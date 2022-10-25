ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rishi Sunak re-installs Dominic Raab as justice secretary and deputy prime minister

By Lizzie Dearden
Rishi Sunak has re-appointed Dominic Raab in his former posts of justice secretary and deputy prime minister.

Mr Raab was sacked by Liz Truss, who also shelved his Bill of Rights after he vocally backed Mr Sunak in his first Conservative leadership bid.

Parts of the divisive law, which would abolish and replace the Human Rights Act, were being taken forward by the Truss government but it could now be reconsidered in full.

There was previously little support for the bill, which some saw as a “vanity project” that would change little and others warned would be “a lurch backwards for British justice”.

Mr Raab generated further controversy during his initial one-year tenure as justice secretary after refusing to negotiate with barristers’ amid an escalating strike that disrupted at least 15,000 crown court hearings between April and September.

After just weeks in office, his successor Brandon Lewis met with the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) and negotiated a deal on legal aid payments that ended the action.

Mr Lewis announced his resignation following Mr Sunak’s formal appointment as prime minister on Tuesday, with a letter calling prison, probation and court staff “hidden heroes”.

“We have taken a big step forward in confronting the courts backlog and ensuring that victims get access to the justice they deserve,” he added.

“The critical importance of the whole justice system to our country cannot be overstated. It underpins all we do, all we achieve and all we believe in.”

The post of justice secretary has been one of the most disrupted in recent times, changing hands nine times in just over seven years.

Mr Raab was first made justice secretary by Boris Johnson in September 2021, having been removed from the foreign secretary post after being on holiday in Crete as Afghanistan fell to the Taliban.

Kirsty Brimelow KC, chair of the Criminal Bar Association, said that barristers would work with him “to build on the constructive relationship commenced” by Mr Lewis.

“The crisis in the criminal justice system is devastating for victims, witnesses and defendants,” she warned.

“Without longer term investment, barristers will continue to leave practice in criminal law, the government will continue to fail to deliver justice for victims of crime and case backlogs will heave the entire criminal justice system over the cliff.”

The proportion of crimes being prosecuted has hit a record low and record court backlogs mean that many victims are waiting years for justice, if they receive it at all.

The former Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales, Dame Vera Baird, warned last month that the criminal justice system has been “devastated by years of cuts and chronic underfunding, with victims ultimately paying the price”.

She added: “At times the system barely functions. Where it does, it seems to rely on goodwill alone. This goodwill is rapidly being exhausted, as is victim patience. We urgently need genuine and sustainable investment.”

The watchdog, who resigned last month with a damning open letter , called Mr Raab’s previous refusal to meet with the CBA a “reckless failure” and called for the Bill of Rights to be abandoned.

Dame Vera said the law would “erode rather than strengthen victims’ rights”, and that the government needed to concentrate on delivering justice for rape victims.

The Law Society of England and Wales, which represents solicitors, called for “investment across the entire system”.

President Lubna Shuja said: “It is essential that Sunak’s government, as an absolute minimum, maintains justice spending and addresses the funding gap which is crushing the system.

“We also urge the UK government to uphold the rule of law. A fresh review of the proposed Bill of Rights is required.

“The Bill represents a lurch backwards for British justice and would disempower the British public by the weakening of individual rights and divergence from our international human rights obligations.”

Mr Sunak has not made any public commitment to the bill in his second leadership run, pledging in his first speech as prime minister that he would deliver the Conservatives’ 2019 manifesto.

It pledged to “update the Human Rights Act” but did not propose abolishing it or creating a Bill of Rights, which was originally proposed in David Cameron’s 2015 election manifesto.

Among the justice proposals in the 2019 document was a royal commission to look at “serious change” needed to the criminal justice system.

Work on the policy, which was confirmed in the following Queen’s Speech, was indefinitely “paused” during the Covid pandemic and has not been restarted.

It is unclear whether there is time before the next election for the commission to go ahead, with no commissioners selected and no terms of reference drawn up to define its scope.

Rishi Sunak tells Emmanuel Macron he wants to make Channel crossings ‘unviable’

Rishi Sunak has told Emmanuel Macron that he wants Britain and France to make Channel migrant crossings “completely unviable”. The same pledge was made by Priti Patel in August 2020 and came back to haunt the former home secretary as numbers surged to record levels.Mr Sunak has been making warm overtures to the French government since becoming prime minister, following bitter rows over the Channel that worsened when Liz Truss was asked whether Mr Macron was “friend or foe” and replied: “The jury’s out.”A Downing Street spokesperson said the French president congratulated the new prime minister on his appointment in...
We must starve terrorists of money and tech, Cleverly tells UN meeting

Countries must work together to fight online terror and cut terrorists’ resources to prevent deadly attacks, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told a United Nations meeting in India.Speaking at the UN Security Council counter-terrorism committee in New Delhi on Saturday, he urged allied states to tackle terror groups’ exploitation of technological advances.We must starve terrorists of the finances and emerging technologies that they would use to do us harmForeign Secretary James CleverlyMr Cleverly said: “Within the space of just two decades, terrorists have gone from circulating crackly voice recordings from the depths of Tora Bora, to global online recruitment and incitement...
Gove: Tories owe nation an apology for ‘making the wrong choice’ in Truss

