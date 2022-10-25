Discover Albany hosts guided Ghost tours

ALBANY — Discover Albany, along with the Capital Repertory Theatre and the Historic Albany Foundation, are hosting their annual ghost tours throughout the City of Albany this month. Three different tours will bring folks through Albany’s legendary sites, share stories of Albany’s very own historic true crime mysteries, tell tales of ghost sightings and more.

The City Seance Ghost Tour is a theatrical walking Ghost Tour that focuses on noted historical figures of Albany. Presented by the Capital Repertory Theatre, tours are offered every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Oct. 29. Tickets are $25 and ticket holders are eligible for a free beer with purchase of sandwich or entrée (must show ticket) at CH Evans Brewery at the Albany Pump Station. Reservations are recommended. To purchase tickets or for information, visit https://www.albany.org/event/city-s%c3%a9ance-ghost-tour/38473/.

The Eerie Albany Ghost Tour is a guided walking tour, uncovering ghost stories at historic Albany locations like the Olde English Pub, Ten Broeck Triangle, and Capitol halls. The final Eerie Albany Ghost tour will be on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. To purchase tickets or for information, visit https://www.albany.org/event/eerie-albany-ghost-tour/38463/.

The Dark Side of Center Square is a guided walking tour exploring 19th century and early 20th century true crime, local lore, conspiracy, and mysteries embedded in the streets of Albany’s Center Square. Presented by the Historic Albany Foundation, the tours will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 and Thursday, Oct. 27. Admission for Historic Albany Foundation members is $10 and general admission is $15. More information can be found at https://www.albany.org/event/the-dark-side-of-center-square/38468/.

“There is no better place to celebrate seasonal Halloween history than in Albany!” said Maeve McEneny-Johnson, Discover Albany’s Community Engagement Manager and event tour guide. “Our history is rich, dynamic, and, yes, at times bizarre! It’s thrilling that we’re able to bring these stories to (after)life with our partnership with Historic Albany Foundation and Capital Rep.”

A full list of Halloween & haunted events is available at https://www.albany.org/things-to-do/events-calendar/annual-events-and-festivals/halloween-haunted-events/.

For more information on year-round tours and events, or for more on Discover Albany, please visit albany.org.

About Discover Albany: The Albany County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Inc. was established in 1976 to promote the civic and commercial progress of the community through increased development of conventions and tourism. Today, the organization is known as Discover Albany.

Discover Albany currently represents more than 300 member businesses and assists each year in hundreds of regional meetings. Discover Albany also operates the Discover Albany Visitors Center and the Albany International Airport Information Center.

The Albany County Convention and Visitors Bureau Foundation was established in 1993 to provide educational opportunities and work with other organizations to secure grants and funding to advance regional travel and tourism projects. For more information, call 518-434-1217 or 800-258-3582 or visit www.albany.org.