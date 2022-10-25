What a Texas hospital CEO did to 'immediately and significantly' improve financial performance

Read full article on original website
Local businesses raise prices due to inflation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “It was slowly going up from time to time, but what when the pandemic hit it was increasing in a extreme level to a point where we realized that this supply cost went up about 40 to 45% in the past two years alone”, said Joone Jeong, co-owner and manager of Youngs Donuts.
Construction underway for new apartments, The Kate, in downtown Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You may be hearing quite the commotion in downtown Wichita Falls as progress is being made on “The Kate” apartments located in the old Petroleum Building. “This was the most challenging project I have ever had to fund,” building owner, Will Kelty said. When Kelty first came to Wichita Falls, he […]
Oil executive has been pillar of Wichita Falls community since graduation from MSU Texas
Warren Ayres is the executive vice president for Eagle Oil & Gas Company. Ayres, originally from Bowie, Texas, graduated from MSU Texas in 1971 with Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting. While attending the university Ayres was a member of Delta Sigma Pi and served as treasurer for two years....
Baseball injury, local orthopedic surgeon inspires newest UR doctor to return home (Healthy You)
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A baseball injury as a teenager, requiring five separate surgeries, was a silver lining for United Regional’s newest orthopedic surgeon. One of the worst days, can in turn be a game changer. For United Regional’s newest orthopedic surgeon, Jason Hoffman Jr., D.O., it happened during a summer league baseball game in high school when he played for Petrolia at the time.
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Texas
The influence of La Niña is expected to continue through the winter (December-February) for the third winter in a row.
Lawton Police encrypt scanner amid transparency concerns
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has completed a $4 million upgrade to its radio systems, which has also led to the encryption of police dispatch calls. This means now police officers are the only ones able to hear their dispatch calls, while the public, and media watchdogs, no longer have access to that information.
WFFD continuing investigation of Clark House Apartments fire
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Witnesses said they saw someone behind an apartment building that caught fire on Monday in Wichita Falls, shortly before the blaze erupted. Firefighters are investigating if someone intentionally burned down that building. Neighbors were worried and some were in a sheer panic because they weren’t...
Wichita Falls sees increase in deadly crashes
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There have been 18 deadly wrecks in Wichita Falls just this year and half of those involved motorcycles. This is a drastic increase compared to previous years. To compare, there were only four deadly crashes in 2020 and eight in 2021. The Wichita Falls Police...
Lawton mom bring awareness to Achondroplasia
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - October is Dwarfism awareness month and one mom here in Lawton wants to share her son’s story. Izaiah Gratts is 9 years old, he was diagnosed with Achondroplasia, a type of dwarfism, when he just 4 months old. As the mother of a son with...
33-Year-Old Laramie James Reid Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Wichita falls Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Taft and Southwest Parkway at around 7 p.m.
Wichita Falls ISD police investigating incident between substitute, student
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An incident between a substitute and a student is being investigated by the Wichita Falls ISD police department. A guardian of a student at Southern Hills Elementary reached out to News Channel 6 claiming her granddaughter had been pushed into a desk by a substitute teacher on Oct. 19. The guardian said they filed a report with the WFISD police department and spoke with an officer about the alleged incident.
Wichita Falls man indicted for fentanyl-related death
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A suspect in a fentanyl-related murder was indicted on Oct. 20, 2022. 21-year-old Jasinto Jimenez, of Wichita Falls, was indicted after being charged with murder for reportedly supplying the victim with counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl, which subsequently caused the victim’s death. 22-year-old Leigha Smith,...
WFPD investigating murder on 11th St.
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a murder on 11th Street. Officers received a call at 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday of a deceased person in an apartment on the 1300 block of 11th Street. WFPD officials identified victim as 70-year-old James Shierling. They said...
Manuel Mendoza sentenced to 40 years
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison after a Wichita County jury found him guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. Manuel Mendoza will serve 20 years for the aggravated sexual assault of a child charge...
Melanie Donart Hadderton served 34 years as band director
Melanie (Donart) Hadderton retired in 2020 after 34 years of band directing. She began her career in 1986 at Wichita Falls High School and finished her decorated career at Holliday ISD. Hadderton earned her bachelor’s degree from MSU Texas in 1984. While at WFHS, her bands consistently made top...
This SWOK Burger Joint Has Been Around Since 1938
Sitting around the table with some friends recently, someone uttered the most typical and uninformed sentence someone could say in this state... "There's nothing to do in Oklahoma." Honestly, we've been over this a thousand times... If you're bored living in Oklahoma, you are just a boring person. As much...
Pedestrian struck by car on 27th St, transported to hospital
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Traffic was closed for a short period of time on 27th St. in Lawton on Tuesday after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The incident occurred on 27th St. and B Ave, a little after noon on Tuesday. According to our photographer on the scene,...
WFFD battle 3-alarm fire on 11th Street
Just before noon on Monday, the Wichita Falls Fire Department was called to a large fire on 11th Street near the Clark House apartments.
WFFD shares new details on apartment fire
UPDATE: Wichita Falls Fire Department officials have confirmed the apartment burned in Monday’s fire was vacant at the time of the blaze. According to a report from WFFD, firefighters were called to the scene at approximately 11:56 a.m. Monday, for a structure fire at the Clark House Apartments. When...
Texas man calls 911 to check phone service and is arrested for tampering
A man who said he dialed 9-1-1 to see if his phone had cell service ended up in jail when police said they found a suspected broken meth pipe in a sink.
