Now and then, there is a mild disturbance in the world of Hollywood when an actor decides to contemplate retirement. But to be fair, it’s mild for a few reasons, and non-existence in some cases since, depending on the celebrity, people might have thought that the individual had already disappeared or they didn’t care about them in the first place. But even with big stars, this type of announcement doesn’t always carry a great deal of weight since unless a character has something to fall back on during their retirement, there’s a good bet that they’ll find their way in front of a camera once again. Then again, actors might decide to stand in front of the camera regardless of whether they have something else to do or not. There are a lot of reasons why actors might retire, but there are a lot of other reasons why they would come back, and one of those is the fact that, like anything, a job becomes addictive after a while unless, of course, it’s enough of a hassle that a person simply wishes to be done with it. Some actors have looked upon their careers with little more than disdain as they decided to step away from the spotlight since they wanted a regular life, but others have done so because there was nothing left to accomplish. That kind of feels like a reason why Bale might consider retirement, but it’s not certain unless he makes it clear that this is the case.

17 DAYS AGO