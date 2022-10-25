Read full article on original website
Related
All Returning Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
With every new Pokemon game, fans can always count on GameFreak to provide new Pokemon for trainers to find and collect. In addition to new Pokemon, there will be others making their return in this new installment. Here’s a complete list of all the returning Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
dexerto.com
Glastrier & Spectrier take over Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid Battles, but there’s a catch
An exclusive Crown Tundra Legends Event has begun in Pokemon Sword & Shield introducing Glastrier & Spectrier to Max Raid Battles. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is finally on the horizon with the game scheduled to arrive on November 19, 2022. While this is great news for Pokemon fans, Game Freak...
dexerto.com
Bug-type Pokemon weaknesses & resistances
If Bug-type Pokemon are making your skin crawl, here’s how to take advantage of their weaknesses in battle to bring them down with the best counters, as well as details on their resistances. Bug-type Pokemon can be tough to take down as they’re often confused with Grass and Poison-type...
ComicBook
One Piece Shows Off the Straw Hats' Makeovers for Vegapunk Arc
One Piece has kicked off the first arc of the final saga of the series, and the newest chapter of the manga has given the Straw Hats some appropriate science fiction friendly looks fit for the new Dr. Vegapunk focused arc! After leaving the shores of Wano, it became immediately clear that Luffy and the Straw Hat crew were heading into a more dangerous territory than ever before. It was soon revealed that the first island on this final leg of their journey was actually the home of the laboratory for the mysterious Dr. Vegapunk, and each new chapter has continued that mystery even further.
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Launch Maps: Full List
With just days remaining until the full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, it appears the game's full list of multiplayer maps has been leaked. Here's a breakdown of all of the multiplayer maps players can expect to see in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at launch.
Save 15 per cent on God of War Ragnarok for PS4 and PS5 pre-orders from Currys
God of War Ragnarök is one of 2022’s biggest game launches and one of the biggest upcoming PS5 games we can expect to see later this year. We’ve seen some more details in a brand new story trailer during Sony’s latest State of Play event and now the game is right around the corner.In our first impressions of Ragnarok, we praised the upcoming sequel for its satisfying combat and quiet reflection and growth of Kratos and his son Atreus. We’ll have our full review on 3 November 2022.But fans won’t have to wait much longer themselves, as pre-orders are available...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II PS5 disc contains just 70MB of data, requiring 150GB download
WTF?! Games often leave large amounts of data off of the disc, forcing disappointed users into unwanted downloads. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II may represent a new extreme for the practice, at least for console games. A Twitter account cataloging the on-disc contents of retail games has revealed that...
ComicBook
Pokemon Unveils Its 2022 Christmas Collection
Pokemon has been around for decades now, and at this point, the series is almost a way of life for some fans. From its video games to its anime series and movies, there is lots of Pokemon to love. It is even easier now to bring the franchise into your home thanks to merchandise lines, but none do it better than The Pokemon Center. And now, the site has released its 2022 holiday line!
ComicBook
Nintendo Ends Another Online Feature
Nintendo discontinued another of its online services this week as part of the gradual shutdown of the various features supported on the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U devices. This time, those who been hanging onto that console and the handheld device will no longer be able to post images from their games onto social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. It's a small feature to say goodbye to, but it's another marked off the list towards the eventual end of the ability to buy games on these platforms through the Nintendo eShop.
dotesports.com
Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet ‘Paldea Collections’ have been revealed
Kicking things off for Pokemon TCG’s move into Scarlet and Violet sets will be three boxes called the Paldea Collections. Each of them will feature promos of the next generation’s starter Pokémon, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. While we have images of these products, as you’d expect the...
Can You Use Auto Catchers in Pokemon GO or Is that Cheating Ahead Like Team Rocket?
Pokemon GO has been out for almost a decade now; isn't that crazy? But with all of the people invested in it and the way Nintendo and Niantic keep updating and adding on to it, it makes sense. Just like The original Pokemon craze, Pokemon GO is here to stay and evolve with the rest of us.
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Release Times: When Can You Start Playing
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer is just on the horizon and we've got the rundown on its release times for those eagerly awaiting its arrival. While Call of Duty does offer solid single-player campaigns, most fans would agree that the multiplayer component of the franchise is the real star of the show. Fans can look forward to a wide selection of game modes when booting up Modern Warfare 2s multiplayer component. These modes will be divided into two categories: Core Maps and Battle Maps.
ComicBook
Xbox Hints at Possible Game Pass and Console Price Increases
Microsoft likes to call Xbox Game Pass "the best deal in gaming," but it seems that deal could get a little less sweet in the future. Speaking at WSJ Live, Xbox boss Phil Spencer discussed prices for Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass, stating that the company might have to raise prices "on certain things" in the future. It's unclear when that might happen, or exactly what might go up in price, but Spencer did state that there are no plans to do so during this holiday season.
Overwatch 2 Oct. 25 Patch Notes Explained
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard released a patch for the game Tuesday, Oct. 25, bringing the game's yearly Halloween seasonal event, Halloween Terror, to live servers. As usual, the patch added a host of new cosmetics, but it also fixed dozens of known bugs and brought a much loved (and much hated) hero back to the roster.
Steam Deck Can Play All the Games Your PC Can, but How Do You Find the Keyboard?
The Steam Deck plays all the games a PC can with nearly as much performance. A lot of those games only have the complete experience if you're able to talk with other players, whether you're planning a raid or just socializing. But the Steam Deck looks like a Nintendo Switch and only has the buttons you'd find on a handheld. There's no way to input text, or is there? Luckily, the Steam Deck team realized just how essential communication is to modern video games and added a virtual keyboard.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals Free Games for November
PlayStation Plus subscribers may already know what free games they're getting in November thanks to a reputable leak which named three games supposedly going to be available next month. Those three games are Nioh 2, LEGO Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies. PlayStation hasn't yet officially revealed which games will be available next month, but we should know soon with the games set to be available shortly afterwards. Until the latter happens, subscribers can still download October's free games for the next couple of days.
Phone Arena
Microsoft is bringing Age of Empires to mobile, for real this time
Age of Empires is one of the biggest real-time strategy franchises of all time, but for more than 25 years it’s been “stuck” on a single platform: PC. Truth be told, mobile gamers have been blessed with not one, but two Age of Empires games, but these aren’t faithful recreations of any of the four games in the series.
Respawn Reveals New Apex Legends Map 'Broken Moon'
Apex Legends has a new map coming on Nov. 1 and players can look forward to the exciting area that's called Broken Moon. The new map will also be available with Eclipse. From zip rails to bionomics, here's everything you need to know about this new map. In the Apex...
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Just Added One of the Best RPGs of All Time
Xbox users who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass (or PC users who have PC Game Pass) may be in for a busy weekend now that one of the best RPGs of all time has come to the subscription's catalog. That game is none other than Persona 5, the beloved Atlus game that's won tons of awards and was confirmed to get several different ports to various platforms. It's only been on the PlayStation systems up until this week, but now, the barrier of entry is lower than ever before thanks to it being on Xbox Game Pass.
ComicBook
GTA 5 Reportedly Makes Massive, Bizarre Change to Anti-Cheat System
Grand Theft Auto V has made a massive change to the anti-cheat system on PC, which could be damaging to GTA Online players. Grand Theft Auto V is one of the most popular games of all-time and as such, it has also been littered with people cheating, exploiting things, and so on. It has created a ton of problems over the years, particularly around the game's launch, but it has mostly cleared up on console. When it comes to PC, however, the game has been in shambles for quite some time with lobbies infested with hackers that can cause unprecedented amounts of mayhem.
Comments / 0