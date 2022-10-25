Elkton Man Busted On Multiple Child Porn Charges, State Police Say

Brandon Michael Roberts Photo Credit: Maryland State Police

Maryland State Police have apprehended a man who was busted in Cecil County with child pornography that was being distributed online, officials say.

Elkton resident Brandon Michael Roberts, 34, is being held at the Cecil County Detention Center without bail after being charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography following a lengthy state police investigation.

In August, troopers from the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an online investigation involving the possession of child pornography.

During the investigation, detectives were able to obtain multiple media files of child pornography that were being distributed online, they said. Further investigations led to the identification of a suspect in Cecil County.

Troopers were able to track Roberts to the 100 block of Lums Road in North East, and he was apprehended without incident. The initial investigation of seized electronic devices led to the discovery of multiple child porn files.

