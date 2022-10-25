Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Two arrested in connection to a Denison house fire
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Denison Police have arrested two people in connection to a house fire Monday morning. They say Ashley Anderson allegedly placed a burning laundry basket on the porch of an occupied home on East Monterey St., near South Fifth Ave. Officials said Anderson and a man who was...
ktoy1047.com
Wake Village PD identifies beer thief
The man, identified as 43-year-old Timothy Larry, is being sought by police on a felony warrant for Theft Less Than $2,500. Larry has previous convictions. Police are still trying to identify the second man in the surveillance video. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is warning the public about the increased...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Oct 27)
Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of Bonham St at 2:09 P.M. on October 26, 2022 for not displaying a front license plate. During the stop, a passenger was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. 31 year old Autumn Paige Hill, of Paris, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. She was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Man Charged With Assaulting Father
Hopkins County arrested a 37-year-old Saltillo over the weekend after he allegedly assaulted his father while driving to work together. The victim suffered injuries to his rib and lip. The suspect was later arrested at his home for Assault and Family Violence with Bodily Injury. They enhanced the charge to a third-degree felony due to a prior family violence conviction.
HCSO: Attempt To Serve A Warrant Results In Gunfire And 1 Death In Hopkins County
An attempt to serve a warrant resulted in gunfire and the suspect being found deceased, according to sheriff’s reports. Hopkins County sheriff’s deputies, accompanied by Sheriff Lewis Tatum, reportedly went to a residence in Harmony community Tuesday morning with the intent to serve the 48-year-old resident with a warrant for unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual materials.
Saltillo Man Accused Saturday Of Assaulting His Father
A 37-year-old Saltillo man was jailed Saturday night, Oct. 22, 2022, after being accused of assaulting his father, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 5 p.m. Oct. 22, on County Road 3534, to talk to an individual about an assault. Upon arrival they were told a man had been physically assaulted by his son, while they were driving to work together earlier that morning. Just prior to the complaint, they were told the man had been punched in the side near his rib by the son, identified in arrest reports as Terry Wayne Maples III upon returning to their apartment. The son also allegedly threatened additional acts of violence if law enforcement was contacted, including burning down the father’s home. The father left the residence he shares with the son, deputies were told.
1 man dies in Hopkins County after shooting at deputies, officials say
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man died after firing gunshots at deputies in Hopkins County on Tuesday, according to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office. The deputies were trying to serve a felony warrant at a house in the Harmony community in the county around 11:30 a.m. Law enforcement said the man fired shots at […]
KLTV
1 dead after Hopkins County deputies serve warrant
PICKTON, Texas (KLTV) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were fired upon while attempting to serve a warrant at a Pickton residence Tuesday afternoon. Chief Deputy Tanner Crump with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said the individual barricaded themselves in the residence after shooting at the deputies. Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum said the deputies were attempting to serve a state jail felony warrant when the individual opened fire using a 9mm handgun. Tatum said the deputies returned fire before calling in SWAT. Tatum said that when SWAT made entry into the residence, the individual was found deceased. However, as the incident is currently under investigation by the Texas Rangers, Tatum did not specify whether the individual died of a self-inflicted injury or if they were shot when deputies returned fire.
KXII.com
Child struck while riding bike in Denison, police searching for suspect
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck after they said he left the scene of a hit-and-run, involving a child. Police said they responded to a call in the 2500 block of Easy Street at around 6 p.m., where a child on a bike was reportedly struck by a a purple truck with a red under glow. The truck left the scene before officers arrived.
Teenager arrested in East Texas accused of capital murder in Dallas
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – A teenager was arrested in East Texas on Tuesday for a capital murder charge, said law enforcement. Julio David Falcon, 17, was take into custody in Grand Saline in the 700 block of North Waldrip Street around 5:30 p.m. He was wanted by the Dallas Police Department. The Grand Saline […]
ktoy1047.com
Wake Village police seeks suspects who shoplifted $400 worth of beer
Police are hoping someone in the community recognizes the suspects. Premier High School in Texarkana, Arkansas, held their ribbon cutting today. McCurtain County is looking to fund a new hospital in Idabel. Texarkana Arkansas police have located a missing juvenile. Ashdown Junior high School is looking for local veterans to...
steelcountrybee.com
Morris County Jail Log, Sept. 25-Oct. 1
• Chayse Bryant, of Pittsburg, was arrested by Morris County deputies for criminal negligent homicide. Bryant was later arrested Sept.
ktoy1047.com
Former Texarkana teacher transported to Bowie County Jail
40-year-old Jason Delezen had been teaching at Richardson High School when he was arrested and booked into the Dallas County jail. The alleged relationship is said to have taken place while Delezen taught at Texarkana Middle School in 2019. Delezen was transported and booked into Bowie County Jail yesterday. No...
East Texas man charged with criminally negligent homicide after fatal motorcycle crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was charged with criminally negligent homicide in connection to a two-vehicle fatal crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville, was booked into the Harrison County Jail. The crash occurred on Oct. 15 around 8:15 p.m. in Harrison County on […]
KXII.com
Head-on car crash sends two to hospital in Choctaw County
BOKCHITO CREEK, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were sent to the hospital after crashing head-on in Choctaw County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on US-70 at Bokchito Creek, approximately 1.5 miles east of Soper, Monday at 5:40 p.m. Troopers said Nikisha Ford, 38, of Hobart, was headed east...
ktoy1047.com
Bicyclist hit by vehicle on New Boston Road
An ambulance responded to the scene. According to witnesses, the cyclist may not have been wearing appropriate safety reflectors. No word yet on the condition of the cyclist. Premier High School in Texarkana, Arkansas, held their ribbon cutting today. McCurtain County is looking to fund a new hospital in Idabel.
tigertimesonline.com
Pine Street reborn
It has been 19 years since Pine Street Middle School’s hallways were full of students. Finally, after its nearly two decades of neglect, it may once again welcome students through its doors and rejoin the Texarkana community. On July 27, TISD announced a proposition to reacquire and reconstruct the...
KXII.com
Duncanville woman indicted for murder after a shooting, killing woman in Paris
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Duncanville woman was indicted for murder for a double shooting in Paris that left one woman dead back in August. Paris Police said 34-year-old Lilandria Shiaire Bell confessed to shooting and killing 39-year-old Alicia Marie Turner in the yard of a home on East Grove Street, near Prairie Street on August 12.
KXII.com
Caddo woman dies after driving off road near Atoka, OHP says
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - A Caddo woman died Friday night after driving off the road, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened a few miles west of Atoka on State Highway 7. The OHP report stated Christie Gray was driving toward Atoka when she drove off the...
2 Sulphur Springs Men Arrested On Warrants For Crimes Against Children
Two Sulphur Springs men have been arrested on warrants for sex crimes against children, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were made aware of an active warrant for Justin Jerome Tyler’s arrest. They located the 31-year-old at his California Street address at 3 a.m. and took him into custody. Tyler was booked into the county jail at 3:39 a.m. Oct. 19, 2022, on an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge, Deputies Bobby Osornio and Josh Davis, and Sgt. Scott Davis noted in arrest reports. Bond was recommended at $250,000. The offense is alleged in arrest reports to have occurred on Aug. 16, 2022.
