Cannabis company opens new facility in Hudson Valley

HUDSON VALLEY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Cresco Labs announced on Tuesday, October 25 that a groundbreaking ceremony will take place later this week on Thursday, October 27. Cresco Labs is opening a new cultivation, processing, packaging and distribution facility in Hudson Valley.

Cresco Labs is a cannabis company that controls its cultivating, manufacturing, extraction, and packaging practices. In New York, Cresco Labs cultivates, manufactures, wholesales, and distributes cannabis products to licensed dispensaries. It operates dispensaries under the name, Sunnyside. The company is one of the largest vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operators in the U.S. The opening of Cresco Labs Hudson Valley facility is one of the biggest economic opportunities the Hudson Valley has seen in decades providing for residents in the area.

For its first development stage, the company will renovate an existing building, hiring around 75 full-time employees. An additional facility to be built in the future received municipal planning approval earlier this year. That facility will total 380,000 sq. ft. and Cresco Labs will hire 375 full-time employees for its operation.

The ceremony will take place on October 27 at 10 a.m. at 11 Aluminum Drive, Ellenville. Opening remarks will begin at 10:15 a.m. Those speaking at the ceremony are listed below,

Congressman (D, NY-19), Pat Ryan

Wawarsing Town Supervisor, Terry Houck

Village of Ellenville Mayor, Jeff Kaplan

Cresco Labs CEO & Co-founder, Charles Bachtell

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.