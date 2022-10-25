ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Bluff, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weisradio.com

Fall Festivities Calendar

🎃City of Centre to host it’s annual fall festival along Main Street in downtown Centre on Saturday, October 1st. Enjoy a day of old-fashioned fun and festivities with arts and crafts, food vendors, vintage cars and tractors, horse and buggy rides, train rides, a petting zoo, and inflatables for the kids. See the creations of a balloon sculptor, and laugh out loud with ventriloquist David Turner & Friends. Have your camera ready for photos with beloved characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy, as well as Alvin and the Chipmunks. Live entertainment features What-a-Dance Studio at 8am with Logan Graves taking the main stage at 11am. The Kids Fun Run is set for 9:30am, followed by the annual fall fest parade at 10:30am with Boy Scout Troop 247 serving as grand marshal. For more information, contact the City of Centre by calling (256) 927-5222.
CENTRE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Active Shooter Training With the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department

Calhoun County, AL – On Wednesday, October 26th at 8:00 am the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department will host Active Shooter Training. The purpose of the event is to ask if your workplace is prepared for a potential active shooter? If not, planning is an essential component in response.
weisradio.com

Gadsden Mayor and City Leaders Inauguration

Gadsden, AL – Gadsden’s new mayor, council, and school board members will be sworn in at a public inauguration event on Monday, November 7, 2022 at The Venue at Coosa Landing. The program will begin at 10:00 a.m. and the public is encouraged to attend. Mayor-elect Craig Ford...
GADSDEN, AL
weisradio.com

New Garbage Truck For Centre

The Centre City Council approved the purchase of a new garbage truck for the sanitation department during its regular council meeting on Tuesday. The purchase price is $294,842.04 with an additional $10,500 approved for the purchase of 125 Garbage cans. The Police Department will be getting an upgrade on its...
CENTRE, AL
wvtm13.com

Authorities search for North Alabama teen

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Officials are searching for a missing Valley Head teenager who was last seen in Dekalb County. Makenna Purvis, 19, was last seen near Fort Payne on Sept. 26. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office at 256-845-3801.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Weather History: 2010 2-Day Severe Weather Event

During the late fall months, the Tennessee Valley experiences its second severe weather season. Potent and complex storm systems tracking through the region combined with a convective environment leads to the threat of strong to severe storms forming. This is exactly what happened in October of 2010. During the late...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

Bartow firefighters called to House Fire Saturday

According to Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services, firefighters were called to a house fire early Saturday at approximately 1:19 AM at a residence on Hendricks Rd. The caller reported to 911 that the house was on fire, with flames coming from the kitchen. Engine 5 arrived at the scene to find a single-story brick structure with heavy fire showing. Multiple engine crews arrived on the scene and were able to successfully extinguish the fire.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
WAFF

Jackson Co. Schools to close early due to weather

JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County Schools will be closing early Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. According to the Jackson County Schools Superintendent, the schools will be closing one hour early. There will also be no after-school activities as a result of the early closing.
Calhoun Journal

October 26, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

More Than A Million Dollars Approved For Water Projects

The Cherokee County Commission on Monday approved three water infrastructure projects for Cedar Bluff, Gaylesville, and Leesburg. In the Cedar Bluff Project, Northeast Alabama Water and Sewer Board ask the commission to approve the $434,075 water line upgrade along Alabama highway 9. In Gaylesville, the Northeast Alabama Water and Sewer...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

UPDATE On Missing Person Makenna Joy Purvis

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — UPDATE on Missing Person Makenna Joy Purvis. As of 10/22/2022 Makenna is still missing. Makenna’s family and friends are very worried about her. They ask that if Makenna sees this message, please come home or at least call someone to just let them know you are ok.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Jimmy Spencer found guilty in Guntersville triple-murder trial

A Marshall County jury on Wednesday found Jimmy Spencer guilty of four counts of murder and three counts of capital murder in the 2018 killings of Martha Reliford, Marie Martin and Martin's great-grandson, 7-year-old Colton Lee, on Mulberry Street in Guntersville. The jury deliberated about 30 minutes before reaching their...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Region champs X 2 in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Donoho sweeps Pleasant Valley to win Class 2A North, Ohatchee wins tense five-setter with Plainview to win Class 3A North; includes first-round pairings in Elite 8 involving area teams   Donoho and Ohatchee brought regional volleyball titles back to Calhoun County Friday after winning their respective championship matches at the Von Braun […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy