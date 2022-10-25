Read full article on original website
Related
Should I Still Quarantine If I Have COVID or Flu Symptoms?
As seasons change and temperatures continue to fall, health experts are expecting an uptick in COVID-19 and flu cases in the coming months as more activities shift indoors. While noticeable increases in COVID-19 and flu cases have yet to be observed, many are wondering what their course of action should be if they start to experience symptoms, especially without knowing what illness they may have.
KEYT
RSV in children: Symptoms, treatment and what parents should know
In September, an 8-month-old baby came into Dr. Juanita Mora’s office in Chicago with an infection the doctor hadn’t expected to see for another two months: RSV. Like her peers across the country, the allergist and immunologist has been treating little ones with this cold-like virus well before the season usually starts.
CDC Releases A Warning For Virus That Can Leave Children Paralyzed
This fall, health experts have warned about the pending twindemic with a surge in both Covid-19 and a particularly nasty strain of the flu. Now the CDC is warning about another virus that seems to be affecting kids more than adults. The mysterious illness, called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), typically affects the neurological system and can lead to paralysis and in some extreme cases can be fatal.
Prevention
RSV Symptoms and What to Know About the Virus Affecting Kids in the U.S.
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are skyrocketing in the U.S. right now. The virus has caused an influx of children at pediatric hospitals, where some say they’re so packed that they have kids waiting in the hallways at emergency rooms to be seen. “Our system is being absolutely...
Flu off to an early start as CDC warns about potentially severe season
Reports of flu and other respiratory illnesses are higher than what would normally be seen in the U.S. at this time of year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "We've noted that flu activity is starting to increase across much of the country," especially in the Southeast...
Is it a cold, flu or Covid? Key symptoms as Omicron cases surge in new wave
AS we head into the depths of October, it's likely you'll start to hear a few more coughs and sniffles. Respiratory illnesses are common during the winter months as the temperature drops. While Covid isn't as prominent as it was this time last year, it's still circulating. Millions have already...
Enterovirus, a paralyzing respiratory disease, is on the rise. Here’s what parents should know
Over 50% of children or teens who required emergency care or hospitalization in the week of Aug. 8 tested positive for the virus. What is Enterovirus? IS there a cure to Enterovirus? Does Enterovirus target children? How many cases of Enterovirus are there in the U.S.?
News-Medical.net
Simple nasal wash can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19
Simple nasal washes with mild saline water can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19, if applied twice daily following a positive diagnosis, according to research led by the US-based Augusta University. Reducing the amount of virus entering the body cuts the severity of the disease, says the study published September...
The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows
(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
Healthline
Flu Shots: Why Older Adults Need a Stronger Dose
Experts are predicting a strong flu season in the United States as COVID-19 restrictions ease and people venture out more. They say adults over age 65 should get one of the stronger doses of flu vaccine available. They say older adults need the extra protection because their immune system isn’t...
Flu, RSV, other viruses surging in young kids, catching doctors 'off guard'
An unseasonal early surge of respiratory viruses among babies and toddlers has caught doctors off guard and worried about the coming months. Pediatricians and children's hospitals were prepared for a bad flu season. They were not ready for a multitude of viruses to come all at once and earlier than expected.
Mass. hospitals struggle with rising cases of RSV in children
A surge of the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in Massachusetts and across the country has health experts concerned about overwhelming hospitals in the following months. Doctors are saying viruses more common in the winter are arriving earlier this year, with RSV and similar respiratory viruses sending children to pediatric intensive units at unprecedented rates for early fall, according to the Boston Globe and other outlets reporting on the trend.
Pediatric hospital beds are filling up as RSV spreads across the US. Here are the symptoms to look out for and who's most at risk of getting seriously ill.
Difficulty breathing and dehydration could be signs that a child is sick with RSV, doctors say.
'Triple-threat' illnesses causing kids to pack hospitals nationwide, prompts warning from Dr. Fauci
The CDC is reporting the age group most impacted by flu-like illnesses are children under five.
TODAY.com
1,000 students at Virginia high school out sick with flu-like symptoms, prompting class cancelations
About 1,000 students at a Virginia high school were out sick last week with flu-like symptoms after the school's homecoming event may have turned into a superspreader, officials and students said. Nearly half of the student body of Stafford High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia, had symptoms and were absent from...
ABC News
Is the US facing a potential 'tripledemic' of flu, RSV and COVID-19?
As summer ended and the United States headed into the fall and winter, doctors were worried Americans would see a "twindemic" -- a situation in which both flu and COVID-19 spread at the same time. But experts told ABC News the country may now be facing the threat of a...
Texas flu season off to a busy start, CDC numbers show
The U.S. is starting to see signs of an early flu season this year. According to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visits to doctors' offices for respiratory illness are already above baseline levels, and more people are testing positive for influenza, especially in the south and southeast.
beckershospitalreview.com
Monkeypox tied to severe outcomes in HIV patients: CDC
A majority of patients hospitalized with monkeypox in the U.S. had weakened immune systems, often from HIV, an Oct. 26 CDC report found. CDC researchers analyzed data on 57 patients hospitalized with severe monkeypox symptoms between Aug. 10 and Oct. 10. Eighty-two percent of patients had AIDS, and 68 percent were Black. Thirteen percent were experiencing homelessness.
How long does flu last in kids? What to know as flu season hits California schools
Flu cases plummeted when we practiced social distancing. What comes next?
The Troubling Trends Pointing to a Severe Flu and RSV Season
It’s still early, but a number of factors are pointing to a bad season for viruses.
Comments / 0