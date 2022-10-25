ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellenville, NY

Cannabis company opens new facility in Hudson Valley

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0019OY_0ilxZDDD00

HUDSON VALLEY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Cresco Labs announced on Tuesday, October 25 that a groundbreaking ceremony will take place later this week on Thursday, October 27. Cresco Labs is opening a new cultivation, processing, packaging and distribution facility in Hudson Valley.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

Cresco Labs is a cannabis company that controls its cultivating, manufacturing, extraction, and packaging practices. In New York, Cresco Labs cultivates, manufactures, wholesales, and distributes cannabis products to licensed dispensaries. It operates dispensaries under the name, Sunnyside. The company is one of the largest vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operators in the U.S. The opening of Cresco Labs Hudson Valley facility is one of the biggest economic opportunities the Hudson Valley has seen in decades providing for residents in the area.

For its first development stage, the company will renovate an existing building, hiring around 75 full-time employees. An additional facility to be built in the future received municipal planning approval earlier this year. That facility will total 380,000 sq. ft. and Cresco Labs will hire 375 full-time employees for its operation.

New York State cannabis expo and career fair October 30

The ceremony will take place on October 27 at 10 a.m. at 11 Aluminum Drive, Ellenville. Opening remarks will begin at 10:15 a.m. Those speaking at the ceremony are listed below,

  • Congressman (D, NY-19), Pat Ryan
  • Wawarsing Town Supervisor, Terry Houck
  • Village of Ellenville Mayor, Jeff Kaplan
  • Cresco Labs CEO & Co-founder, Charles Bachtell
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Cannabis firm starts constructing 380K sf facility north of NYC

As cannabis continues to cultivate space in New York, a massive facility is set to break ground in the Hudson Valley. Cresco Labs will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for Ulster County complex on Thursday. The event will draw a horde of politicians, including some who once celebrated law enforcement crackdowns...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Retailer’s Hudson Valley Grand Opening Will Include Treasure Hunt

A mega-retailer has finally announced the date of its Hudson Valley grand opening which will include a storewide treasure hunt. We told you last month that work was being done at the old Modell's Sporting Goods location at the Poughkeepsie Plaza Mall on Route 9. The renovations come just three years after a massive 13.5 million dollar transformation of the old mall to accommodate the addition of a huge TJ Maxx and Homegoods store.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Hudson Valley Apartment Complex Sells for $31 Million

On Thursday real estate representatives announced the sale of a popular 156-unit community in the Hudson Valley. The commercial real estate group, CBRE, says that Avanath Capital Management has sold Grand Pointe Park in Poughkeepsie for $31 million. The residential community was built in 1997 and sits just off Salt Point Turnpike near St. Peter's Cemetery. The complex includes a fitness studio, playground, dog park, outdoor pool, coffee bar and clubhouse.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
therealdeal.com

Kingston considers historic rent rollback

In July, Kingston made history as the first city north of the New York City suburbs to adopt rent stabilization. Now tenants in the Hudson Valley town aim to deliver landlords another blow: New York state’s first rent rollback. Under state law, the freshly formed Kingston Rent Guidelines Board...
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

2 Plants Closing In New York, Over 200 Out Of Work

Two New York plants announced plans to close, leaving over 200 Empire State workers looking for new work. Johnson And Johnson announced a "plant layoff" at a New York City location. Johnson And Johnson Laying Off Plant Workers in New York. The Pharmaceutical Supplies company is laying off 64 employees...
BRENTWOOD, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Help! Devastating Theft Shatters One Hudson Valley Business

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance after a recent theft happened in the area. Local businesses have had to go through a lot lately and some of them have just now been able to get back on their feet. When you hear stories about theft or burglary, it's just awful and it's terrible to think that there are people out in this world who steal from others.
94.3 Lite FM

‘New Supercomputers’ Predicts Snowy Winter For Most Of New York State

"New supercomputers" are predicting a "wetter than average" winter for most of New York State. The National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its U.S. Winter Outlook. What do weather experts think the Empire State is in store for this winter? Do the supercomputers agree with other weather experts?. Most...
theharlemvalleynews.net

CBRE Arranges $31 Million Sale of 156-Unit Grand Pointe Park in Poughkeepsie, New York

CBRE Arranges $31 Million Sale of 156-Unit Grand Pointe Park in Poughkeepsie, New York. Poughkeepsie, NY – October 24, 2022 – Today, representatives of CBRE, led by Jeff Dunne, Richard Gatto, Fahri Ozturk, Eric Apfel, Stuart MacKenzie, and Zach McHale, announced the $31 million sale of Grand Pointe Park, a 156-unit multifamily community in Poughkeepsie, New York.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
96.9 WOUR

One Of The Worlds Oldest Rivers Flows Through New York State

One of the worlds oldest rivers, and the oldest river in the United States, flows through New York State. Do you know which one?. According to New York State's DEC, New York State has more than 7,600 freshwater lakes, ponds and reservoirs, as well as portions of two of the five Great Lakes and over 70,000 miles of rivers and streams. We also are home to the oldest river in the United States, and one of the oldest rivers in the world.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Voorheesville library granted $229k in state aid

VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Voorheesville Public Library has been granted $229,292 in state aid for library construction funds. The funds will enable the library to construct a new entryway, accessible circulation desk, and children’s play feature. Library officials also plan to renovate the circulation area. Additionally, the Albany Public Library’s Washington Avenue Branch will […]
VOORHEESVILLE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Popular Ulster County Restaurant Named Small Business of 2022

Have you ever been to Big Indian in Ulster County? I know I have, but I feel like it’s been years since I’ve been there. The first time I went it was an accident. My friend and I had spent the day in Woodstock, then went for a ride and ended up in Bug Indian. It seemed like a cool area, but there wasn’t a whole lot going on. This was in the late 1970s, by the way. I remember seeing a building that I think was a restaurant, but I don’t remember eating there.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished

I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy