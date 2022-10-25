ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NBC Chicago

Should I Still Quarantine If I Have COVID or Flu Symptoms?

As seasons change and temperatures continue to fall, health experts are expecting an uptick in COVID-19 and flu cases in the coming months as more activities shift indoors. While noticeable increases in COVID-19 and flu cases have yet to be observed, many are wondering what their course of action should be if they start to experience symptoms, especially without knowing what illness they may have.
CHICAGO, IL
KEYT

RSV in children: Symptoms, treatment and what parents should know

In September, an 8-month-old baby came into Dr. Juanita Mora’s office in Chicago with an infection the doctor hadn’t expected to see for another two months: RSV. Like her peers across the country, the allergist and immunologist has been treating little ones with this cold-like virus well before the season usually starts.
CHICAGO, IL
Scary Mommy

CDC Releases A Warning For Virus That Can Leave Children Paralyzed

This fall, health experts have warned about the pending twindemic with a surge in both Covid-19 and a particularly nasty strain of the flu. Now the CDC is warning about another virus that seems to be affecting kids more than adults. The mysterious illness, called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), typically affects the neurological system and can lead to paralysis and in some extreme cases can be fatal.
WISCONSIN STATE
Prevention

RSV Symptoms and What to Know About the Virus Affecting Kids in the U.S.

Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are skyrocketing in the U.S. right now. The virus has caused an influx of children at pediatric hospitals, where some say they’re so packed that they have kids waiting in the hallways at emergency rooms to be seen. “Our system is being absolutely...
News-Medical.net

Simple nasal wash can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19

Simple nasal washes with mild saline water can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19, if applied twice daily following a positive diagnosis, according to research led by the US-based Augusta University. Reducing the amount of virus entering the body cuts the severity of the disease, says the study published September...
The Hill

The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows

(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
Healthline

Flu Shots: Why Older Adults Need a Stronger Dose

Experts are predicting a strong flu season in the United States as COVID-19 restrictions ease and people venture out more. They say adults over age 65 should get one of the stronger doses of flu vaccine available. They say older adults need the extra protection because their immune system isn’t...
MassLive.com

Mass. hospitals struggle with rising cases of RSV in children

A surge of the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in Massachusetts and across the country has health experts concerned about overwhelming hospitals in the following months. Doctors are saying viruses more common in the winter are arriving earlier this year, with RSV and similar respiratory viruses sending children to pediatric intensive units at unprecedented rates for early fall, according to the Boston Globe and other outlets reporting on the trend.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC News

Is the US facing a potential 'tripledemic' of flu, RSV and COVID-19?

As summer ended and the United States headed into the fall and winter, doctors were worried Americans would see a "twindemic" -- a situation in which both flu and COVID-19 spread at the same time. But experts told ABC News the country may now be facing the threat of a...
KDAF

Texas flu season off to a busy start, CDC numbers show

The U.S. is starting to see signs of an early flu season this year. According to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visits to doctors' offices for respiratory illness are already above baseline levels, and more people are testing positive for influenza, especially in the south and southeast.
TEXAS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Monkeypox tied to severe outcomes in HIV patients: CDC

A majority of patients hospitalized with monkeypox in the U.S. had weakened immune systems, often from HIV, an Oct. 26 CDC report found. CDC researchers analyzed data on 57 patients hospitalized with severe monkeypox symptoms between Aug. 10 and Oct. 10. Eighty-two percent of patients had AIDS, and 68 percent were Black. Thirteen percent were experiencing homelessness.

