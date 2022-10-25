ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Discover Albany hosts guided Ghost tours

By Spotlight Newsroom
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jOpd7_0ilxXvXP00

ALBANY — Discover Albany, along with the Capital Repertory Theatre and the Historic Albany Foundation, are hosting their annual ghost tours throughout the City of Albany this month. Three different tours will bring folks through Albany’s legendary sites, share stories of Albany’s very own historic true crime mysteries, tell tales of ghost sightings and more.

The City Seance Ghost Tour is a theatrical walking Ghost Tour that focuses on noted historical figures of Albany. Presented by the Capital Repertory Theatre, tours are offered every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Oct. 29. Tickets are $25 and ticket holders are eligible for a free beer with purchase of sandwich or entrée (must show ticket) at CH Evans Brewery at the Albany Pump Station. Reservations are recommended. To purchase tickets or for information, visit https://www.albany.org/event/city-s%c3%a9ance-ghost-tour/38473/.

The Eerie Albany Ghost Tour is a guided walking tour, uncovering ghost stories at historic Albany locations like the Olde English Pub, Ten Broeck Triangle, and Capitol halls. The final Eerie Albany Ghost tour will be on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. To purchase tickets or for information, visit https://www.albany.org/event/eerie-albany-ghost-tour/38463/.

The Dark Side of Center Square is a guided walking tour exploring 19th century and early 20th century true crime, local lore, conspiracy, and mysteries embedded in the streets of Albany’s Center Square. Presented by the Historic Albany Foundation, the tours will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 and Thursday, Oct. 27. Admission for Historic Albany Foundation members is $10 and general admission is $15. More information can be found at https://www.albany.org/event/the-dark-side-of-center-square/38468/.

“There is no better place to celebrate seasonal Halloween history than in Albany!” said Maeve McEneny-Johnson, Discover Albany’s Community Engagement Manager and event tour guide. “Our history is rich, dynamic, and, yes, at times bizarre! It’s thrilling that we’re able to bring these stories to (after)life with our partnership with Historic Albany Foundation and Capital Rep.”

A full list of Halloween & haunted events is available at https://www.albany.org/things-to-do/events-calendar/annual-events-and-festivals/halloween-haunted-events/.

For more information on year-round tours and events, or for more on Discover Albany, please visit albany.org.

About Discover Albany: The Albany County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Inc. was established in 1976 to promote the civic and commercial progress of the community through increased development of conventions and tourism. Today, the organization is known as Discover Albany.

Discover Albany currently represents more than 300 member businesses and assists each year in hundreds of regional meetings. Discover Albany also operates the Discover Albany Visitors Center and the Albany International Airport Information Center.

The Albany County Convention and Visitors Bureau Foundation was established in 1993 to provide educational opportunities and work with other organizations to secure grants and funding to advance regional travel and tourism projects.  For more information, call 518-434-1217 or 800-258-3582 or visit www.albany.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hot 99.1

Lights Out? Albany PAL Teases about Future of Popular Xmas Display

On Tuesday afternoon, members of the Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) sent a press release to local media partners in regard to the future of Capital Holiday Lights in the Park, the long-running, very popular light display that's been bringing Holiday cheer to Albany's Washington Park for a quarter-century. Normally...
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Albany’s Newest Breakfast & Lunch Spot Now Open On Lark Street

There is no shortage of great breakfast restaurants inn Albany and now there is another to add to the list. It is the most important meal of the day, and throughout the Capital Region, there are plenty of great spots to take care of that morning hunger. From downtown restaurants to country diners the options are endless!
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Duck theft stopped in Saratoga Springs

Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park - a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species - a fact which police had to enforce.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Victim fatally struck by train in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - Albany Police confirm they are currently on the scene of an incident in which a person was fatally struck by a train near Everett Road. Public Information Officer Steve Smith, who is releasing that information on Twitter, writes that police are in the early stages of this investigation at this point, with no further details yet available.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Life-Sized Dinosaurs To Appear At Altamont Fairgrounds This Weekend

It's not quite Jurassic Park, but this weekend you can take your kids on a journey through pre-historic times. Just as the foliage starts to fade and we start to prepare for trick or treating next week, we will be enjoying the last few fleeting days of warmer weather here in the Capital Region. So as we start to transition to doing more indoor activities, if your kids are into all things dinosaurs, there is a little adventure you can bring them to this weekend!
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

New Cohoes Pizza Joint Set To Open For Business This Friday

When it comes to pizza, we have a seemingly endless list of local spots to grab a pie or a slice. This Friday that list grows in Cohoes!. It may be the most well-represented form of cuisine in the Capital Region, and deservedly so. When it comes to the perfect meal, great pizza fills the bill. I mean, what other handheld dish contains all 4 food groups - dairy, meat, grains, and veggies? Pizza is perfection and we are blessed to have so many great pizzerias in the Capital Region.
COHOES, NY
Spotlight News

Five Questions: Kevin Bronner

Kevin Bronner Jr. was appointed to the Planning Board in February. By day, the Christian Brothers Academy and UAlbany grad is a managing director at Park Strategies, a consulting, lobbying […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy