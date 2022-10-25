Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
WBUR
State says Boston should do more to address issues at 'Mass. and Cass'
State says Boston should do more to address issues at 'Mass. and Cass'. The state is defending its level of support to the city of Boston in addressing issues in the area of the city known as "Mass. and Cass" after Boston Mayor Michelle Wu publicly asked the state for more help.
WBUR
Boston officials visit jail as they seek options to house people at 'Mass. and Cass'
With dozens of people still congregating in what's known as the "Mass. and Cass" area of Boston, city officials say they are "exploring all options" — including a controversial plan to use a nearby jail — to house people who linger there. Last fall, before Mayor Michelle Wu...
nbcboston.com
NBC10 Boston Responds Helps Woman Wrongly Charged for Not Returning Bluebike
Bluebikes are all over Boston — public transportation via 4,000 bicycles, with 400 stations in 11 municipalities. Melissa Pesta relies on them to get to work from Somerville to Boston. "I use Bluebikes every day to get to and from work," said Pesta. "Unless it's raining, then I'll try...
Man shot and killed inside Dorchester barber shop
BOSTON - A man was shot and killed inside a barber shop in Dorchester Wednesday night. Police were called to 145 Washington Street at about 7:15 p.m.Witnesses say the man killed was a barber who was working on clients inside Celebrity Cuts when someone came in and shot and killed him. "Terribly we have another brazen shooting resulting in another tragic loss," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. No suspects have been arrested, and police are looking for the public's help. "This is another heinous act that we have had recently," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox...
NECN
Wu Appeals For Outside Help At Mass. And Cass
About half of the people camped in a stretch of Boston known as "Mass. and Cass" most recently resided in another city or town, underlining the regional nature of the addiction and homelessness crises straining the area, Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday. While her administration continues to grapple with how...
bcgavel.com
Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse
Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
Mayor Wu wants 1000 new housing units as she addresses homelessness
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says she is asking the state to help her provide 1,000 housing units for people without homes outside the city. This decision comes shortly after she decided to relocate a tent city with hundreds of homeless people from one area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, known as Mass and Cass, to another.
whdh.com
Wu urges full-court press for MBTA workers
BOSTON (WHDH) - Policymakers across the state and local level need to deploy “every last bit of political will” to reinvigorate hiring at the short-staffed transit agency, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday. Wu, who campaigned on a platform of expanding access to low- or no-cost transit, said...
nbcboston.com
Police Conduct Sweeps on North Shore Targeting Gang Members, Drugs: Sources
State and federal law enforcement were conducting sweeps Tuesday morning on the North Shore of Massachusetts, targeting gang members and drugs, sources have confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators. The sweeps were being performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, according to sources.
whdh.com
Kingston officials looking for answers after unannounced arrival of more than 100 people at hotel
KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Town leaders in Kingston say they are frustrated after groups of families were dropped off at a local hotel over the past week, with the total number growing to 107 people over the last few days. Town Administrator Keith Hickey said a number of families have...
Dorchester man accused of assaulting two teenage girls on MBTA Red Line Train
BOSTON — A Dorchester man was arrested Tuesday night and faces charges after allegedly assaulting two teenage girls on an MBTA Red Line Train. According to Transit Police, an investigation was launched after a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old girl were indecently assaulted on a train just outside Broadway Station back on October 15.
baystatebanner.com
Faneuil Hall fight: beating a dead horse
Boston is a city of winners. The people rally around successful sports teams and eschew losing projects. It seems that not everyone has read the memo on that Boston character trait. Unfortunately, a group of ministers is trying to generate public interest in a losing issue connected to slavery. Their...
WCVB
More than 100 people in need of food, shelter arrive unannounced in Massachusetts town
KINGSTON, Mass. — The top official in Kingston says 107 people in need of assistance have arrived unannounced in the Massachusetts town within the past week. Kingston Town Administrator Keith Hickey said nine people arrived on Friday before 26 more arrived on Saturday and dozens of others kept coming.
WCVB
Multiple women say their drinks were drugged in separate incidents at Boston music venue
BOSTON — Multiple women who attended concerts at the same Boston venue, some of them days apart, had their drinks drugged while attending those shows. One woman told NewsCenter 5 that her drink was spiked during the Oct. 10 Jack Harlow concert at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway.
NECN
Ax-Wielding Man Breaks Into NH Veteran's Basement, Attacks HVAC System
An ax-wielding burglar broke into an elderly combat veteran's home in Seabrook, New Hampshire, while on drugs, destroying his property late Tuesday night, police said. The Vietnam veteran, 75-year-old Michael Ashwood, spoke exclusively with NBC10 Boston, showing the damage to his HVAC system and personal possessions after the wild break-in around 10:40 p.m.
WCVB
Massachusetts launches investigation of Boston Public Schools transportation issues after receiving complaint
MALDEN, Mass. — Massachusetts education officials are investigating the impact of transportation problems on students with disabilities, students of color and those who speak other languages within Boston Public Schools. The investigation is a required response after a complaint was filed earlier this month by advocates on behalf of...
NECN
Firefighter Injured, 15 People Displaced Following Hyde Park Fire
A firefighter was injured battling a blaze Wednesday night in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood that displaced 15 residents. Boston fire said they were called to a report of a fire on the second floor in the rear of a multi-family building at 40 Maple St. around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The...
NECN
Over 100 Migrants, Homeless People Relocated to Hotel in Kingston
Over 100 migrants and homeless people have been relocated to a hotel next to Route 3 in Kingston, Massachusetts, and local leaders say they were caught off guard. The group includes 64 children, 20 of whom are school-aged, according to town officials. Most of the people are from Haiti, according to The Boston Globe.
Letter to Boston City Council from South Boston Neighborhood Associations re: Redistricting Map
We are reaching out, in unity, to oppose any redistricting map that further separates the South Boston neighborhood. Currently the Maryellen McCormack Housing Development and a portion of Andrew Square’s Polish Triangle is part of District 3. Proposed maps eliminate our BHA neighbors in Anne Lynch Homes at Old...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
