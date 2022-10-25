Read full article on original website
wrtv.com
Anderson remembers 'Can Man' by collecting pop tabs in his honor
ANDERSON— The city of Anderson is honoring an icon. Larry "The Can Man" VanNess died earlier this week at 75 years old. He died after fighting for more than three weeks after being hit by a truck in downtown Anderson. VanNess collected pop tabs and aluminum cans in Anderson...
munciejournal.com
Minnetrista Announces Their 2023 Exhibits
Muncie, IN— The 2023 exhibit schedule at Minnetrista is set to be an exciting one! Find a world of puzzles, explore girls’ experiences and how they’ve changed American history, and see yourself in an exhibit of portraits featuring our community. 2023 will be full of wonder with something for everyone.
munciejournal.com
Ivy Tech Partners With Muncie Southside Middle School
MUNCIE, Ind. – Ivy Tech Community College Muncie/Henry County is partnering with Muncie Southside Middle School to create a mentoring program. The program is a collaboration between Ivy Tech’s Enrollment Services and Office of Diversity, Equity and Belonging. “I’ve been dedicated to mentoring in the Muncie community ever...
Indiana Teacher is Being Called a ‘Hero’ After Saving the Life of a Choking Student
The teacher, Mason Wetzel, a graduate of Indiana University and formerly a Castle High School football standout, teaches middle school art at Lynhurst 7th and 8th Grade Center for Wayne Township Schools in Indianapolis, Indiana. On Monday, October 24th, 2022, during his lunch duty, he had to do something he...
pendletontimespost.com
Pendleton council candidate bows out
PENDLETON — Two seats on the five-member Pendleton Town Council are on the ballot this year, and voters have a choice between two boxes to check in each case. However, the decision in one of those races might be easier for those who haven’t voted already, after one candidate recently pulled out of the race.
Delaware County Prosecutor blasts recent predator catcher group confrontation
MUNCIE, Ind. — After a recent viral confrontation between a Muncie teacher’s aide and a predator catchers group, Delaware County’s prosecutor is once again speaking out against what he calls “vigilante” investigations. Over the weekend, a group known as the Muncie Predator Catchers livestreamed its latest confrontation with a 62-year-old man who was an aide […]
readthereporter.com
Parent asks: no CRT in Noblesville Schools?
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
townepost.com
The Cabin Opens Doors in Westfield
Counseling and Resource Center opens new location in Westfield. It all started in a cabin in 2010, a place where people looking for help navigating mental issues and life’s obstacles. It has since expanded into a counseling center servicing Indiana, with its Hamilton County location in Westfield. The Cabin...
Following the general election in Delaware County
On November 8, voters in Delaware County will decide who will take three county-wide positions.
ballstatedailynews.com
The Ball State Student Government votes in College Democrats and Republicans
Oct. 26, the Ball State Student Government Association (SGA) not only voted in organizations, but they did so dressed in their Halloween costumes. The most significant topic of the day came from the voting in for the College Republicans and the College Democrats at Ball State University. The votes made the organizations SGA-protected.
cbs4indy.com
Plans for new Eli Lilly facility in Boone County move forward
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Plans for construction on a new Eli Lilly facility in Boone County are expected to move forward after the Lebanon City Council approved an agreement to provide water to the facility Monday night. The Lebanon City Council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding between Lebanon...
Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change
Language reshaping how Indiana communities participate in a food and drink tax worth roughly $90 million a year was a step away from becoming law last March, before state legislators excised it last-minute. But one of its most dedicated proponents says he’ll try again this year, prompting resistance — even resentment and defiance — from […] The post Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WISH-TV
Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments. But it’s not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who explains why.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Lucky Indiana Lottery Powerball player bought a ticket and won $50,000 on Monday, Wednesday’s Powerball estimated jackpot is $700 million
Noblesville, Indiana – A lucky Indiana man bought a Powerball Double Play ticket in Noblesville and won $50,000 on Monday, the Hoosier Lottery Powerball said in a statement. The ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at the Kroger at 14800 Hazel Dell Crossing. Monday’s Powerball Double Play winning numbers were 12-48-51-63-67 with a Powerball of 26, and the jackpot was $10 million.
Hamilton County patrol K-9 dies of ‘medical issues’
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County patrol K-9 died Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced. Officials said 2-year-old Snoop, a German Shepherd, was “courageously facing medical issues for the last several months.” He died due to those unspecified issues. Snoop was partnered with Deputy Patrick Traphagan and trained in narcotic detection, obedience, tracking, area searching […]
abc12.com
Lilly responds after diabetes patient advocates protest high insulin costs outside HQ
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Company is offering a response following a Monday protest about insulin prices by a diabetes patient advocate group. T1 International is a patient-led, nonprofit organization that says it advocates for access to insulin for all. According to a study cited by T1 International,...
WTHR
Delaware County phone scam
Sheriffs tell us the caller poses as a county official and says a warrant has been issued. The trickster says they'll accept a cash bond over the phone.
Downtown company opens 2nd office, adds hundreds of jobs
A downtown company recently announced the opening of its second Indianapolis office. Logistics Company, Spot Freight Inc. employs over 350 in-office workers, and that number is expected to grow to 600. CEO Andrew Elsener talked about what has fueled the company’s growth. “We've been kind of unique in the...
'Can Man' Larry VanNess dies at 75 after accident in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man known for collecting millions of pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House has died. Larry "The Can Man" VanNess died Monday at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, three weeks after he was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on Oct. 2.
Troubled Greenwood hotel shut down by city
Inspectors found 188 violations, and public safety first responders racked up more than one hundred calls to the motel in the last year.
