‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies at 94, months after his first wash in more than 70 years

By Liam James
 4 days ago

An Iranian hermit known as “the world’s dirtiest man” has died aged 94, having spent most of his life avoiding bathing.

Iranian news agency Irna reported that Amou Haji, or “Uncle Haji”, died on Sunday in Dezhgah village in the southern province of Fars.

Locals said he had shunned hygeine for more than 70 years due to “emotional setbacks” in his youth that led him to believe cleaning would ruin his health.

He was also said to avoid fresh food, preferring rotting carcasses, especially those of porcupines.

He was known to smoke animal faeces out of a pipe and was pictured drawing on several cigarettes at a time.

Locals were fond of him and built an open brick shack for him to live in, according to a 2014 article in the Tehran Times .

Haji fell ill not long after locals finally took him to bathe for the first time in decades, Irna reported.

On an earlier attempt by neighbours to take him to bathe in the local river, Haji threw himself out of the car when he realised the purpose of the trip.

Haji never married.

His funeral was set for Tuesday night in Farashband City, Fars.

The hermit’s death leaves open the chance for a 67-year-old Indian man to take over what could be the record length of time without washing.

Kailash Singh of Maharashtra has not bathed in nearly half a century on the promise of a priest that shunning cleanliness would guarantee him a son.

Comments / 418

WAR
3d ago

They legit killed him gave an opening for bacteria to regrow which took him out. I bet he was so far gone that there was really no more growth that could be taken inside and outside his body. Some people just need to be left alone and they know what’s best not what everyone else wants for them

Reply(18)
177
Windmaker
3d ago

Sad. Your body self maintains in order to live. To live until 94 is a feat in itself. His system created a working process until it was cleansed away...

Reply(18)
105
Sandra Alsobrook
3d ago

They killed him. I learned about him along time ago. I guess they never heard the saying if it ain't broke don't fix it. they killed that poor man. I know they were just trying to help but man. r.i.p

Reply(7)
72
