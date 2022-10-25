Read full article on original website
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A man accused of killing a Carbondale man learned his fate in a Jackson County courtroom on Tuesday, October 25. According to Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez, Freddie Ray Glasser, of Carbondale and formally of Dolores, Colorado, was sentenced to 44 years in the Illinois Department of corrections after pleading guilty to first degree murder.
One person was sent to the hospital early Thursday morning after another shooting in Carbondale. Police say they were called to reports of shots fired just after 4:30am, and found a victim in the 700-block of South Rawlings. The victim was taken to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale - no...
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – An early morning shooting is under investigation in Carbondale. At about 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Carbondale Police say a person was shot in the 700 block of South Rawlings Street. They were taken to a local hospital. Their condition is not known. Police say the victim...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Paducah woman accused of stabbing her husband to death appeared in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. Cocina Penn is now set to be arraigned Nov. 17. She's accused of stabbing her husband, Robert Penn, to death earlier this month. Police say Penn told...
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Cairo man is wanted in connection to a fatal Carbondale shooting. Daurice Morse, 20, is wanted on charges of first degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Carbondale Police say Morse and the victim, 19-year-old Jacob...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County deputies arrested a man and woman on drug trafficking charges after the sheriff's office says the man sold methamphetamine to undercover detectives. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says detectives bought meth from 40-year-old Phillip G. Stout in September, and a grand jury later...
PADUCAH — Three teenagers have been arrested in Paducah after police say they stole from a local convenience store. The Paducah Police Department says the teens — ages 13, 16 and 17 — face criminal charges in connection to an incident at Superway on North 8th Street.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Carbondale Police are investigating a fatal shooting. It happened at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West College Street. Carbondale Police say officers on foot patrol were monitoring a crowd when a disturbance broke out and shots were fired. No suspect information...
Shawnna Rhine from the Southern Seven Health Department shares how to protect yourself, children and loved ones from getting a cold, the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. According to ISP, a semi driver lost control of the rig on an exit ramp and overturned onto the driver's side.
man aressted in connection with Carbondale shooting.
SIUC announced it partnered with MCC in Kansas City, Mo. for its Saluki Step Ahead program. Rain on Tuesday helped raise the level of the Mississippi River a little bit.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person is in custody in connection with a report of possible shots fired at a home off of Highway 177. Multiple law enforcement officers were on scene of a home on Cedar Hills Lane off of Highway 177. According to the Cape Girardeau...
An early morning homicide is under investigation in Carbondale. Officers were patrolling West College Street monitoring crowds. The Charleston Department of Safety are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead.
One person died in a single-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon near Campbell Hill. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department reports Brandon Lee Jones of Pinckneyville was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Brick Plant Road in rural Campbell Hill. Investigators say Jones lost control of his vehicle, left...
Benton man's body recovered from Kentucky Lake.
CARBONDALE, IL — City of Carbondale police officers are investigating a homicide after responding to shots fired in the 200 block of West College Street. The officers were conducting foot patrols in the area around 1:30 a.m. when a disturbance broke out, according to a Carbondale Police Department news release. Several shots were fired, and the officers responded to the area. The officers found an individual with gunshot wounds and began life-saving efforts, according to the release. The victim was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, where they succumbed to their injuries.
A traffic stop in Ballard County ended with the arrest of a passenger on drug charges. The Ballard County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation Tuesday night. A back-seat passenger, Michael Burton of Helena, Arkansas, was searched and allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine.
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for the 23rd Drug Take Back Day. Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Williamson County Administrative Building at 407 N. Monroe Street, Marion, Ill.
A Tennessee truck driver is dead following a crash late Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 57 near Cairo. The Illinois State Police says 67-year-old Dennis Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say Davidson was driving north when he lost control of his tractor trailer while negotiating a curve on...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – Illinois State Police have released more information about a fatal traffic crash that happened Friday afternoon on Route 37 in Williamson County. According to ISP, the driver of a southbound Dodge sedan crossed the centerline near Villa Way, hitting a northbound vehicle head-on. The...
