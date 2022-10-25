Read full article on original website
Jack Mcmiillin
2d ago
The sewage from the Baltimore cesspool is beginning to overflow.
Wanted Teen Known To Police In Maryland Busted Breaking Into Cars At Dealership Twice
A Maryland teen tied to pull a fast one over members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office when he went back to the well one too many times and was caught breaking into cars parked at a Waldorf car dealership, but they were quick to dismiss his attempted subterfuge. Marcus...
Early morning barricade situation resolved in Owings Mills
Baltimore County Police sent their crisis negotiation and tactical teams over to the 400 block of Doe Meadow Drive, for a barricade situation.
Man arrested in killing of romantic rival at East Baltimore gas station
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives have found enough evidence to arrest and charge a man in the killing of his romantic rival at a BP gas station in East Baltimore four months ago.Keith Anderson, 43, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Markeece Jordan, who was shot multiple times following a "violent dispute" on June 22 at the gas station in the 1900 block of Belair Road.Anderson has also been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and several handgun violations.Jordan was taken to the hospital where he died.Police located and arrested Anderson Monday in the 4800...
foxbaltimore.com
3 shot, 1 killed before daybreak across Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Thursday started with deadly violence, with three people shot, one of them killed, within 90 minutes across the city of Baltimore. The shooting spree began just before 2 a.m. when a person who had been shot walked in to a hospital. Investigators believe the 20-year-old man had been shot in the 5800 block of Willowton Avenue in northeast Baltimore.
Bay Net
Officers Locate And Arrest Subject Breaking Into Cars At Dealership
WALDORF, Md. – On October 20 at approximately 10:41 p.m., officers responded to a car dealership in the 2900 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a subject breaking into vehicles. Upon arrival, the officers found that numerous cars belonging to customers had been broken into,...
WUSA
Baltimore man convicted for dressing up as a construction worker, robbing the same Maryland bank twice
SILVER SPRING, Md. — On Wednesday, a jury convicted 25-year-old Jhasir Devaux on one count of robbery. Authorities say this conviction stems from the robbery of the Sandy Spring Bank located at 14241 Layhill Road in Silver Spring on August 7, 2019, where close to $4,780 was stolen. Around...
Wbaltv.com
Police: Man found dead on subway track near Old Court Metro Station
PIKESVILLE, Md. — A man was found dead Wednesday evening on the subway track near the Old Court Metro Station. Maryland Transportation Administration officials said a metro subway train operator reported a body on the track around 5:30 p.m. A cause of death was not released. MTA police are...
Alleged affair leads to man's murder outside Baltimore gas station
Charging documents reveal how an alleged affair led to a man's murder outside a Baltimore gas station earlier this year.
Man shot multiple times, killed in south Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- A man was shot multiple times and killed Thursday morning in South Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 3:29 a.m. to the 3300 block of Annapolis Road for reports of an unresponsive male.There, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police say. Medics pronounced the victim dead on the scene.Homicide detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Harford County Sheriff warns of Facebook Marketplace fishing trend involving stolen vehicles
BALTIMORE -- The Harford County Sheriff's Office is warning people who are buying vehicles off of Facebook Marketplace that they might find their purchases missing the next day and later learn that they were stolen from another state.Sheriff's deputies have noticed a trend of vehicle thefts tied to the popular online marketplace, according to authorities.People perusing Facebook Marketplace for affordable automobiles are getting lured into buying what they don't realize is a stolen vehicle at a public spot only to have it taken from outside of their home not long after buying it, deputies said.There are videos of a suspect...
WGAL
Police in York County investigate shooting incident
State police in York County are investigating a shooting incident on Wednesday night. According to the public information officer for York County, the incident occurred at the Rutters gas station along the 300 block of N. Main Street in the Red Lion Borough around 9:20 p.m. The apparent 'victim' called...
fox5dc.com
Car destroyed in Rockville crash; driver hospitalized
ROCKVILLE, Md. - A car was destroyed after a crash in Rockville Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. along the southbound lanes of Wootton Parkway near Seven Locks Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Roads in the area...
26-Year-Old Woman Shot Multiple Times in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 26-year-old woman was shot multiple times in Southern Baltimore early Sunday morning. The Baltimore PD received a call of a gun discharging on the 1000 Block of South Charles Street at 3:21 am. Police arrived at a local hospital and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She is expected to survive. An initial investigation concluded that the woman was shot on the Unit Block of West Hamburg Street by an unknown suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Southern District detectives, at 410-396-2499, or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, The post 26-Year-Old Woman Shot Multiple Times in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
33-year-old man dies in car crash in Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Th Baltimore Police Department said a 33-year-old man died in a car crash this morning in Baltimore. Police said the crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. in the 100 block of South Central Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene they found the 33-year-old driver and...
Detectives Search For Taser Wielding Teens On The Loose After Glen Burnie Robbery
Detectives are looking for a group of armed robbers armed with a taser after a 20-year-old man was robbed while walking in Glen Burnie, authorities say. The victim was reportedly approached by one white male teenager and two black male teenagers while walking in the area of Carolina Avenue and Allen Road around 10 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
Police In Montgomery Release Video Of Silver Spring Shooting
Detectives have released surveillance images of two suspects involved in a shooting in Silver Spring in hopes to help identify them, authorities say. Officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive around 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 24 after reports of shots fired, according to Montgomery County police.
Harford County woman convicted in quadruple fatal fire
A jury convicts a Harford County woman of arson and murder after a quadruple fatal fire in Edgewood back in 2019.
Teens used taser to rob man in Glen Burnie
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Three teens robbed a 20-year-old man in the area of Carolina Avenue and Allen Road late Monday night. According to police, one white male teenager and two black male teenagers approached the man and pointed a taser at him. A second suspect implied he was armed with a gun. The teens robbed the man and fled. Police said the victim was not injured in the incident. The post Teens used taser to rob man in Glen Burnie appeared first on Shore News Network.
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Police block off street near schools to arrest wanted suspect
(Updated at 3:45 p.m.) Arlington County police blocked of a busy street near elementary and middle schools this morning to arrest a wanted suspect. The arrest happened on the 3600 block of 2nd Street S., near Alice West Fleet Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The street was blocked to traffic at the intersection with S. Glebe Road, next to the 7-Eleven.
Farm fire near I-83 causes smoke in northern Baltimore County
An overnight fire on a Hereford-area farm has led to an elementary school closing early, and first responders are warning that smoke will be visible throughout the day in north Baltimore County.
