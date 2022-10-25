ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dementia obiden
2d ago

Keep voting democrat ya nitwits. Obviously no one learned from the absolutely disaster we have in the white house huh!!

CBS Boston

Community leaders discuss solutions to end violence in Boston

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Local leaders and members of the clergy came together under the roof of Greater Love Tabernacle Church in Dorchester Tuesday to talk solutions. It comes in response to the recent violence over the last few weeks in Dorchester, Mattapan and Roxbury. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Police Commissioner Michael Cox, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden and Bishop William Dickerson, were all participants of the discussion. The conversation itself was not open to the media, but after the discussion concluded, leadership shared the next steps when it comes to making communities safer. In October alone, there's...
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Wu makes plea for state help on Mass and Cass

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Mayor Michelle Wu says she’s asking the state to facilitate the construction of 1,000 units of housing outside of Boston for people experiencing homelessness and addiction. Wu’s announcement came as she discussed with reporters the city’s response to the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Downtown Boston foot traffic still significantly below pre-pandemic levels

BOSTON - There's a new push to bring people back to downtown Boston as numbers show pedestrian traffic has dropped off dramatically since the pandemic began.More than 100,000 pedestrians would pass through downtown every day before the pandemic. But now, foot traffic downtown is averaging 40% to 55% below 2019 levels, according to the city's newly released downtown revitalization report."Before the pandemic, Downtown Boston was the busiest neighborhood in the city, with heavy foot traffic driven by thousands of office workers," Mayor Michelle Wu's office states. "However, the shift to remote work is significantly, and likely permanently, reshaping the central...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man shot and killed inside Dorchester barber shop

BOSTON - A man was shot and killed inside a barber shop in Dorchester Wednesday night. Police were called to 145 Washington Street at about 7:15 p.m.Witnesses say the man killed was a barber who was working on clients inside Celebrity Cuts when someone came in and shot and killed him. "Terribly we have another brazen shooting resulting in another tragic loss," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. No suspects have been arrested, and police are looking for the public's help. "This is another heinous act that we have had recently," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Wu Appeals For Outside Help At Mass. And Cass

About half of the people camped in a stretch of Boston known as "Mass. and Cass" most recently resided in another city or town, underlining the regional nature of the addiction and homelessness crises straining the area, Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday. While her administration continues to grapple with how...
BOSTON, MA
bcgavel.com

Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse

Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

MBTA Needs Hiring Spree To Upgrade Bus Service

The MBTA will need to hire more than 750 new bus drivers to achieve an envisioned overhaul that would boost systemwide bus trip frequency by 25 percent, a daunting task amid a challenging labor market, officials said. Higher-ups at the transit agency have their sights set on transforming the constellation...
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Mattapan cannabis store wins city board OK; two in pipeline

A rendering shows what proponents of Legacy Underground, a cannabis dispensary, might look like at 1379 Blue Hill Ave. Three cannabis proposals along Mattapan’s Blue Hill Avenue corridor are advancing through the city’s regulatory review process, with The POT in Mattapan Square getting unanimous Boston Cannabis Board (BCB) approval last week.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mayor Wu wants 1000 new housing units as she addresses homelessness

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says she is asking the state to help her provide 1,000 housing units for people without homes outside the city. This decision comes shortly after she decided to relocate a tent city with hundreds of homeless people from one area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, known as Mass and Cass, to another.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Wu urges full-court press for MBTA workers

BOSTON (WHDH) - Policymakers across the state and local level need to deploy “every last bit of political will” to reinvigorate hiring at the short-staffed transit agency, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday. Wu, who campaigned on a platform of expanding access to low- or no-cost transit, said...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Police Conduct Sweeps on North Shore Targeting Gang Members, Drugs: Sources

State and federal law enforcement were conducting sweeps Tuesday morning on the North Shore of Massachusetts, targeting gang members and drugs, sources have confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators. The sweeps were being performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, according to sources.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA

Comments / 0

