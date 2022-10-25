Read full article on original website
Fall Festivities Calendar
🎃City of Centre to host it’s annual fall festival along Main Street in downtown Centre on Saturday, October 1st. Enjoy a day of old-fashioned fun and festivities with arts and crafts, food vendors, vintage cars and tractors, horse and buggy rides, train rides, a petting zoo, and inflatables for the kids. See the creations of a balloon sculptor, and laugh out loud with ventriloquist David Turner & Friends. Have your camera ready for photos with beloved characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy, as well as Alvin and the Chipmunks. Live entertainment features What-a-Dance Studio at 8am with Logan Graves taking the main stage at 11am. The Kids Fun Run is set for 9:30am, followed by the annual fall fest parade at 10:30am with Boy Scout Troop 247 serving as grand marshal. For more information, contact the City of Centre by calling (256) 927-5222.
Active Shooter Training With the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department
Calhoun County, AL – On Wednesday, October 26th at 8:00 am the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department will host Active Shooter Training. The purpose of the event is to ask if your workplace is prepared for a potential active shooter? If not, planning is an essential component in response.
Gadsden Mayor and City Leaders Inauguration
Gadsden, AL – Gadsden’s new mayor, council, and school board members will be sworn in at a public inauguration event on Monday, November 7, 2022 at The Venue at Coosa Landing. The program will begin at 10:00 a.m. and the public is encouraged to attend. Mayor-elect Craig Ford...
New Garbage Truck For Centre
The Centre City Council approved the purchase of a new garbage truck for the sanitation department during its regular council meeting on Tuesday. The purchase price is $294,842.04 with an additional $10,500 approved for the purchase of 125 Garbage cans. The Police Department will be getting an upgrade on its...
Authorities search for North Alabama teen
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Officials are searching for a missing Valley Head teenager who was last seen in Dekalb County. Makenna Purvis, 19, was last seen near Fort Payne on Sept. 26. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office at 256-845-3801.
Weather History: 2010 2-Day Severe Weather Event
During the late fall months, the Tennessee Valley experiences its second severe weather season. Potent and complex storm systems tracking through the region combined with a convective environment leads to the threat of strong to severe storms forming. This is exactly what happened in October of 2010. During the late...
Somerville man identified in accidental drowning at Lake Guntersville
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) - - - One man is dead after an apparent drowning in Guntersville.
UPDATE: North Alabama schools and businesses closing early: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
HUNTSVILLE, Ala — The entire Tennessee Valley is under a Wind Advisory ahead of the opportunity for strong and severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and early Tuesday evening. Some schools have decided to dismiss early or cancel after-school activities. We will continue to update these changes. Albertville City Schools: Albertville...
1 Person Died In a Motor Vehicle Crash In Floyd County (Floyd County, GA)
The Police officers reported a motor vehicle accident near Floyd County l on saturday. The crash involved a Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound on Georgia 20, near mile marker 27.
45-year-old Section man killed in rollover crash
A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a 45-year-old man in Jackson County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Bartow firefighters called to House Fire Saturday
According to Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services, firefighters were called to a house fire early Saturday at approximately 1:19 AM at a residence on Hendricks Rd. The caller reported to 911 that the house was on fire, with flames coming from the kitchen. Engine 5 arrived at the scene to find a single-story brick structure with heavy fire showing. Multiple engine crews arrived on the scene and were able to successfully extinguish the fire.
Jackson Co. Schools to close early due to weather
JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County Schools will be closing early Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. According to the Jackson County Schools Superintendent, the schools will be closing one hour early. There will also be no after-school activities as a result of the early closing.
October 26, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
More Than A Million Dollars Approved For Water Projects
The Cherokee County Commission on Monday approved three water infrastructure projects for Cedar Bluff, Gaylesville, and Leesburg. In the Cedar Bluff Project, Northeast Alabama Water and Sewer Board ask the commission to approve the $434,075 water line upgrade along Alabama highway 9. In Gaylesville, the Northeast Alabama Water and Sewer...
UPDATE On Missing Person Makenna Joy Purvis
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — UPDATE on Missing Person Makenna Joy Purvis. As of 10/22/2022 Makenna is still missing. Makenna’s family and friends are very worried about her. They ask that if Makenna sees this message, please come home or at least call someone to just let them know you are ok.
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Spring Garden’s Chapel Pope Selected as the Alabama ONE Player of the Week
Congratulations for Player of the Week Chapel Pope from Spring Garden! Chapel had 13 carries for 196 yards and 2 touchdowns in Spring Garden’s victory over Donoho on October 14, 2022. He also had 5 tackles on defense.
Jimmy Spencer found guilty in Guntersville triple-murder trial
A Marshall County jury on Wednesday found Jimmy Spencer guilty of four counts of murder and three counts of capital murder in the 2018 killings of Martha Reliford, Marie Martin and Martin's great-grandson, 7-year-old Colton Lee, on Mulberry Street in Guntersville. The jury deliberated about 30 minutes before reaching their...
Police: Albertville teen assaulted while trying to protect mother
One man is behind bars after police say his 17-year-old stepson flagged officers down in Albertville earlier this week.
Region champs X 2 in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Donoho sweeps Pleasant Valley to win Class 2A North, Ohatchee wins tense five-setter with Plainview to win Class 3A North; includes first-round pairings in Elite 8 involving area teams Donoho and Ohatchee brought regional volleyball titles back to Calhoun County Friday after winning their respective championship matches at the Von Braun […]
