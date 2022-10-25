ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

wrtv.com

Anderson remembers 'Can Man' by collecting pop tabs in his honor

ANDERSON— The city of Anderson is honoring an icon. Larry "The Can Man" VanNess died earlier this week at 75 years old. He died after fighting for more than three weeks after being hit by a truck in downtown Anderson. VanNess collected pop tabs and aluminum cans in Anderson...
ANDERSON, IN
munciejournal.com

Minnetrista Announces Their 2023 Exhibits

Muncie, IN— The 2023 exhibit schedule at Minnetrista is set to be an exciting one! Find a world of puzzles, explore girls’ experiences and how they’ve changed American history, and see yourself in an exhibit of portraits featuring our community. 2023 will be full of wonder with something for everyone.
MUNCIE, IN
munciejournal.com

Ivy Tech Partners With Muncie Southside Middle School

MUNCIE, Ind. – Ivy Tech Community College Muncie/Henry County is partnering with Muncie Southside Middle School to create a mentoring program. The program is a collaboration between Ivy Tech’s Enrollment Services and Office of Diversity, Equity and Belonging. “I’ve been dedicated to mentoring in the Muncie community ever...
MUNCIE, IN
pendletontimespost.com

Pendleton council candidate bows out

PENDLETON — Two seats on the five-member Pendleton Town Council are on the ballot this year, and voters have a choice between two boxes to check in each case. However, the decision in one of those races might be easier for those who haven’t voted already, after one candidate recently pulled out of the race.
PENDLETON, IN
FOX59

Delaware County Prosecutor blasts recent predator catcher group confrontation

MUNCIE, Ind. — After a recent viral confrontation between a Muncie teacher’s aide and a predator catchers group, Delaware County’s prosecutor is once again speaking out against what he calls “vigilante” investigations. Over the weekend, a group known as the Muncie Predator Catchers livestreamed its latest confrontation with a 62-year-old man who was an aide […]
MUNCIE, IN
readthereporter.com

Parent asks: no CRT in Noblesville Schools?

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
townepost.com

The Cabin Opens Doors in Westfield

Counseling and Resource Center opens new location in Westfield. It all started in a cabin in 2010, a place where people looking for help navigating mental issues and life’s obstacles. It has since expanded into a counseling center servicing Indiana, with its Hamilton County location in Westfield. The Cabin...
WESTFIELD, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

The Ball State Student Government votes in College Democrats and Republicans

Oct. 26, the Ball State Student Government Association (SGA) not only voted in organizations, but they did so dressed in their Halloween costumes. The most significant topic of the day came from the voting in for the College Republicans and the College Democrats at Ball State University. The votes made the organizations SGA-protected.
cbs4indy.com

Plans for new Eli Lilly facility in Boone County move forward

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Plans for construction on a new Eli Lilly facility in Boone County are expected to move forward after the Lebanon City Council approved an agreement to provide water to the facility Monday night. The Lebanon City Council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding between Lebanon...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change

Language reshaping how Indiana communities participate in a food and drink tax worth roughly $90 million a year was a step away from becoming law last March, before state legislators excised it last-minute. But one of its most dedicated proponents says he’ll try again this year, prompting resistance — even resentment and defiance — from […] The post Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments. But it’s not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who explains why.
INDIANA STATE
mdmh-bloomington.com

Lucky Indiana Lottery Powerball player bought a ticket and won $50,000 on Monday, Wednesday’s Powerball estimated jackpot is $700 million

Noblesville, Indiana – A lucky Indiana man bought a Powerball Double Play ticket in Noblesville and won $50,000 on Monday, the Hoosier Lottery Powerball said in a statement. The ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at the Kroger at 14800 Hazel Dell Crossing. Monday’s Powerball Double Play winning numbers were 12-48-51-63-67 with a Powerball of 26, and the jackpot was $10 million.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

Hamilton County patrol K-9 dies of ‘medical issues’

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County patrol K-9 died Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced. Officials said 2-year-old Snoop, a German Shepherd, was “courageously facing medical issues for the last several months.” He died due to those unspecified issues. Snoop was partnered with Deputy Patrick Traphagan and trained in narcotic detection, obedience, tracking, area searching […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Delaware County phone scam

Sheriffs tell us the caller poses as a county official and says a warrant has been issued. The trickster says they'll accept a cash bond over the phone.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WFYI

Downtown company opens 2nd office, adds hundreds of jobs

A downtown company recently announced the opening of its second Indianapolis office. Logistics Company, Spot Freight Inc. employs over 350 in-office workers, and that number is expected to grow to 600. CEO Andrew Elsener talked about what has fueled the company’s growth. “We've been kind of unique in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

'Can Man' Larry VanNess dies at 75 after accident in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man known for collecting millions of pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House has died. Larry "The Can Man" VanNess died Monday at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, three weeks after he was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on Oct. 2.
ANDERSON, IN

