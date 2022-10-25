ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Champions League success ‘a really good sign’ for English game, Magdalena Eriksson claims

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M8nG7_0ilxbHJj00

Magdalena Eriksson believes it is good for English football that domestic clubs are performing well in the Women’s Champions League ahead of Chelsea ’s upcoming group game against Vllaznia.

Chelsea beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the French capital last Thursday, the day after Arsenal triumphed 5-1 at reigning European champions Lyon.

Last year Chelsea – the Women’s Super League champions – were unable to qualify from their group, with Wolfsburg and Juventus progressing instead of the Blues.

And defender Eriksson, 29, is impressed with the turnaround, saying: “It’s really good for the league that English teams are doing well in Europe.

“It means that we have a really competitive league, we feel like every single game is tough. There’s not an easy game that we play.

“And I think those are the things that will show in Europe eventually because we play these tough games. We’re having big squads because otherwise we wouldn’t be able to be successful on all fronts.

“So I do think that it’s a really good sign for English football. It’s really moving in the right direction and the league is looking strong.”

General manager Paul Green, who is taking charge of Chelsea during manager Emma Hayes’ recovery from surgery, expects Albanian side Vllaznia to provide tricky opposition on Wednesday.

“We’re expecting a tough game,” he said. “I think they’ll be very well organised, very well structured defensively. They did very well against Real Madrid last week.

“Two late goals in the second half ultimately got Madrid the win but they were very difficult to break down.

“We’re looking forward to a tough game, but we know that if we perform to our best, we’ll have more than enough to get the result.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Crysensio Summerville grabs Leeds lifeline as Liverpool suffer shock home defeat

Crysensio Summerville scored a late winner as Leeds registered their first victory in nine Premier League games with a dramatic 2-1 triumph at Liverpool to ease the pressure on boss Jesse Marsch.The visitors took the lead in the fourth minute of a frenetic first half as they capitalised on a mix-up between Joe Gomez and Alisson Becker, with Rodrigo tapping in, before Mohamed Salah’s 14th-minute finish drew things level.Brenden Aaronson almost put Leeds back in front soon after, volleying against the bar, and they subsequently looked set to secure a point after Illan Meslier made a number of fine saves...
The Independent

Liverpool vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Crysensio Summerville scored a late winner as Leeds registered their first victory in nine Premier League games with a dramatic 2-1 triumph at Liverpool to ease the pressure on boss Jesse Marsch.The visitors took the lead in the fourth minute of a frenetic first half as they capitalised on a mix-up between Joe Gomez and Alisson Becker, with Rodrigo tapping in, before Mohamed Salah’s 14th-minute finish drew things level.Brenden Aaronson almost put Leeds back in front soon after, volleying against the bar, and they subsequently looked set to secure a point after Illan Meslier made a number of fine saves in the second half.Summerville then struck past Alisson in the 89th minute to give the Yorkshire outfit their first win at Liverpool since 2001, ending a four-match losing streak. Read More Crysencio Summerville stuns Anfield as Leeds leave Liverpool in disarray
The Independent

Fulham unable to make most of chances as Everton claim point at Craven Cottage

Fulham were left to rue a host of missed opportunities as they played out a goalless draw against Everton at Craven Cottage.Aleksandar Mitrovic had the best of the home side’s chances, but the Serbia striker was unable to add to his nine-goal Premier League haul for the season.Jordan Pickford made a number of key saves to keep Fulham at bay, including from Mitrovic and Willian, as the Cottagers were left frustrated after failing to break the deadlock despite having 24 attempts on goal.Fulham went into the game in seventh place and having scored 22 goals this season – before the...
The Independent

Orel Mangala hopes Nottingham Forest form can force him into Belgium World Cup squad

Orel Mangala hopes to force his way into Belgium’s World Cup squad with his performances for Nottingham Forest.Mangala, who has won two caps for his country, has been hit by injury following his summer move from Stuttgart but is back fit and now wants to use the final three games before the tournament in Qatar to live his dream.While he has not spoken to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez about his chances, the midfielder knows that the national team have received good feedback.“It is still one of my dreams to play in the World Cup so I will try to show...
The Independent

Callum Wilson backed to fulfil World Cup dream after scoring twice in front of Gareth Southgate

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe championed Callum Wilson’s World Cup dream after seeing him score twice in front of England boss Gareth Southgate.Southgate was among the crowd at St James’ Park as one of the men hoping to force their way into the squad for Qatar turned in a fine individual display in a 4-0 Premier League win over Aston Villa.Wilson’s nerveless penalty deep into first-half stoppage time set the ball rolling, his deft 56th-minute header extended his side’s advantage before Joelinton followed up the striker’s shot to make it 3-0, and he was later denied a hat-trick by the crossbar.Magpies...
The Independent

F1 qualifying RESULT: Lewis Hamilton falls short as Max Verstappen takes pole at Mexican GP

Max Verstappen claimed pole position for Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix after beating George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to top spot.A day after his Red Bull team were fined £6million for breaching Formula One’s financial rules, Verstappen delivered a superb lap in the breathless Mexico City air to take the qualifying spoils.Russell finished second, 0.304 seconds behind Verstappen, with Hamilton 0.309 secs further back. Home favourite Sergio Perez will line up in fourth ahead of the 811-metre stampede to the opening corner for Sunday’s race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.Hamilton finished runner-up to Verstappen at last weekend’s United States Grand...
The Independent

Crysencio Summerville stuns Anfield as Leeds leave Liverpool in disarray

There are reasons why Crysencio Summerville has no memories of Leeds’ previous win at Anfield. For starters, he was not born. Some 21 years after Rio Ferdinand and Lee Bowyer delivered a triumph for David O’Leary’s team, the 20-year-old conjured a victory that did not just make history. It made his manager’s position more secure and Liverpool’s stuttering, spluttering start to the season still worse.Both Jesse Marsch and Leeds had said he retained the board’s backing in a troubled time, but it is easier for their powerbrokers to endorse the American after a run of four successive defeats was halted...
The Independent

Scotland vs Australia LIVE rugby: Result and final score as Blair Kinghorn misses game-winning penalty

Fly-half Bernard Foley kicked 11 points for Australia in a tense 16-15 autumn international victory over Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday as Blair Kinghorn missed a last-minute penalty to claim a win for the home side.Depleted Scotland had been seeking an unprecedented fourth successive victory over Australia and managed two excellent tries through fullback Ollie Smith and Kinghorn, but the latter pulled his decisive penalty wide when he had the chance to win the game.Australia have struggled so far in 2022 and were far from perfect but they relied on the boot of Foley to get them ahead in the final 10 minutes. Captain James Slipper crossed for their only try.Scotland host Fiji next Saturday, while Australia return to their training base in France and will face their hosts in Paris. Read More Blair Kinghorn misses crucial penalty as Australia snatch dramatic win at Scotland
The Independent

Antonio Conte praises Tottenham’s attitude in dramatic comeback at Bournemouth

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte was relieved to see Rodrigo Bentancur’s stoppage-time winner count away to Bournemouth and admitted he feared a heart attack if they had another late goal disallowed.Spurs ended their three-game winless run with a dramatic 3-2 victory at the Vitality Stadium after second-half goals from Ryan Sessegnon, Ben Davies and Bentancur.Bentancur completed the visitors’ comeback from two goals down with a side-footed finish in the second minute of stoppage-time to spark jubilant celebrations in scenes reminiscence of Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Sporting Lisbon.Tottenham were denied a winner in midweek after VAR ruled Harry Kane’s late effort was...
The Independent

Frank Lampard ‘really surprised’ Aleksandar Mitrovic was not sent off for foul

Frank Lampard believes Aleksandar Mitrovic should have been shown a red card for a first-half foul during Everton’s goalless draw at Fulham.Mitrovic was booked for his challenge on Idrissa Gueye and while VAR did review the incident, it did not alter the decision of referee John Brooks – something Lampard feels was a mistake.“I thought it was a red card,” the Everton manager said.“I thought the parameters are what they are, about the ankle, a kind of stampy tackle.“I think to be fair Mitrovic put his hand up straight away, we’ve all been there to a degree, so there’s no...
The Independent

Mikel Arteta wants more goals from strikers as Arsenal look to reclaim top spot

Mikel Arteta admits the lack of goals from his Arsenal strikers is becoming a concern as they look to move back to the top of the Premier League with victory over Nottingham Forest.The Gunners were held to a draw at Southampton last weekend before slipping to a Europa League defeat away to PSV Eindhoven on Thursday.The 2-0 reverse in the Netherlands was just a second defeat of the season for Arsenal, who can move two points clear of Manchester City at the Premier League summit if they see off bottom club Forest on Sunday.Despite their fine run, summer signing Gabriel...
The Independent

Patrick Vieira delighted as Crystal Palace build momentum with winning home run

Patrick Vieira urged his Crystal Palace players to capitalise on their positive momentum after the Eagles sealed their third straight victory at Selhurst Park with a 1-0 win over Southampton.Odsonne Edouard slotted past Saints keeper Gavin Bazunu to break the deadlock late in the first half and it proved enough to hand the hosts all three points.Palace’s fourth win of the season was the first that did not require them to rally back after conceding an opener, a reversal of an emerging trend the boss embraced with a caveat.“It’s always good,” said Vieira, “But, again, it’s really difficult to control...
The Independent

