Rosedale, MD

Jack Mcmiillin
2d ago

The sewage from the Baltimore cesspool is beginning to overflow.

CBS Baltimore

Man arrested in killing of romantic rival at East Baltimore gas station

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives have found enough evidence to arrest and charge a man in the killing of his romantic rival at a BP gas station in East Baltimore four months ago.Keith Anderson, 43, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Markeece Jordan, who was shot multiple times following a "violent dispute" on June 22 at the gas station in the 1900 block of Belair Road.Anderson has also been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and several handgun violations.Jordan was taken to the hospital where he died.Police located and arrested Anderson Monday in the 4800...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 shot, 1 killed before daybreak across Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Thursday started with deadly violence, with three people shot, one of them killed, within 90 minutes across the city of Baltimore. The shooting spree began just before 2 a.m. when a person who had been shot walked in to a hospital. Investigators believe the 20-year-old man had been shot in the 5800 block of Willowton Avenue in northeast Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Officers Locate And Arrest Subject Breaking Into Cars At Dealership

WALDORF, Md. – On October 20 at approximately 10:41 p.m., officers responded to a car dealership in the 2900 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a subject breaking into vehicles. Upon arrival, the officers found that numerous cars belonging to customers had been broken into,...
WALDORF, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Man found dead on subway track near Old Court Metro Station

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A man was found dead Wednesday evening on the subway track near the Old Court Metro Station. Maryland Transportation Administration officials said a metro subway train operator reported a body on the track around 5:30 p.m. A cause of death was not released. MTA police are...
PIKESVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man shot multiple times, killed in south Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- A man was shot multiple times and killed Thursday morning in South Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 3:29 a.m. to the 3300 block of Annapolis Road for reports of an unresponsive male.There, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police say. Medics pronounced the victim dead on the scene.Homicide detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Harford County Sheriff warns of Facebook Marketplace fishing trend involving stolen vehicles

BALTIMORE -- The Harford County Sheriff's Office is warning people who are buying vehicles off of Facebook Marketplace that they might find their purchases missing the next day and later learn that they were stolen from another state.Sheriff's deputies have noticed a trend of vehicle thefts tied to the popular online marketplace, according to authorities.People perusing Facebook Marketplace for affordable automobiles are getting lured into buying what they don't realize is a stolen vehicle at a public spot only to have it taken from outside of their home not long after buying it, deputies said.There are videos of a suspect...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
WGAL

Police in York County investigate shooting incident

State police in York County are investigating a shooting incident on Wednesday night. According to the public information officer for York County, the incident occurred at the Rutters gas station along the 300 block of N. Main Street in the Red Lion Borough around 9:20 p.m. The apparent 'victim' called...
YORK COUNTY, PA
fox5dc.com

Car destroyed in Rockville crash; driver hospitalized

ROCKVILLE, Md. - A car was destroyed after a crash in Rockville Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. along the southbound lanes of Wootton Parkway near Seven Locks Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Roads in the area...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

26-Year-Old Woman Shot Multiple Times in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 26-year-old woman was shot multiple times in Southern Baltimore early Sunday morning. The Baltimore PD received a call of a gun discharging on the 1000 Block of South Charles Street at 3:21 am. Police arrived at a local hospital and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She is expected to survive. An initial investigation concluded that the woman was shot on the Unit Block of West Hamburg Street by an unknown suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Southern District detectives, at 410-396-2499, or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, The post 26-Year-Old Woman Shot Multiple Times in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

33-year-old man dies in car crash in Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Th Baltimore Police Department said a 33-year-old man died in a car crash this morning in Baltimore. Police said the crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. in the 100 block of South Central Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene they found the 33-year-old driver and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Detectives Search For Taser Wielding Teens On The Loose After Glen Burnie Robbery

Detectives are looking for a group of armed robbers armed with a taser after a 20-year-old man was robbed while walking in Glen Burnie, authorities say. The victim was reportedly approached by one white male teenager and two black male teenagers while walking in the area of Carolina Avenue and Allen Road around 10 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Daily Voice

Police In Montgomery Release Video Of Silver Spring Shooting

Detectives have released surveillance images of two suspects involved in a shooting in Silver Spring in hopes to help identify them, authorities say. Officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive around 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 24 after reports of shots fired, according to Montgomery County police.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Shore News Network

Teens used taser to rob man in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, MD – Three teens robbed a 20-year-old man in the area of Carolina Avenue and Allen Road late Monday night. According to police, one white male teenager and two black male teenagers approached the man and pointed a taser at him. A second suspect implied he was armed with a gun. The teens robbed the man and fled. Police said the victim was not injured in the incident. The post Teens used taser to rob man in Glen Burnie appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
arlnow.com

UPDATED: Police block off street near schools to arrest wanted suspect

(Updated at 3:45 p.m.) Arlington County police blocked of a busy street near elementary and middle schools this morning to arrest a wanted suspect. The arrest happened on the 3600 block of 2nd Street S., near Alice West Fleet Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The street was blocked to traffic at the intersection with S. Glebe Road, next to the 7-Eleven.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

