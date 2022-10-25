Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Kanye Gets Escorted Out Sketchers HeadquartersTruflix NetworkLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ye's antisemitic comments spark outrage, fear | Kanye WestBLOCK WORK MEDIALos Angeles, CA
7 Places to Raise the Dead on Dia de los MuertosCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
therealdeal.com
Laguna Beach home connected to timeshare mogul asks $40M
A bluffside home in Laguna Beach tied to timeshare mogul Stephen Cloobeck has listed for $39.7 million. The 9,300-square-foot estate has hit the market at 11 Montage Way at the Montage Laguna Beach resort, the Orange County Register reported. It’s among 13 private resort homes with access to concierge, housekeeping...
therealdeal.com
Ventus Group revamps plans for housing near USC
Ventus Group has twice gone back to the drawing board for its block-long student housing development near USC – and now expects a third time to be the charm. The Irvine-based developer has once again revamped plans for its Exposition Point complex at 3900 South Figueroa Street, across from Exposition Park, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.
therealdeal.com
Tesla signs up for 60K sf warehouse in Costa Mesa
Tesla has leased a 59,500-square-foot warehouse in Costa Mesa, its largest footprint in Orange County to date. The Austin, Texas-based EV carmaker leased the industrial building at 3565 Cadillac Avenue, the Orange County Business Journal reported. Terms of the lease were not disclosed. The two-year lease marks its third and...
therealdeal.com
Azusa Pacific University sells apartments for $81M
Azusa Pacific University has cashed out of a three-building San Gabriel Valley residential portfolio near its main campus in an $81 million deal. The properties, collectively called the Alosta Portfolio, contain a total of 316 apartments. The package, with the addresses of 1000, 1130, 1150, 1160,1170 Alosta Avenue in Azusa, sits on a 10.7-acre lot just a few blocks from the university’s main campus at 901 East Alosta Avenue.
therealdeal.com
The Derby restaurant in Arcadia to expand with 214 apartments
The owner of The Derby restaurant in Arcadia wants to build more than 200 apartments around the century-old steakhouse popular with horse racing fans. Elite Real Estate Holdings, based in Mission Viejo, has filed plans to expand the restaurant at 233 East Huntington Drive and build a 214-unit, mixed-use apartment complex, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported.
therealdeal.com
Robert Flaxman, LA developer embroiled in college admissions scandal, dies at 66
Robert Flaxman, a prominent Los Angeles-based commercial developer known for his involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal, died at his Malibu residence last week. He was 66 years old. The L.A. County coroner’s office ruled Flaxman’s death a suicide, according to case reports. Though he spent almost...
therealdeal.com
Caruso vs. Hackman: Questions over candidate’s stance on Television City development
At a Hollywood Chamber of Commerce event earlier this month, developer and mayoral candidate Rick Caruso was holding a coffee onstage when someone asked about mailers sent to residents urging them to oppose Hackman Capital Partners’ proposed Television City project in Fairfax. Caruso nodded, as if to understand the...
therealdeal.com
LA County to buy closed courthouse for affordable housing
A long-closed Los Angeles County courthouse in Sawtelle that was once a popular draw for skateboarders may soon be redeveloped for affordable housing. The County Board of Supervisors voted to buy the former West Los Angeles Courthouse at 1633 Purdue Avenue for a mixed-use, affordable housing development, City News Service reported via KFI AM 640.
Comments / 0