Yuma, AZ

YMVC receives support from Arizona-Mexico Commission

By Dillon Fuhrman
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 2 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Multiversity Campus Corporation (YMVC) has received support from the Arizona-Mexico Commission (AMC).

Particularly, this is to promote engagement and participation in its strategic planning process.

“We are pleased to support this bi-national, multi-state, impactful project to promote cross-border educational programs and initiatives among the numerous institutions of higher education in the region,” stated Jessica Pacheco, President of the AMC Board of Directors.

Strategic Framework Plan

Furthermore, acting on the findings and recommendations, the YMVC Board of Directors adopted a Strategic Framework Plan.

Specifically, this will guide YMVC's efforts going forward.

“Our purpose is to use the findings and the recommendations in the Plan to help transform the region and to position it to compete successfully in the innovation economy,” observes YMVC Board Chair, Russell McCloud.

All in all, the Strategic Plan Framework will debut in a series of bilingual meetings in early January 2023.