The Conservatives owe the public an apology for installing Liz Truss as leader, Cabinet minister Michael Gove has said.The Levelling Up Secretary, who was a vocal critic of the short-lived prime minister’s tax-slashing plans, said he understood people’s anger about the chaos of recent months.In an op-ed in The Sun, Mr Gove wrote: “We made the wrong choice this summer about the path we should take.Plans to cut taxes targeted on the richest were a holiday from realityMichael Gove“Plans to cut taxes targeted on the richest were a holiday from reality.“A mini budget that didn’t explain how spending plans would...
General election now: Calls for vote grow as Sunak warned of threat from ‘bitter’ Tory MPs

Clamour for a general election is growing among voters, as Rishi Sunak’s allies warned “bitter” Tory MPs opposed to his leadership against any moves which could bring down the government.Public pressure for an immediate election continues to build, with MPs’ inboxes flooded with pleas for a snap vote and the TUC and People’s Assembly set to stage major rallies next week.More than 460,000 people have signed a petition set up by The Independent arguing it is time for voters to decide who should govern the country as part of our Election Now campaign.Focus group bosses said there had been a...
Putin increasingly fears attacks from anti-war saboteurs in Russia, MoD says

Vladimir Putin will be “increasingly concerned” about the potential threat from anti-war saboteurs within Russia, according to UK intelligence. He mainly sends troops to Ukraine - where a bitter conflict has been raging since Russia invaded eight months ago - using an expansive rail network, the British government said.“The system is extremely challenging to secure against physical threats,” its latest update on the Ukraine war said.“The Russian leadership will be increasingly concerned that even a small group of citizens has been sufficiently opposed to the conflict to resort to physical sabotage.”The rail network that Russia largely relies on to...
Woman hosting Ukrainian refugee probed by police for ‘modern slavery’ after ‘dishes row’

A mother-of-two was investigated for “modern slavery” after a Ukrainian refugee she was hosting in the UK complained to the police. Hannah Debenham and her husband invited the woman and her 10 year-old daughter to stay at their home in Sussex under the Homes for Ukraine scheme in June. Ms Debenham says they had made an arrangement that the woman would provide babysitting services a few days a week, for £200. But the NHS mental health specialist said that after a “honeymoon period” the arrangement soon broke down, with the host claiming the family did not clean up after themselves.On...
Ukraine-Russia news - live: Zelensky says Russia has deployed dozens of drones in days

Russia has deployed more than 30 drone attacks on Ukraine, says Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as he pledged to “clip the wings” of Moscow’s air power. Since February, Moscow has carried out nearly 4,500 missile strikes and over 8,000 air raids, the president said in his nighttime address.Russia has been flying “Iranian drones” into key Ukrainian infrastructure facilities and residential areas, but both Moscow and Tehran deny the origins of the drones. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused the Russian military of using the devices to “kill Ukrainian civilians and destroy the infrastructure they rely on for...
Zahedan violence: Iran regime forces shoot dead worshippers after prayers as protests widen

Iranian regime forces attacked protesters with live fire after Friday prayers in the city of Zahedan, killing at least seven people and perpetrating the second-mass casualty event in the ethnic Baluch stronghold in less than a month.Gunfire erupted and smoke rose from the desert city of some 500,000 which lies on the Pakistan border. Video footage showed scenes of panic, with blood splattered on tiled floors.Witnesses in videos said regime gunmen opened fire directly on unarmed protesters emerging from Friday prayers.“They are hitting the people with the bullets of war,” said a man in one video as another held...
Rishi Sunak facing crunch vote on release of Suella Braverman documents

Rishi Sunak is facing a crunch vote on the release of documents related to his controversial decision to appoint Suella Braverman as home secretary, as the prime minister comes under growing pressure.Labour has vowed to table a “humble address” that could force the government to share the security and risk assessments regarding Ms Braverman’s admitted security lapse.Sir Keir Starmer’s party has demanded that Mr Sunak clarifies what he knew about Ms Braverman sharing documents from her own email account, and whether she may have leaked market-sensitive data.Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, said the prime minister and home secretary “cannot keep...
Sunak under pressure to ‘come clean over Braverman reappointment’

Labour will try to force the Government to publish its assessments of Suella Braverman’s security breach, as the backlash grows against her reappointment as Home Secretary just six days after she was forced out.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has resisted demands to launch an inquiry into Ms Braverman breaking the Ministerial Code by sharing a sensitive document with a Tory backbencher from a personal email without permission.Both Labour and the Liberal Democrats have raised “national security” concerns and called for a Cabinet Office probe.Labour will push ministers to share risk assessments of this and other alleged leaks, as well as the...
Government urged to investigate reports of Liz Truss phone hacking

The Government has been urged to launch an urgent investigation following reports that Liz Truss’s phone was hacked.The breach was discovered when then-foreign secretary Ms Truss was running for the Tory leadership in the summer, but details were suppressed by then-prime minister Boris Johnson and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, The Mail on Sunday reported.Spies suspected of working for Russian president Vladimir Putin gained access to sensitive information, including discussions about the Ukraine war with foreign officials, the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources.If it turns out this information was withheld from the public to protect Liz Truss's leadership bid, that would...
What the papers say – October 30

The Prime Minister’s links to the energy sector features among the stories leading the front pages.The Sunday Mirror reports donors with fossil fuel interests funded more than a quarter of the £530,000 donated to Rishi Sunak this year.Sunday's front page - Sunak's £141m from donors #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/Rze23kAQnT pic.twitter.com/Q0CmK6PxBM— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 29, 2022The Sunday Telegraph says Mr Sunak is seeking to eliminate “woke policing” and get officers “back on the front line”.The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:'Sunak to stamp out "woke policing"'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/HH6OyhqXyb— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 29, 2022The Prime Minister has...
Minister who quit over controversial gender legislation thanks supporters

An MSP who resigned from a ministerial post over her opposition to controversial gender legislation has thanked the “hundreds” of people who have contacted her to offer support.Ash Regan’s surprise resignation from the position of community safety minister was announced shortly before MSPs began debating the first stage of the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill at the Scottish Parliament on Thursday.Writing to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Thursday, Ms Regan said: “My conscience will not allow me to vote with the Government at the stage one of the Bill this afternoon.”In the stage one debate of the Gender Recognition Reform...
Iran protests - latest: Supreme leader vows to retaliate after pilgrims massacre

Iran’s supreme leader has vowed to retaliate after a massacre of Shi’ite pilgrims, an attack claimed by Islamic State that threatens to inflame tensions amid widespread anti-government protests.Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the assailants “will surely be punished” and called on Iranians to unite.“We all have a duty to deal with the enemy and its traitorous or ignorant agents,” he said, a day after the attack killed 15 people.Khamenei’s call for unity appeared to be directed at mostly government loyalists and not protesters, whose nearly-six-week-old movement is seen by authorities as a threat to national security.Iran’s clerical rulers have faced...
Sunak warned public spending freeze would return services to 2010s austerity

Many public services would be stripped back to levels seen in the 2010s era of austerity if Rishi Sunak freezes public service spending, a think tank has warned.Ahead of their autumn budget, the Prime Minister and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are considering up to £50 billion of spending cuts and tax hikes to fill a gaping black hole in the nation’s finances.While a real-terms freeze in day-to-day public service spending would save around £20 billion a year by 2026-27, the impact would be huge, according to research by the Resolution Foundation, which focuses on living standards.Freezing such spending in real terms...
We are watching a revolution take place in Iran

Some six weeks ago, a young Kurdish woman – 22-year-old Mahsa Amini – died in the custody of her country’s so-called morality police, a grotesque organisation dedicated to the oppression of women. Ms Amini’s “crime” was to wear her hijab “improperly”. She was detained by the morality police for three days, during which time she fell into a coma after collapsing at the detention centre. The officers concerned stand accused of beating her with a baton and banging her head against a vehicle. Their version of events is that she suffered a heart attack. There’s little chance of anything resembling...
March of The Mummies: Sarah Solemani warns childcare crisis is damaging couples’ relationships

What actor Sarah Solemani doesn’t know about childcare is not worth knowing. Armed with facts, figures and pithy anecdotes about the UK’s childcare system, one of the most expensive in the world, Solemani annihilates the well-worn but sometimes well-deserved cliche that celebrities do not have a deep knowledge of the causes they lend their support to.She is backing a Halloween-themed protest titled March of The Mummies, which will see an estimated 20,000 women march in cities up and down the country on Saturday to call for the government to urgently solve the childcare crisis and improve maternity and paternity...
Tony Blair and David Cameron tell reality TV show what a PM needs to succeed

Sir Tony Blair and David Cameron have said that a “thick skin” and “a plan, a team, values” are key to being a successful prime minister.The two former PMs shared their advice on what it takes to lead the nation with the finalists of the Channel 4 series Make Me Prime Minister.Sir Tony, who led the Labour government of 1997 to 2007, said: “Don’t do it unless you’re prepared to take criticism.“It’s a big responsibility, but you’ll find that when you decide, you divide, and it’s all about stepping up, whilst others step back, so you need that thick skin.”From...
Nurses ‘working one day a week for free’

Nurses work the equivalent of one day a week for free, according to a new analysis of pay.Researchers from London Economics, commissioned by the Royal College of Nursing, looked at pay in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland since 2010.They found that in real terms, based on a five-day week, the salary of an experienced nurse has fallen by 20%.A pay rise would help save NHS money because of how expensive it is to hire staff internationally, which is currently the main recruitment method adopted by the Government, according to the analysis.The high costs of staff turnover suggest that staff...
