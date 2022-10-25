ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Wales defender Ben Davies focused on Tottenham with World Cup on horizon

By George Sessions
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CndLg_0ilxbLqd00

Ben Davies admits the World Cup is at the back of his mind but wants to help Tottenham Hotspur finish the first half of the season strongly before he turns attention to keeping Harry Kane quiet in Qatar.

The Spurs defender is set to be part of the Wales squad for next month’s tournament, which will be their first appearance at a World Cup since 1958 and only second in total.

Club colleague Richarlison recently sustained an injury that left the Brazilian in tears due to fears he may miss out on featuring for his national team in Qatar.

It subsequently proved to be a false alarm but Davies insists he is staying focused on duty with Spurs, who could secure their place in the Champions League last-16 with victory over Sporting at home on Wednesday.

“Of course it’s in the back of your mind but the focus is on the here and now,” he said. “Every time you step on the pitch, your only focus is that game. The World Cup is still some time away. We’ve got an important run of games before then.

“It’s probably the most important game we’ve had in the group. It will be important to try to finish the job tomorrow and put ourselves in a position to go to Marseille (next week) without needing to get a result.”

With Davies concentrating on the task at hand, no talk has occurred between the proud Welshman and England captain Kane over their 29 November meeting in Al Rayyan.

Kane has struck 11 goals and started each of Tottenham’s 16 matches in all competitions this season.

Davies added: “Harry has been working hard for the team all year. It starts in pre-season and you can see the benefits of that now.

“He’s looking fit, he’s scoring important goals for us and is obviously a very important player. As far as Wales-England at the World Cup, that’s not something we’ve spoken about yet but we’re looking forward to it.”

The immediate concern for Davies will be to stop another player he is familiar with on Wednesday.

Marcus Edwards progressed through Tottenham’s academy and made his debut for the club in 2016.

Davies played alongside the attacker during a 5-0 win over Gillingham but Edwards left two seasons later and has only just started to fulfil his potential in Portugal with a successful spell with Vitoria Guimaraes followed by a January move to Sporting.

Ex-England Under-21 international Edwards starred in the 2-0 win over Tottenham last month and will be out to impress on his return to the capital.

“Marcus is a very good player,” Davies said. “He’s very direct, he keeps control of the ball very well and he’s quick when he gets you in those situations.

“It’s going to be a tough game playing against him. He’s got a bright future ahead of him.

“He’s shown he’s willing to go to somewhere where not a lot of young British have gone and worked hard. He’s reaping the rewards for it now.”

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United report: Three strikers emerge as possible Cristiano Ronaldo replacements

Manchester United have identified three potential replacements for wantaway striker Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. The Portugal international faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford after he was criticised for leaving the stadium before the final whistle in last week's 2-0 victory over Tottenham (opens in new tab). We check...
ESPN

Chelsea qualify for Champions League last 16 with narrow win over Salzburg

Chelsea ensured qualification to the last 16 of the Champions League with a 2-1 victory over FC Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday, sending them four points clear at the top of Group E. Stunning goals scored either side of half-time by Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz set...
The Independent

England World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

Expectations are high, and hopes even higher, that England can pull off another superb run at a major tournament after reaching the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of Euro 2020. Manager Gareth Southgate has instilled a confidence in his squad which has brought a belief that England can finally win the World Cup again. That confidence is also reflected in the betting markets with the Three Lions third favourites to lift the trophy behind Brazil and France.Yet faith in Southgate and his squad is not as strong as it was after England stumbled through this...
ESPN

Chelsea hit eight past Vllaznia with four Sam Kerr goals; PSG, Real Madrid draw

Sam Kerr starred for Chelsea, scoring four goals as the WSL title holders emphatically bested their Albanian counterparts Vllaznia 8-0 in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday. After opening the scoring inside the box on 10 minutes, Kerr doubled her tally after the half hour before Pernille Harder made...
The Independent

Ajax vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Liverpool continue to be hit by injury and fitness concerns as their attention returns to the Champions League tonight with a trip to Ajax.With Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota already out, Liverpool then lost Darwin Nunez and Thiago ahead of Saturday’s dismal defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.LIVE! Follow Liverpool’s game against Ajax with our live blogBut Jurgen Klopp must get his squad ready to go again, with the Reds looking to book their place in the knockout stages tonight.A draw or win would be enough to guarantee second spot in Group A with a match to...
The Independent

Man Utd vs Sheriff Europa League result and final score tonight as Cristiano Ronaldo strikes – live

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his return to the starting lineup as they sealed a place in the Europa League knockout rounds with a 3-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol at Old Trafford on Thursday.Ronaldo, who was left out of the squad for the weekend Premier League trip to Chelsea for disciplinary reasons, scored United’s third goal after Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford had given the home side a comfortable lead.United are in second place in Group E with 12 points from five matches ahead of their visit to Real Sociedad in their final pool game next week, where...
Daily Mail

Sarah Hunter is set to become the most capped player in English rugby history when she leads Red Roses out for their crunch World Cup quarter-final clash with Australia on Sunday

Red Roses captain Sarah Hunter will become the most capped player in English rugby history when she leads her team in Sunday’s World Cup quarter-final with Australia. No 8 Hunter will make her 138th Test appearance at Auckland’s Waitakere Stadium and overtake the record of Rocky Clark. ‘To...
SkySports

Alex Iwobi thriving for Everton after midfield reinvention under guidance of Frank Lampard

"Almost unstoppable". That is how Alex Iwobi describes the confidence he is currently playing with. Often, it is considered crude to speak about oneself in such high regard. Here, though, the self-proclamation is entirely justified. Iwobi has been directly involved in six Premier League goals this season, his best return for Everton - and it is only October.
BBC

Premier League festive fixtures criticised by fans over 'lack of consultation'

The Premier League has been criticised for the "disruption" caused by the timing of its festive fixtures and the delay in their release. Fans groups say the fixtures, which have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games, were delayed by two weeks. Late kick-offs such...
BBC

Folarin Balogun: England U21 striker open to Nigeria call-up

England Under-21 striker Folarin Balogun says he would consider playing for Nigeria at senior international level - if the West African country came calling. The 21-year-old, who is on loan at French club Reims from Arsenal, was born in the United States to Nigerian parents and has represented England at four different youth levels.
The Independent

Rob Cross suffers first-round defeat in defence of European Championship crown

Rob Cross saw the defence of his European Championship title end at the first hurdle after he was knocked out by James Wade in Dortmund.Cross became the fourth successive defending champion to exit in the first round at this tournament after losing the deciding leg and going down to a 6-5 defeat.He will have nightmares about the two match darts he had on double 20 in the deciding leg as the second round was in his grasp, but he was off target and Wade pounced.Wade, the 2018 champion, had already missed three match darts as both players endured a tough...
The Independent

The Independent

897K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy