbed to a more than one-month high. By 1105 GMT, the rouble was...
kitco.com
Italian inflation surges in October ahead of euro zone figures
ROME, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Italian inflation surged to a new record high in October, data showed on Friday, underscoring the economic challenges facing new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and increasing the risk of a further rise in the euro zone as a whole. Italy's EU-harmonised consumer price index (HICP)...
kitco.com
Is the Fed ready to slow down? Gold price is watching what Powell has to say
(Kitco News) Next week is all about monetary policy as gold wraps up Friday under heavy selling pressure. With the fourth 75-basis-point rate hike already priced in for Wednesday, the main question is whether the Federal Reserve will be slowing down after the November meeting. A few data points already...
kitco.com
Bitcoin shows resilience as bulls take aim at $21K resistance
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Traditional markets closed out Friday on a strong note despite a 9% dip in the price of Amazon...
kitco.com
Gold prices testing support around $1,650 as U.S. PCE rises 0.6% in September, in line with expectations
(Kitco News) - The gold market is testing critical support around $1,650 an ounce as U.S. inflation pressure rise in line with expectations. Friday, the U.S. Department of Commerce said its core Personal Consumption Expenditures price index increased 0.5% last month, up from August's increase of 0.6%. The data was in line with expectations.
kitco.com
Asia Gold Indian market gets festive spark, China premiums stay high
Oct 27 (Reuters) - The festival of Diwali sparked fresh demand for physical gold in India this week, while consumers in top hub China were still subject to elevated premiums as supply remained low. "Retail demand gained momentum this week because of Diwali. Prices were also attractive," said Ashok Jain,...
kitco.com
Interest in cryptos remains high, but regulations are needed to usher in mass adoption
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In a recent conversation between Kitco Crypto and Damian Scavo – CEO and founder of the stock, EFT,...
Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil’s president
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s electoral authority said Sunday that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the leftist Worker’s Party defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to become the country’s next president. With 98.8% of the votes tallied in the runoff vote, da Silva had 50.8% and...
kitco.com
Canada's growth slows in the summer as a smaller rate hike eyed
OTTAWA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Canada's economy grew slightly more than expected in August and most likely stayed in positive territory through the summer, official data showed on Friday, a result that did not change expectations for another smaller rate hike. The economy grew by a surprise 0.1% in August,...
kitco.com
Geopolitics worries JPMorgan's CEO more than a recession
(Kitco News) Recession in the U.S. and Europe is very likely, but it's not what worries JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon the most. The risk of a recession in the world's biggest economy is rising as the Federal Reserve continues to tighten monetary policy — with the projected 75-basis-point hike next week and another oversized increase in December.
Comments / 0