daystech.org
Apple to Release iOS 16 Update Next Week With Fix for Excessive Copy and Paste Prompts and iPhone 14 Pro Issues
IOS 16 launched a brand new privateness function that requires apps to obtain a person’s permission earlier than accessing their iPhone’s clipboard to stick textual content from different apps, however some customers have skilled a problem that causes the immediate to seem excessively. According to The Wall Street...
CNET
Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
msn.com
iOS 16.0.3 on Your iPhone: Apple Fixes Some Annoying Bugs
After releasing iOS 16 alongside the iPhone 14 last month, Apple has now rolled out another software update, iOS 16.0.3. The latest update addresses bugs on some iPhone 14 models, including delayed or undelivered incoming calls and notifications and low microphone volume during CarPlay phone calls. It also fixes camera issues some iPhone 14 models have experienced, like a slow launch speed or spontaneously switching between camera modes.
itechpost.com
Apple Introduces the New iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura
Apple has released an update regarding its operating system and its updates. Apple users can now update iPads to iPadOS16, as well as macOS Ventura. The tech company delayed its launch due to the Stage Manager multitasking feature in need of more polishing. With this, Apple is skipping a public release of the iPadOS16, and will go straight to the 16.1 version.
Cult of Mac
What time will Apple release iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura on October 24?
IOS 16 was released in September, but Apple held back on iPadOS 16 due to bugs and stability issues. A month later, the company is finally ready to seed iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and iOS 16.1 to the public on October 24. But when exactly will the updates show up...
Apple Insider
iPhone 15 will have USB-C & big differences between models
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A new report claims that the forthcomingiPhone 15 range will switch to USB-C charging, and that Apple will still produce four models, with bigger feature differences than the iPhone 14 family has. That perceived...
CNET
Your Router Is In the Wrong Spot. Here's Where to Move It for Faster Wi-Fi
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A reliable internet connection at home is pivotal -- but Wi-Fi can be frustratingly finicky. Despite paying monthly fees to an internet service provider, and even if you've had a router professionally installed, you may still find yourself spending too much time watching your phone, laptop or streaming device grind away as it tries to stay connected. That's a massive headache if you're spending your weeks working from home, if you're trying to install smart home gadgets, or if you're just wanting to unwind with some Netflix at the end of a long day.
Ars Technica
Apple releases OS updates for basically everything, including iPadOS and macOS
Apple is dropping a slew of software updates on just about everyone with an Apple device today: iOS 16.1, tvOS 16.1, watchOS 9.1, tvOS 16.1. The updates to iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and the HomePod software are all bugfix updates to the original x.0 versions released in September, though they all add at least one or two user-noticeable features. iOS 16.1 is the first version to support shared iCloud Photo Libraries, the Apple TV update includes a new Siri interface, the HomePod update adds support for the Matter smart home standard, and the Apple Watch update can save significant battery life on newer models by reducing the number of times your watch checks heart rate and GPS readings.
daystech.org
Google Chrome update for Android; here’s what it brings | Technology News
New Delhi: Google has rolled out a brand new replace to Chrome for Android tablets with new options. The replace contains a side-by-side view and the flexibility to pull and drop info, stories TechCrunch. The side-by-side view affords improved tab navigation. It helps customers to navigate between tabs by swiping...
9to5Mac
iOS 16.2 lets users report to Apple when Emergency SOS is unintentionally triggered
Apple on Tuesday released the first iOS 16.2 beta to developers, and it comes with some new features – especially for iPad users. And when it comes to the iPhone, Apple has added an intriguing new option that lets users report to the company when Emergency SOS is unintentionally triggered.
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Daily: October 25, 2022 – Apple’s ‘Freeform’ app, more
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Addigy: The ONLY real-time Apple device management platform...
daystech.org
Messages Down: Apple’s iMessage Service Experiencing Issues
The iMessage and FaceTime companies accessible throughout Apple’s platforms look like experiencing issues on the present time, with some customers unable to ship messages and make FaceTime calls. There are quite a few tweets in regards to the difficulty on Twitter, and Apple’s System Status page is...
Apple confirms it is changing the iPhone’s charging plug
Apple will change the plug on the bottom of the iPhone, it has confirmed.The company will comply with a new EU ruling that will force all devices to use the same USB-C standard, a senior executive said. While the rule affects all such devices, Apple remains the only significant phone manufacturer that has not yet switched to the standard.As such, it will be forced to remove the Lightning cable on the bottom of the phone.Apple’s marketing boss, Greg Joswiak, said that “obviously we’ll have to comply, we have no choice”, in response to a question during a live Wall Street...
daystech.org
Nintendo’s retro controllers now work on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac
At WWDC 2022 earlier this 12 months, Apple announced a bunch of gaming enhancements rolling out with iOS 16, together with assist for Nintendo’s Joy-Con and Pro controllers. Now, you will additionally have the ability to use Nintendo’s modernized retro gamepads along with your iPhones, iPads, Mac computer systems and even Apple TVs. Developer Steven Troughton-Smith has discovered that iOS 16.1 and tvOS 16.1 helps Nintendo’s SNES-style Switch controllers, a contemporary model of their basic counterparts with wi-fi connection and a USB-C port for charging.
Google Just Launched A Bunch Of Useful Lock Screen Widgets For Your iPhone
Following a previous sneak peek at them, Google has finally launched its widgets for iOS 16, giving many iPhone users new lock screen options.
9to5Mac
Spotify audiobooks app update rejected by Apple three times over in-app purchase rules
As described in a new update to its Time to Play Fair website, Spotify has faced the ire of App Review over its attempt to launch an audiobooks store inside the Spotify app on iPhone. The app was rejected three times by App Review due to violations of Apple’s In-App Purchase rules, before finally being approved on Tuesday. The eventually-approved app experience entails a nine step process, far more complicated than Spotify ideally wanted to offer, to comply with App Store rules.
9to5Mac
iCloud Shared Photo Library: Here’s how it works in iOS 16
Apple has launched a major new capability to the Photos app with iOS 16.1 that makes it much easier to share photos and videos with loved ones. Going beyond the Shared Albums feature that’s been available for years, iCloud Shared Photo Library lets you automatically or manually share your entire or partial photo library and also directly from your camera.
livingetc.com
Samsung's huge 75 inch TV is suddenly on sale for less than $600
The only thing bigger than the super-sized screen of the Samsung 75" TU690T 4K Smart TV is the sale it's in right now. Best Buy has seriously slashed the price to just $579.99, which is a truly amazing offer on a 75-inch model like this. Big-screen TVs like this might...
Digital Trends
Apple may be working on a supersized iPad for 2023
Rumors have been making the internet rounds that Apple is making an iPad bigger than we’ve ever seen. Now, one report claims that we might be getting a 16-inch version of the tablet soon — like, 2023 soon. According to a report from The Information, the oversized iPad could be launching in Q4 2023, which would make sense with Apple’s current iPad announcement and release schedule.
9to5Mac
Spotify caves to Apple’s demands, adds ’not ideal’ solution for audiobook purchases
Earlier this week, Spotify ran to the press to complain that Apple had rejected the latest version of its iOS app for skirting in-app purchase rules as it worked on adding audiobooks as a new feature. As we all expected, Spotify has now given in to Apple’s demands, but it couldn’t resist taking one more jab along the way…
