KELOLAND TV
Authorities identify 3 people killed in Fall River County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The three men killed in a crash east of Oelrichs last Thursday have been identified. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Spark was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled several times. 26-year-old Michael Walking...
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made after weekend stabbings; ex-child care worker pleads not guilty; Miner Brewing Co. to close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls man is being held in the Minnehaha County Jail without bail this morning, facing two charges of first-degree attempted murder.
newscenter1.tv
How prepared is Rapid City Streets Division for snow
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Don’t let these sunny days fool you, winter is coming. But the crew with Rapid City’s Street Division are prepared. The department has been doing maintenance on their sanders over the summer months. Now they are transitioning to their dump trucks, putting in sander bodies and attaching plows. The city is also fully stocked on de-icing chemicals with about 10,000 pounds of salt on hand. Also in their arsenal are two 2,000 gallon magnesium chloride pre-treat systems. The liquid road treatment is applied ahead of the storm which helps the dry material do its job.
KELOLAND TV
Winter-maintenance plan OK’d for SD highways
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Last winter, the South Dakota Department of Transportation budgeted $19,596,305 and spent $15,575,464 clearing ice and snow from the state’s highways. For this coming season, the winter-maintenance plan has $20,553,159 in it. The state Transportation Commission reviewed and approved the latest plan Wednesday.
newscenter1.tv
Meade County Sheriff’s Office looking for individuals involved in storage unit burglaries
MEADE COUNTY, S.D. – The Meade County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals and a vehicle. The individuals are believed to be connected to some storage unit burglaries. They appear to be one male and one female. If you recognize these individuals...
KEVN
Man shot in North Rapid Wednesday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police arrested James Peterson Jr., 26 of Rapid City, following a shooting at the Ridge Stone mobile home community on Lindbergh Avenue. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police say they found the shooting victim and escorted him to the Ridge Stone entrance where he was treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries before being taken to the hospital. His name was not released.
KEVN
Rapid City fight leaves man with life-threatening stab wound
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A fight between two groups of juveniles in North Rapid leaves an adult with serious, life-threatening injuries. The fight was around 4 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 200 block of Curtis Street. Witnesses reportedly told police that the fight was arranged through social media.
newscenter1.tv
Here’s how you can help keep your home safe from fires
RAPID CITY, S.D.– This Autumn has provided a spectacular show of color but all those falling leaves could increase your risk for fire. As the wind begins to knock leaves free from trees, they start accumulating in the yard and around your house. The Rapid City Fire Department says...
newsfromthestates.com
Millions in housing help on the way for abuse victims, veterans and others
The Veterans Helping Hands Project in Hot Springs will include a factory where veterans will learn building trades after completing substance abuse treatment. (Courtesy of Veterans Helping Hands Project) Victims of domestic violence, veterans, and those who’ve struggled with housing insecurity in South Dakota will soon have more options for...
newscenter1.tv
Nugget ‘Rushes’ into weather forecasting, but is sticking with his day job
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Nugget, the mascot for the Rapid City Rush, joined Meteorologist Anna Hamelin to forecast the weather leading up to the home opener on Friday, October 28th. You can watch the forecast here!
newscenter1.tv
What kind of house can you get for $400,000 in Rapid City and Minneapolis?
Rapid City, S.D.- As housing prices continue to increase, it is interesting to see what your dollar can buy in other cities. From time to time, we’ll show you how much you can buy a house for at a specific price point in the Black Hills area and compare it to another location. Today we’re looking at what you can get in Rapid City and Minneapolis for around $400,000.
newscenter1.tv
Cornerstone Rescue Mission holds annual “Night at the Mission” event after pandemic hiatus
RAPID CITY, S.D.– City officials and residents gathered at Rapid City Fire Department’s Main Street station on Monday to show their support for the Cornerstone Rescue Mission and the resources it offers to the community. From its earliest beginnings of operating within a residential home to the current 30 Main Street address, Cornerstone has been an important lifeline for the many people it has served over the years.
dakotanewsnow.com
Miner Brewing Co. & Prairie Berry Winery closing soon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom is closing its doors for good on Nov. 12. After eight years in operation, the company has decided to close its location at the Western Mall, according to their Facebook post. The company’s wines will still be available through South Dakota retailers and their winery and brewery in Hill City and online at PrairieBerry.com.
newscenter1.tv
WATCH: See what it looks like around the Black Hills area through our tower cameras
During severe weather, you may be interested to see what it looks like around the Black Hills area. NewsCenter1’s tower cameras provide a unique window into what the weather looks like in a variety of locations including Rapid City, Deadwood, Box Elder, Angostura and Sheridan, WY. You can see...
newscenter1.tv
Get ready to handle winter like a pro!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- October 26 is Winter Weather Preparedness Day, and current warm and sunny conditions actually present the perfect opportunity to prepare for the upcoming season. Here are a few tips from Alexa White, Deputy Director of Rapid City/Pennington County Emergency Management, and City of Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker so that you’re ready to help yourself and your neighbor by the time the first big snow hits your front porch.
newscenter1.tv
Cold weather safety tips for pet owners
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As colder temperatures arrive, the Humane Society of the Black Hills is reminding pet owners to keep a close eye on the safety of their animals. Outreach and Education Coordinator Kay Kieper shared some advice for pet owners. Signs of a cold dog:. “Check their...
KEVN
Black Hills starter homes may not be out of reach
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the Black Hills expanding quickly, and inflation rising, it has become harder to find affordable housing, but getting that starter home may not be out of reach. Not sure what to look for or where to start? Here are some details on how you can buy your first home.
sdpb.org
Mayors, law enforcement concerned about marijuana legalization
A group of mayors and law enforcement across the state are raising concerns about a ballot question to legalize marijuana possession. They say it will compromise public safety and public health. Rapid City mayor Steve Allender said the ballot measure comes at the worst possible time. “This is a measure...
newscenter1.tv
How does tourism and the travel industry impact South Dakota?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Black Hills & Badlands Tourism Association board members held the 83rd annual Membership Meeting Wednesday in Rapid City. A special appearance from Senator John Thune opened the meeting for members. “I have a profound appreciation for the impact that the travel industry, the tourism...
