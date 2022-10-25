ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, SC

Inmate uses emergency exit to escape jail, SC cops say. ‘Trail of blood’ left at scene

By Simone Jasper
 2 days ago

An inmate left behind a “trail of blood” after using an emergency exit to escape a South Carolina jail, officials said.

Now, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with finding the missing man, identified as 25-year-old Joshua Lee Shoemaker.

Deputies said Shoemaker went on the run after breaking out of the Cherokee County jail at about 10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24.

“It appears the inmate was able to get an emergency exit door open and went out into the fenced in area surrounding the detention center,” officials wrote in a news release. “It appears the inmate then used an issued blanket to cover the razor wire on the top of the fence and escaped.”

Joshua Lee Shoemaker Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

Officials found blood at the scene and believe Shoemaker had been cut during the incident. A small blood trail ended near the jail, leading deputies to think Shoemaker may have gotten into a vehicle.

“Bloodhounds stopped tracking the inmate at the roadway that runs beside the detention center,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “There is no immediate threat to any residence in the area.”

Shoemaker last lived in nearby Clover, a town in York County. Deputies said they have reported the escape to authorities in that area.

Officials shared a photo of Shoemaker, who reportedly took off his orange jumpsuit before disappearing. He is expected to face an escape charge, and those accused of helping him could also be charged.

Shoemaker had been at the jail since he was arrested in August 2021. He had been accused of armed robbery and other crimes.

Deputies ask anyone with information about the escape to call law enforcement officials or Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.

The Cherokee County jail is in Gaffney, roughly 50 miles northeast of Greenville.

Marijuana-filled shampoo leads cops to drug-smuggling ring in SC jail, officials say

Inmate mails judge letter saying the women closest to him will disappear, feds say

