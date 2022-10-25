ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATED 2022 NJSIAA girls soccer tournament brackets after Wednesday’s action

The 2021 NJSIAA state tournament is off to an awesome start. Get a look at all 20 brackets to see who advances after Wednesday’s 1st round action. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Top daily boys soccer stat leaders for Tuesday, Oct. 25

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Tuesday, Oct. 25 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Boys Soccer Top 20, Oct. 27: County tournaments shake up rankings as state run begins

As we say goodbye to another great year of county tournaments, we say hello to the state tournament, where every team’s ultimate prize lies. With the first round of the sectional tournament kicking off on Thursday, it’s a good time to reflect on what’s been a crazy week of county tournament games. We’ve seen plenty of upsets, exciting finishes, shutouts and everything in between, which has forced our boys soccer staff to shake up the rankings significantly this week.
Boys soccer: Roxbury blanks Mendham ahead of sectional playoffs

Seniors Gabe Ruitenberg and Aiden Metz and sophomore Asher Metz each had a goal and an assist as Roxbury shut out Mendham 5-0 in Mendham. Senior Justin Gil and sophomore Erik Larrahando had a goal apiece for Roxbury (11-6), which has won three of its last four games. Junior Noah Matthews and senior Tim Wilk chipped in with an assist each while junior keeper Connor Stark finished with seven saves.
MENDHAM, NJ
Deptford tops Triton - Boys soccer recap

Tommy Newman posted a hat-trick for Deptford as it defeated Triton 3-0 in Runnemede. Deptford (8-5-1) held a 1-0 lead over Triton at the half. Matthew Schilling and Aidan Doerr also had an assist each with Collin Peters posting seven saves in goal. Mark Barry had seven saves for Triton...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Holy Cross Prep ties Bordentown - Boys soccer recap

Nathan Congdon scored in the 63rd minute for Holy Cross Prep after Patrick Redwood connected in the 49th minute for Bordentown and the game ended in a 1-1 tie in Delran. Stephen Foley stopped a dozen shots for Holy Cross Prep (4-11-1) while Christian Matamoros and Ethan Beauchemin made four saves apiece for Bordentown (14-3-1).
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Schalick over Overbrook - Boys soccer recap

Luke Costantino scored a pair of goals and assisted on another in Schalick’s 5-0 win over Overbrook in Pine Hill. Bradford Foster, Tyrus Stratoti and Dario DiLeonardo also scored and Lance Creighton had two assists. Evan Sepers made five saves to help Schalick even its record at 8-8-1. Overbrook...
PINE HILL, NJ
New Milford defeats Cresskill - Girls soccer recap

Jordyn Becker scored twice as New Milford defeated Cresskill 3-1 in Cresskill. New Milford (11-6) went into halftime down 1-0 before scoring three unanswered goals in the second half. Natalia Lombardi also netted one while Elise Brevil made 14 saves. Rita Reznik tallied the lone goal for Cresskill (7-11) off...
CRESSKILL, NJ
No. 6 Pingry and No. 8 Hunterdon Central play to tie - Boys soccer recap

A battle between two powerhouses in the state ended in a tie as Pingry, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, and No. 8 Hunterdon Central ended 2-2. Anthony Bugliari and Sebastian Sampedro finished with goals for Pingry (9-1-5). Samuel Hecht and Nikolaos Deliargyris dished out assists. Hunterdon Central (10-1-3)...
