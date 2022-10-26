ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

A ‘good friend’ of Trump on ‘texting terms’ with DeSantis. What are NFL star Tom Brady’s political beliefs?

By Io Dodds
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DPMMZ_0ilxafCQ00

"Who’s got a better body, me or Tom Brady ?" Donald Trump once asked .

It was just one of many occasions on which the former president hyped up his friendship with the Mr Brady, the 45-year-old NFL superstar who is considered by many to be the greatest quarterback of all time.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has long deflected probing questions about his beliefs and connections, insisting that "political support is totally different than the support of a friend".

But now Mr Brady’s politics are in the spotlight again after a Republican candidate reportedly boasted that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is on texting terms with Florida’s GOP governor Ron DeSantis .

So what do we really know about Tom Brady ’s political beliefs?

’Donald is a good friend of mine’

In 2004, Mr Brady was invited by President George Bush to attend his fourth State of the Union address, prompting inquiries from journalists about his politics.

Mr Brady, then playing for the New England Patriots, declined to comment, despite telling ESPN magazine that his "craziest ambition" was to be a US senator.

However, news blog The Smoking Gun reported that voting records showed Mr Brady had almost never voted since 2000, when he registered in California as "undecided".

Those questions rose back to public attention in September 2015, when reporters spotted a "Make America Great Again" hat in Mr Brady's locker . He had been friends with Mr Trump since 2001, and the pair often played golf together.

Asked if Mr Trump could win, the Patriots star said: "I hope so. That would be great." He added: "There’d be a putting green on the White House lawn, I’m sure of that."

Those comments only increased the scrutiny. "Can I just stay out of this debate?" Mr Brady said during an interview with Boston radio staton WEEI .

"Donald is a good friend of mine. I have known him for a long time.... he’s always been so supportive of me – for the last 15 years, since I judged a beauty pageant for him, which was one of the very first things that I did that thought was really cool... he’s always invited me to play golf."

Mr Brady concluded: "I support all my friends in everything they do. I think it’s pretty remarkable what he’s achieved in his life."

He stopped short of saying that he would vote for Mr Trump, saying that politics was "not something that I really even enjoy" and "way off my radar".

Then Mr Trump actually won, and Mr Brady was dragged into the tumultuous orbit of one of the least popular American presidents of modern times.

‘Politics was uncomfortable to me’

Mere days after Mr Trump's victory in November 2016, Mr Brady told an interviewer that his wife Gisele Bündchen had ordered him not to talk about politics anymore. "I think that's a good decision for our family," he admitted.

Just before the vote, Mr Trump had touted Mr Brady as one of his highest profile endorsements, claiming that the sportsman had told him: "Donald, I support you, you’re my friend and I voted for you."

This was not the first time Mr Trump had boasted of Mr Brady's support. According to one report in early 2017, he had been "dropping Brady’s name at every opportunity over the last several months".

Ms Bündchen hotly denied voting for Trump in an Instagram post, and Mr Brady distanced himself from the idea. As the mercurial president's so-called January 2017 "Muslim ban" caused chaos in airports across the country, sparking many protests, Mr Brady stuck to his deflections.

In April that year, when the Patriots won the Super Bowl and were invited to a celebration at the White House, Mr Brady announced he would be "unable to attend" due to "some personal family matters".

Since then, Mr Brady has continued to keep his head below the parapet, despite endorsing a Republican candidate for state auditor of Massachusetts in 2018 (she lost).

In 2020, he revealed that Mr Trump had asked him to speak at the 2016 Republican Party convention, but he had declined. Politics, he recalled had made it more difficult to spend time with Mr Trump.

"I got brought into a lot of those things because it was so polarising around the election time," he said. "It was uncomfortable to me. You can’t undo things – not that I would undo a friendship – but the political support is totally different than the support of a friend."

And in July this year, Mr Brady told Variety that the press had "mischaracterised" his relationship with Mr Trump , with whom he had not spoken "in a lot of years".

With speculation rife about Mr DeSantis opposing Mr Trump in a bid for the Republican nomination in 2024, any show of support to either side by Mr Brady could make ripples.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt

Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
FLORIDA STATE
hiphop-n-more.com

Donald Trump Says Kanye West Is Acting “Crazy” & Needs “Help”

Kanye West has undoubtedly said some unbelievable things throughout the years, but the past couple of weeks have been unprecedented, even for him. Just today on his second Drink Champs appearance, the rapper said that Drake slept with Kris Jenner, claimed that George Floyd died from fentanyl and called Meek Mill a “fed”. That’s not to mention some antisemitic remarks and serious claims about child actors being placed in his home.
The Independent

Trump mocked for giving wedding speech that is all about himself: ‘How pathetic’

Donald Trump has been mocked for giving a speech at a wedding all about himself instead of speaking about the bride and groom. “I just want to say it's been an honour to be your president,” Mr Trump told the guests, according to a video tweeted by lawyer Ron Filipkowski. “And so many of my friends are in this room, and they happen to be Jewish. And they said tonight, that no president has done more for Israel than I had.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Rolling Stone

‘Absolutely F—ing Not.’ Trump’s Team Scrambled to Talk Him Out of Jan. 6 Testimony

Almost immediately after the House Jan. 6 committee announced it would subpoena Doanld Trump, the ex-president began telling people close to him that he’d love to testify before the congressional panel — if he got to do it on live television. Even the idea of it sent Trump’s advisers scrambling to convince him it would be a disaster. “Absolutely fucking not,” one of Trump’s advisers on legal matters tells Rolling Stone, succinctly summarizing the advice they gave Trump regarding Capitol Hill testimony — televised or otherwise. Several of Trump’s attorneys and political counselors have directly told the ex-president this month that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Popculture

Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth

The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
Daily Montanan

Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen

Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

900K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy