Boston, MA

CBS Boston

Man shot and killed inside Dorchester barber shop

BOSTON - A man was shot and killed inside a barber shop in Dorchester Wednesday night. Police were called to 145 Washington Street at about 7:15 p.m.Witnesses say the man killed was a barber who was working on clients inside Celebrity Cuts when someone came in and shot and killed him. "Terribly we have another brazen shooting resulting in another tragic loss," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. No suspects have been arrested, and police are looking for the public's help. "This is another heinous act that we have had recently," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Wu Appeals For Outside Help At Mass. And Cass

About half of the people camped in a stretch of Boston known as "Mass. and Cass" most recently resided in another city or town, underlining the regional nature of the addiction and homelessness crises straining the area, Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday. While her administration continues to grapple with how...
BOSTON, MA
bcgavel.com

Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse

Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mayor Wu wants 1000 new housing units as she addresses homelessness

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says she is asking the state to help her provide 1,000 housing units for people without homes outside the city. This decision comes shortly after she decided to relocate a tent city with hundreds of homeless people from one area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, known as Mass and Cass, to another.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Wu urges full-court press for MBTA workers

BOSTON (WHDH) - Policymakers across the state and local level need to deploy “every last bit of political will” to reinvigorate hiring at the short-staffed transit agency, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday. Wu, who campaigned on a platform of expanding access to low- or no-cost transit, said...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Police Conduct Sweeps on North Shore Targeting Gang Members, Drugs: Sources

State and federal law enforcement were conducting sweeps Tuesday morning on the North Shore of Massachusetts, targeting gang members and drugs, sources have confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators. The sweeps were being performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, according to sources.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
baystatebanner.com

Faneuil Hall fight: beating a dead horse

Boston is a city of winners. The people rally around successful sports teams and eschew losing projects. It seems that not everyone has read the memo on that Boston character trait. Unfortunately, a group of ministers is trying to generate public interest in a losing issue connected to slavery. Their...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Ax-Wielding Man Breaks Into NH Veteran's Basement, Attacks HVAC System

An ax-wielding burglar broke into an elderly combat veteran's home in Seabrook, New Hampshire, while on drugs, destroying his property late Tuesday night, police said. The Vietnam veteran, 75-year-old Michael Ashwood, spoke exclusively with NBC10 Boston, showing the damage to his HVAC system and personal possessions after the wild break-in around 10:40 p.m.
SEABROOK, NH
NECN

Firefighter Injured, 15 People Displaced Following Hyde Park Fire

A firefighter was injured battling a blaze Wednesday night in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood that displaced 15 residents. Boston fire said they were called to a report of a fire on the second floor in the rear of a multi-family building at 40 Maple St. around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Over 100 Migrants, Homeless People Relocated to Hotel in Kingston

Over 100 migrants and homeless people have been relocated to a hotel next to Route 3 in Kingston, Massachusetts, and local leaders say they were caught off guard. The group includes 64 children, 20 of whom are school-aged, according to town officials. Most of the people are from Haiti, according to The Boston Globe.
KINGSTON, MA

Community Policy