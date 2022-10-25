James Corden apologizes for restaurant incident: ‘It was wrong’

During the opening monologue of “The Late, Late Show” on Monday night, James Corden discussed the incident that caused him to be shortly banned from a New York City restaurant.

Corden explained that he made a comment “in the heat of the moment” after a server brought the host’s wife a dish she was allergic to.

“I didn’t shout or scream. I didn’t get up out of my seat. I didn’t call anyone names or use derogatory language. I have been walking around thinking that I hadn’t done anything wrong, right? But the truth is I have. I made a rude comment and it was wrong,” Corden explained. “It was an unnecessary comment. It was ungracious to the server.”

Last week, Balthazar owner Kevin McNally publicly banned the late-night show host after claiming he had been rude to staff on two occasions. McNally called Corden “the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.”

However, he reversed the ban after Corden called him and “apologized profusely.”

“I called him straight away and I told him how upset I was that anybody was hurt by anything that I had said. We had a good talk. He appreciated the call,” Corden said in his monologue. “I was happy that we got to clear the air and I felt like we dealt with it privately. But by this point, the story was out there. People were upset.”

The “Cats” said he loves Balthazar’s food, vibe, and service. He further explained why it took him some time to apologize.

“Whenever these sorts of moments come my way, I like to adopt quite a British attitude,” Corden stated. “Never complain, never explain. It’s very much my motto. But as my dad pointed out to me on Saturday, he said, ‘Son, you did complain. So you might need to explain.’ Look, when you make a mistake, you have to take responsibility.”

He hopes he can go back to the restaurant and apologize in person the next time he’s in the Big Apple.

