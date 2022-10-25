Read full article on original website
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
State says Boston should do more to address issues at 'Mass. and Cass'
State says Boston should do more to address issues at 'Mass. and Cass'. The state is defending its level of support to the city of Boston in addressing issues in the area of the city known as "Mass. and Cass" after Boston Mayor Michelle Wu publicly asked the state for more help.
Boston Police Department alerts Massachusetts residents to uptick in “roofied” drinks
“BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Warns Against Drinks Being Drugged and Urges Victims to Report the Incidents. The Boston Police Department would like to remind the public of the dangerousness of scentless, colorless, and tasteless drugs such as Rohypnol, also known as roofie, being placed in the drinks of unsuspecting victims.
Community leaders discuss solutions to end violence in Boston
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Local leaders and members of the clergy came together under the roof of Greater Love Tabernacle Church in Dorchester Tuesday to talk solutions. It comes in response to the recent violence over the last few weeks in Dorchester, Mattapan and Roxbury. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Police Commissioner Michael Cox, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden and Bishop William Dickerson, were all participants of the discussion. The conversation itself was not open to the media, but after the discussion concluded, leadership shared the next steps when it comes to making communities safer. In October alone, there's...
Boston officials visit jail as they seek options to house people at 'Mass. and Cass'
With dozens of people still congregating in what's known as the "Mass. and Cass" area of Boston, city officials say they are "exploring all options" — including a controversial plan to use a nearby jail — to house people who linger there. Last fall, before Mayor Michelle Wu...
Wu makes plea for state help on Mass and Cass
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Mayor Michelle Wu says she’s asking the state to facilitate the construction of 1,000 units of housing outside of Boston for people experiencing homelessness and addiction. Wu’s announcement came as she discussed with reporters the city’s response to the...
Two females assaulted on Red Line outside Broadway Station
WCVB is reporting that A Dorchester man is accused of indecently assaulting two females on a Red Line train. Transit police said two females, ages 15 and 18, reported being indecently assaulted while on an MBTA Red Line train just outside Broadway Station at about 7:30 p.m. on October 15th.
Downtown Boston foot traffic still significantly below pre-pandemic levels
BOSTON - There's a new push to bring people back to downtown Boston as numbers show pedestrian traffic has dropped off dramatically since the pandemic began.More than 100,000 pedestrians would pass through downtown every day before the pandemic. But now, foot traffic downtown is averaging 40% to 55% below 2019 levels, according to the city's newly released downtown revitalization report."Before the pandemic, Downtown Boston was the busiest neighborhood in the city, with heavy foot traffic driven by thousands of office workers," Mayor Michelle Wu's office states. "However, the shift to remote work is significantly, and likely permanently, reshaping the central...
NBC10 Boston Responds Helps Woman Wrongly Charged for Not Returning Bluebike
Bluebikes are all over Boston — public transportation via 4,000 bicycles, with 400 stations in 11 municipalities. Melissa Pesta relies on them to get to work from Somerville to Boston. "I use Bluebikes every day to get to and from work," said Pesta. "Unless it's raining, then I'll try...
Man shot and killed inside Dorchester barber shop
BOSTON - A man was shot and killed inside a barber shop in Dorchester Wednesday night. Police were called to 145 Washington Street at about 7:15 p.m.Witnesses say the man killed was a barber who was working on clients inside Celebrity Cuts when someone came in and shot and killed him. "Terribly we have another brazen shooting resulting in another tragic loss," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. No suspects have been arrested, and police are looking for the public's help. "This is another heinous act that we have had recently," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox...
Wu Appeals For Outside Help At Mass. And Cass
About half of the people camped in a stretch of Boston known as "Mass. and Cass" most recently resided in another city or town, underlining the regional nature of the addiction and homelessness crises straining the area, Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday. While her administration continues to grapple with how...
Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse
Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
MBTA Needs Hiring Spree To Upgrade Bus Service
The MBTA will need to hire more than 750 new bus drivers to achieve an envisioned overhaul that would boost systemwide bus trip frequency by 25 percent, a daunting task amid a challenging labor market, officials said. Higher-ups at the transit agency have their sights set on transforming the constellation...
Mattapan cannabis store wins city board OK; two in pipeline
A rendering shows what proponents of Legacy Underground, a cannabis dispensary, might look like at 1379 Blue Hill Ave. Three cannabis proposals along Mattapan’s Blue Hill Avenue corridor are advancing through the city’s regulatory review process, with The POT in Mattapan Square getting unanimous Boston Cannabis Board (BCB) approval last week.
Mayor Wu wants 1000 new housing units as she addresses homelessness
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says she is asking the state to help her provide 1,000 housing units for people without homes outside the city. This decision comes shortly after she decided to relocate a tent city with hundreds of homeless people from one area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, known as Mass and Cass, to another.
Wu urges full-court press for MBTA workers
BOSTON (WHDH) - Policymakers across the state and local level need to deploy “every last bit of political will” to reinvigorate hiring at the short-staffed transit agency, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday. Wu, who campaigned on a platform of expanding access to low- or no-cost transit, said...
Police Conduct Sweeps on North Shore Targeting Gang Members, Drugs: Sources
State and federal law enforcement were conducting sweeps Tuesday morning on the North Shore of Massachusetts, targeting gang members and drugs, sources have confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators. The sweeps were being performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, according to sources.
Dorchester man accused of assaulting two teenage girls on MBTA Red Line Train
BOSTON — A Dorchester man was arrested Tuesday night and faces charges after allegedly assaulting two teenage girls on an MBTA Red Line Train. According to Transit Police, an investigation was launched after a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old girl were indecently assaulted on a train just outside Broadway Station back on October 15.
Multiple women say their drinks were drugged in separate incidents at Boston music venue
BOSTON — Multiple women who attended concerts at the same Boston venue, some of them days apart, had their drinks drugged while attending those shows. One woman told NewsCenter 5 that her drink was spiked during the Oct. 10 Jack Harlow concert at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway.
15 residents displaced, firefighter hospitalized after two-alarm fire in Hyde Park
Fifteen residents will be sleeping in beds other than their own tonight after a two-alarm fire ripped through a Hyde Parking multi-family house Wednesday. A firefighter combating the Maple Street blaze was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. BFD announced the fire was extinguished at 7:26 p.m. Damages from...
Massachusetts launches investigation of Boston Public Schools transportation issues after receiving complaint
MALDEN, Mass. — Massachusetts education officials are investigating the impact of transportation problems on students with disabilities, students of color and those who speak other languages within Boston Public Schools. The investigation is a required response after a complaint was filed earlier this month by advocates on behalf of...
