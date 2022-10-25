Read full article on original website
UPDATED 2022 NJSIAA girls soccer tournament brackets after Wednesday’s action
The 2021 NJSIAA state tournament is off to an awesome start. Get a look at all 20 brackets to see who advances after Wednesday’s 1st round action. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Rutgers Prep girls soccer gets back to full strength, wins Prep B title (PHOTOS)
Just a few days ago, senior Melina Rebimbas was on a plane crossing the Earth to make her way back home from the U-17 World Cup. On Wednesday, the UNC commit was right back where she feels at ease and dominated in the middle of the field as usual for Rutgers Prep.
Top daily boys soccer stat leaders for Tuesday, Oct. 25
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Tuesday, Oct. 25 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Girls Soccer: North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 First Round recaps for Oct. 26
Amanda Polyniak’s second half goal was the difference as third-seeded Pascack Valley defeated 14th-seeded Indian Hills, 1-0, in the first round of the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament in Hillsdale. Celina Bussanich assisted on the goal and Allison Varghese made two saves for Pascack Valley (13-5-1), which...
NJSIAA Tournament, Boys soccer Central Jersey, Group 2 roundup, First round, Oct. 27
Aiden Sugrue and Cruz Farkas knocked in two goals apiece as sixth-seeded Manasquan won at home, 4-1, over 11th-seeded Delaware Valley in the first round of the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 2 tournament. Manasquan (12-5-1) will face the winner of third-seeded Gov. Livingston and 14th-seeded Monmouth in the quarterfinal round...
Boys Soccer Top 20, Oct. 27: County tournaments shake up rankings as state run begins
As we say goodbye to another great year of county tournaments, we say hello to the state tournament, where every team’s ultimate prize lies. With the first round of the sectional tournament kicking off on Thursday, it’s a good time to reflect on what’s been a crazy week of county tournament games. We’ve seen plenty of upsets, exciting finishes, shutouts and everything in between, which has forced our boys soccer staff to shake up the rankings significantly this week.
Superstars, MVP standouts from 1st round of 2022 girls soccer state tournament
The first day of the state playoffs was full of insane performances. NJ Advance Media breaks down the best of the best from the opening day of action, including some individual efforts that led to upsets. Click through the links below to get a look at all of the MVPs.
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Wednesday, Oct. 26
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Corey Annan may be reached...
HS football: Previewing top players, teams & games in all 20 state group tournaments
The 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament is finally here. Sectional champions will be crowned over the next several weeks, and for the first time ever on the public school side, group champions will crowned, too. NJ.com is previewing every section, including making our selections on how things...
Boys soccer: Roxbury blanks Mendham ahead of sectional playoffs
Seniors Gabe Ruitenberg and Aiden Metz and sophomore Asher Metz each had a goal and an assist as Roxbury shut out Mendham 5-0 in Mendham. Senior Justin Gil and sophomore Erik Larrahando had a goal apiece for Roxbury (11-6), which has won three of its last four games. Junior Noah Matthews and senior Tim Wilk chipped in with an assist each while junior keeper Connor Stark finished with seven saves.
Who’s lighting it up? Top North 2, Group 4 girls soccer regular season stat leaders
The regular season has come to a close and now it is time to look forward to the playoffs. NJ Advance Media is tracking all the stats and is highlight the best in this section here. Check out the lists below to see the top season-long North 2, Group 4...
Deptford tops Triton - Boys soccer recap
Tommy Newman posted a hat-trick for Deptford as it defeated Triton 3-0 in Runnemede. Deptford (8-5-1) held a 1-0 lead over Triton at the half. Matthew Schilling and Aidan Doerr also had an assist each with Collin Peters posting seven saves in goal. Mark Barry had seven saves for Triton...
Girls volleyball: Conference Players of the Week, Oct. 19-25
Note: This edition of NJ.com’s Conference Players of the Week is based on performances that coaches and school officials entered for matches between Oct. 19-25. Any match that is played on October 26 will be considered for next week.
Holy Cross Prep ties Bordentown - Boys soccer recap
Nathan Congdon scored in the 63rd minute for Holy Cross Prep after Patrick Redwood connected in the 49th minute for Bordentown and the game ended in a 1-1 tie in Delran. Stephen Foley stopped a dozen shots for Holy Cross Prep (4-11-1) while Christian Matamoros and Ethan Beauchemin made four saves apiece for Bordentown (14-3-1).
Northampton girls soccer reverses regular-season result, beats Nazareth in playoffs
The Northampton girls soccer team dropped a 2-1 decision to Nazareth on Sept. 12. But in that matchup, the Konkrete Kids did not have freshman forward Brielle Szoke in the lineup. The freshman proved critical on Wednesday night as she scored in the first half as fifth-seeded Northampton posted a...
Schalick over Overbrook - Boys soccer recap
Luke Costantino scored a pair of goals and assisted on another in Schalick’s 5-0 win over Overbrook in Pine Hill. Bradford Foster, Tyrus Stratoti and Dario DiLeonardo also scored and Lance Creighton had two assists. Evan Sepers made five saves to help Schalick even its record at 8-8-1. Overbrook...
No. 3 Watchung Hills defeats Somerville - Girls soccer recap
Ava Prisco broke a 2-2 tie late in the first half to give Watchung Hills, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, its fifth straight win thanks to a 3-2 victory over Somerville in Somerville. Paige Thomas and Alexa Christou each scored for Watchung Hills (17-1) while Caitlyn Scott scored...
Shore Conference Tournament field hockey quartefinal round recap, Oct. 25
Maggie McCrae had a hat-trick for top-seeded Shore, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated ninth-seeded Colts neck 6-1 in West Long Branch. Shore (14-2-1) outshot Colts Neck 21-6 in the game. Maddie Malfa also had two goals and an assist with Emma Haynes tallying a goal...
New Milford defeats Cresskill - Girls soccer recap
Jordyn Becker scored twice as New Milford defeated Cresskill 3-1 in Cresskill. New Milford (11-6) went into halftime down 1-0 before scoring three unanswered goals in the second half. Natalia Lombardi also netted one while Elise Brevil made 14 saves. Rita Reznik tallied the lone goal for Cresskill (7-11) off...
No. 6 Pingry and No. 8 Hunterdon Central play to tie - Boys soccer recap
A battle between two powerhouses in the state ended in a tie as Pingry, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, and No. 8 Hunterdon Central ended 2-2. Anthony Bugliari and Sebastian Sampedro finished with goals for Pingry (9-1-5). Samuel Hecht and Nikolaos Deliargyris dished out assists. Hunterdon Central (10-1-3)...
