Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Relearning to walk, talk at 34: Florida man inspires others while documenting recovery after brain surgery
BOCA RATON, Fla. – From paralyzed to walking — a Florida man is documenting his recovery after brain surgery on social media. Matt Friend, 34, is showing others that the social media app TikTok isn’t just about dancing and fun edits — it’s also a platform that can bring people together and provide information about health and fitness with a twist of humor. Because laughter is the best medicine after all, right?
At the Table newsletter: Stone crabs, Frito pies, new restaurants + other October finds
Stone crabs, fancy Frito pies, new restaurants + other October gifts Before the 10th month of the year calls it a wrap, let’s recount the gifts of October: The swelter...
floridaweekly.com
“It keeps rolling”
MAC Fabrics & Design Center has opened a new outlet across the street from its high-end home-goods showroom in West Palm Beach’s Northwood Village. The outlet offers half-price textiles daily — a pretty good deal for customers familiar with the brand — and marks part of a multifaceted expansion of the historic store whose roots go back six-plus decades to simpler times on Clematis Street.
wflx.com
Glow-in-the-dark tennis party to be held in Delray Beach
A glow-in-the-dark tennis party will get underway Friday night at the Delray Beach Tennis Center benefiting the Be Like Brit Foundation. "We're gonna have a glow-in-the-dark tennis party, and if you can't play tennis, even better. Come on down," said Cherylann Gengel, co-founder and executive director of the Be Like Brit Foundation said. "It's really going to be a great night where people can come together, and that's what Brittany loved, bringing people together, having a great time and really just being able to share the story of Be Like Brit."
Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
wflx.com
Pet suffocation warning gaining traction online
With National Pet Suffocation Awareness Week coming up in November, the pet suffocation awareness movement is gaining traction online. “This is Boone and this is Blainey,” Laura Levine told WFLX at the City Paws Dog Park in West Palm Beach. “They’re my children. The children that will never leave home.”
WSVN-TV
A trio of restaurants you can enjoy on sea and land
Pulling your car up to a fast food window for a meal — that’s easy. Finding the right spot to dock your boat for a dynamite dining experience — that’s something else. Deco’s found a trio of restaurants to make you say, “land, ho!”
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Pompano Beach: A Waterfront City on the Rise
Sitting along Florida’s Gold Coast, Pompano Beach is a city known for extending “Florida’s Warmest Welcome,” boasting clear waters, sandy beaches, and calm breezes. In recent years, it has emerged beyond its beaches as a diverse South Florida community. With an overall lower density than its neighbors of Fort Lauderdale and Miami, and an immense potential for growth, many real estate developers, restaurateurs, business owners, and prospective residents alike are readily eyeing the city as the next hotspot for waterfront living in South Florida.
wlrn.org
Pickleball is booming - and in South Florida, it's here to stay
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America — and Florida has become quite the hot spot. Across the state, cities and clubs are converting their tennis courts into pickleball courts. It’s attracted high profile athletes, like LeBron James, who recently invested in a Major League Pickleball team.
Brickbat: You'll Be Stone Dead in a Moment
The city of Delray Beach, Florida, has fired firefighter Brandon Hagans for reporting an elderly man was dead when he actually wasn't and then lying about his actions. A report found Hagans looked at the man's body for six seconds from a doorway during a routine call before calling the scene in as a death. Workers who came to the home over an hour later to remove the body found the man was still alive. The local firefighter's union is fighting the dismissal, calling it unjust.
cw34.com
Local Rabbi views Kanye West antisemetic comments as educational opportunity
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Following a series of racially offensive and antisemitic comments, companies around the globe are cutting ties with Kanye West. Adidas, Balenciaga and his talent agency CAA are all out. Even Gap removed Yeezy products from its stores, saying “antisemitism, racism, and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated with our values.”
Estee Lauder executive buys 6-year-old Palm Beach mansion, then demolishes it
A company linked to Estee Lauder executive chairman William P. Lauder purchased 1071 N. Ocean Blvd., only to demolish it six years after it was built.
WPBF News 25
Guests evacuated after rooftop fire at The Ray Hotel in Delray Beach, no injuries reported
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of guests were evacuated as crews worked to put out a fire Thursday morning at The Ray Hotel in Delray Beach. It happened around 5 a.m. on the roof of the building located in the 200 block of NE Second Street. Crews were able...
Muse Tower: Luxury condos may beckon in Flagler Village
The name alone may inspire thoughts of how luxury condominium living could unfold in Flagler Village. The proposed Muse Tower would rise 30 floors above the city of Fort Lauderdale, bearing 112 condo units in a neighborhood previously known as a booming area for luxury apartment rentals. Plans for the tower, as outlined this week in an application before the Fort Lauderdale Development Review ...
Flies on cookies, bagels and cinnamon rolls force Delray Beach shop to shut last week
Flies contaminated bagels and sweet treats at a Delray Beach eatery, making it the only restaurant in Broward and Palm Beach counties to be ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of ...
floridaweekly.com
Mangia! It’s The Feast of Little Italy
Come hungry for The Feast of Little Italy. There’s entertainment, but you’ll want to save room for the food. Organizers for The Feast of Little Italy, set for Nov. 4-6 at Abacoa in Jupiter, say the festival has expanded and has more vendors than before. “We invite families,...
Mega-job fair in Sunrise looks to fill 6,500 positions
FORT LAUDERDALE - Companies will be looking to fill 6,500 positions at a mega-job fair in Sunrise. The companies are hiring for positions in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. The event is taking place Thursday, October 27th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the FLA Live Arena, formerly known as the BB&T Center, you know where the Florida Panthers play. Parking is free. Whether you're looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you. Among the companies hiring are Caremax, Integrated Home Care Services, The Riverside Hotel, Sawgrass...
South Florida Times
Sugarcane burning battle heating up
Belle Glade, Fla. – Belle Glade, a predominantly Black city in western Palm Beach County, is possibly facing a health issue over the practice of local cane sugar mills’ cane-burning allegedly polluting the air and infecting people with illnesses. Big sugar companies’ preharvest practice of burning cane from...
10NEWS
Where is the luckiest place to buy a Powerball ticket?
Four Powerball winners have been from Florida since 2013. And, one Publix in Miami has had nine Powerball winners.
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca Raton
A new restaurant from the creators of NYC's Carbone will soon open at The Boca Raton. This week, the group announced the upcoming opening of Japanese Bocce Club, a new signature dining concept based on traditional Japanese cuisine.
Comments / 0