‘We need goals’: Gabriel Jesus challenged by Mikel Arteta to end Arsenal drought

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal will struggle to win games unless their strikers start scoring again.Neither Gabriel Jesus nor Eddie Nketiah has found the net in Arsenal’s last six matches, while Arteta’s team have only scored four times in the last five, culminating in Thursday’s 2-0 defeat to PSV Eindhoven.Jesus was prolific at the start of his Gunners career but has now gone 426 minutes without a goal while Nketiah is yet to score in the Premier League this season, having come off the bench in every game.And Arteta said: “We need goals and we need goals from our front...
The Independent

Leeds stun Liverpool at Anfield to ease pressure on boss Jesse Marsch

Crysencio Summerville’s late goal saw Leeds claim a dramatic win at Liverpool to ease the pressure on head coach Jesse Marsch and inflict another damaging defeat on their hosts.A first away Premier League win of the campaign was enough to move Leeds out of the bottom three, Summerville’s 89th-minute strike snatching a 2-1 victory after Mohamed Salah had cancelled out Rodrigo’s opener.Marsch’s position had come under the spotlight following a run of eight league games without a win but it is Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp who has questions to answer, this loss coming on the back of defeat at bottom...
The Independent

Liverpool ‘cannot qualify for Champions League’ on current form, Jurgen Klopp admits

Jurgen Klopp admitted that Liverpool will not qualify for next season’s Champions League if they carry on at their current rate and said they need to “fix” their form to salvage a top-four finish.Liverpool suffered a first defeat in 30 league games at Anfield by losing 2-1 to Leeds, after being beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest, another team who kicked off in the relegation zone, last week.And it leaves them eight points off fourth place, with twice as many defeats as they suffered in the whole of last season, and still yet to record an away win in the Premier...
The Independent

Graham Potter takes responsibility for Chelsea’s humiliating thrashing at Brighton

Graham Potter refused to chuck Chelsea’s players “under the bus” as he took responsibility for a humiliating 4-1 Premier League thrashing on his return to former club Brighton.Blues boss Potter endured mocking taunts of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” from gleeful Seagulls supporters during a chastening afternoon at a raucous Amex Stadium.Rampant Albion raced into a commanding half-time lead, with own goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah compounding Chelsea’s misery following Leandro Trossard’s early opener.Kai Havertz pulled a goal back just after the restart but the visitors were unable to prevent a first defeat in 10 games since...
The Independent

Liverpool vs Leeds confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Jesse Marsch is facing the pressure as Leeds travel to Liverpool in the Premier League tonight looking to end a run of eight games without a win.Leeds slipped to 18th in the table following a 3-2 defeat against Fulham last weekend, with the home supporters appearing to turn on the under-fire manager.Leeds have not beaten Liverpool since 2001 and were thrashed 6-0 in their previous visit to Anfield last season, while Jurgen Klopp’s side have won six of their last seven games at home.That has helped the Reds while their away form in the Premier League has been poor, with...
The Independent

Is England vs Australia on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup quarter-final

England will reignite their rivalry with Australia at the Women’s Rugby World Cup as the quarter-finals begin in New Zealand.The Red Roses, who have not played Australia since 2017, are favourites to win the World Cup and extended their winning run to 28 games after topping their group.But head coach Simon Middleton has been made to hit back at critics of England’s style of play ahead of the crunch quarter-final tie.“Everything is on the line now – one defeat and you’re on the plane going home,” Middleton said. “It will be a different challenge and the England-Australia rivalry adds an...
The Independent

England cruise through quarter-final over Australia to reach final four

England proved they are the benchmark at the Rugby World Cup with a 41-5 victory over Australia in their quarter-final.The world number one side were patient following a slow start due to the pouring rain at the Waitakere Stadium in Auckland, but they quickly capitalised on the Wallaroos’ ill discipline to seize the match via a dominant performance from their forwards to notch seven tries and book a spot in the final four.Australia’s inaccuracy at the lineout consistently gifted possession to the Red Roses, who claimed their 29th straight win with the result.Making a huge impact from the start 🤩The...
The Independent

Diego Costa apologises to Wolves after getting sent off for headbutt

Diego Costa apologised for the headbutt which got him sent off in stoppage time of Wolves’ 1-1 draw at Brentford.The veteran striker was shown a straight red card by referee Bobby Madley after VAR spotted him clash with Bees defender Ben Mee on the edge of the area.Costa will now serve a three-match ban, meaning he will not feature again for struggling Wolves until after the World Cup.Caretaker boss Steve Davis said: “I haven’t watched it back yet, but obviously the ref went over and decided it’s a red card.“He’s apologised. When emotions are high it is difficult to discuss...
The Independent

The Independent

900K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy