ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KXII.com

Two arrested in connection to a Denison house fire

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Denison Police have arrested two people in connection to a house fire Monday morning. They say Ashley Anderson allegedly placed a burning laundry basket on the porch of an occupied home on East Monterey St., near South Fifth Ave. Officials said Anderson and a man who was...
DENISON, TX
ktoy1047.com

Wake Village PD identifies beer thief

The man, identified as 43-year-old Timothy Larry, is being sought by police on a felony warrant for Theft Less Than $2,500. Larry has previous convictions. Police are still trying to identify the second man in the surveillance video. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is warning the public about the increased...
WAKE VILLAGE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Thursday (Oct 27)

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of Bonham St at 2:09 P.M. on October 26, 2022 for not displaying a front license plate. During the stop, a passenger was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. 31 year old Autumn Paige Hill, of Paris, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. She was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Man Charged With Assaulting Father

Hopkins County arrested a 37-year-old Saltillo over the weekend after he allegedly assaulted his father while driving to work together. The victim suffered injuries to his rib and lip. The suspect was later arrested at his home for Assault and Family Violence with Bodily Injury. They enhanced the charge to a third-degree felony due to a prior family violence conviction.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

HCSO: Attempt To Serve A Warrant Results In Gunfire And 1 Death In Hopkins County

An attempt to serve a warrant resulted in gunfire and the suspect being found deceased, according to sheriff’s reports. Hopkins County sheriff’s deputies, accompanied by Sheriff Lewis Tatum, reportedly went to a residence in Harmony community Tuesday morning with the intent to serve the 48-year-old resident with a warrant for unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual materials.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Saltillo Man Accused Saturday Of Assaulting His Father

A 37-year-old Saltillo man was jailed Saturday night, Oct. 22, 2022, after being accused of assaulting his father, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 5 p.m. Oct. 22, on County Road 3534, to talk to an individual about an assault. Upon arrival they were told a man had been physically assaulted by his son, while they were driving to work together earlier that morning. Just prior to the complaint, they were told the man had been punched in the side near his rib by the son, identified in arrest reports as Terry Wayne Maples III upon returning to their apartment. The son also allegedly threatened additional acts of violence if law enforcement was contacted, including burning down the father’s home. The father left the residence he shares with the son, deputies were told.
SALTILLO, TX
KLTV

1 dead after Hopkins County deputies serve warrant

PICKTON, Texas (KLTV) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were fired upon while attempting to serve a warrant at a Pickton residence Tuesday afternoon. Chief Deputy Tanner Crump with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said the individual barricaded themselves in the residence after shooting at the deputies. Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum said the deputies were attempting to serve a state jail felony warrant when the individual opened fire using a 9mm handgun. Tatum said the deputies returned fire before calling in SWAT. Tatum said that when SWAT made entry into the residence, the individual was found deceased. However, as the incident is currently under investigation by the Texas Rangers, Tatum did not specify whether the individual died of a self-inflicted injury or if they were shot when deputies returned fire.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Child struck while riding bike in Denison, police searching for suspect

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck after they said he left the scene of a hit-and-run, involving a child. Police said they responded to a call in the 2500 block of Easy Street at around 6 p.m., where a child on a bike was reportedly struck by a a purple truck with a red under glow. The truck left the scene before officers arrived.
DENISON, TX
ktoy1047.com

Wake Village police seeks suspects who shoplifted $400 worth of beer

Police are hoping someone in the community recognizes the suspects. Premier High School in Texarkana, Arkansas, held their ribbon cutting today. McCurtain County is looking to fund a new hospital in Idabel. Texarkana Arkansas police have located a missing juvenile. Ashdown Junior high School is looking for local veterans to...
WAKE VILLAGE, TX
ktoy1047.com

Former Texarkana teacher transported to Bowie County Jail

40-year-old Jason Delezen had been teaching at Richardson High School when he was arrested and booked into the Dallas County jail. The alleged relationship is said to have taken place while Delezen taught at Texarkana Middle School in 2019. Delezen was transported and booked into Bowie County Jail yesterday. No...
TEXARKANA, AR
KXII.com

Head-on car crash sends two to hospital in Choctaw County

BOKCHITO CREEK, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were sent to the hospital after crashing head-on in Choctaw County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on US-70 at Bokchito Creek, approximately 1.5 miles east of Soper, Monday at 5:40 p.m. Troopers said Nikisha Ford, 38, of Hobart, was headed east...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
ktoy1047.com

Bicyclist hit by vehicle on New Boston Road

An ambulance responded to the scene. According to witnesses, the cyclist may not have been wearing appropriate safety reflectors. No word yet on the condition of the cyclist. Premier High School in Texarkana, Arkansas, held their ribbon cutting today. McCurtain County is looking to fund a new hospital in Idabel.
TEXARKANA, AR
tigertimesonline.com

Pine Street reborn

It has been 19 years since Pine Street Middle School’s hallways were full of students. Finally, after its nearly two decades of neglect, it may once again welcome students through its doors and rejoin the Texarkana community. On July 27, TISD announced a proposition to reacquire and reconstruct the...
TEXARKANA, TX
KXII.com

Duncanville woman indicted for murder after a shooting, killing woman in Paris

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Duncanville woman was indicted for murder for a double shooting in Paris that left one woman dead back in August. Paris Police said 34-year-old Lilandria Shiaire Bell confessed to shooting and killing 39-year-old Alicia Marie Turner in the yard of a home on East Grove Street, near Prairie Street on August 12.
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

Caddo woman dies after driving off road near Atoka, OHP says

ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - A Caddo woman died Friday night after driving off the road, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened a few miles west of Atoka on State Highway 7. The OHP report stated Christie Gray was driving toward Atoka when she drove off the...
ATOKA, OK
KSST Radio

2 Sulphur Springs Men Arrested On Warrants For Crimes Against Children

Two Sulphur Springs men have been arrested on warrants for sex crimes against children, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were made aware of an active warrant for Justin Jerome Tyler’s arrest. They located the 31-year-old at his California Street address at 3 a.m. and took him into custody. Tyler was booked into the county jail at 3:39 a.m. Oct. 19, 2022, on an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge, Deputies Bobby Osornio and Josh Davis, and Sgt. Scott Davis noted in arrest reports. Bond was recommended at $250,000. The offense is alleged in arrest reports to have occurred on Aug. 16, 2022.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy