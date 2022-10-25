Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hudson Hall presents Gare St. Lazare Ireland's production of The Beckett Trilogy
On Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5 Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York presents Gare St Lazare Ireland’s one-person stage-adaptation of The Beckett Trilogy. Nobel Prize winner Samuel Beckett‘s novels “Molloy,” “Malone Dies,” and “The Unnamable” have been excerpted into an evening-length theatrical performance by Conor Lovett and director Judy Hegarty Lovett. “The Beckett Trilogy” confirmed Gare St Lazare Ireland as major Beckett interpreters and theatrical innovators when it premiered at Kilkenny Arts Festival in 2000.
Troy’s Tatu Tacos & Tequila holding first flash tattoo event
Tatu Tacos & Tequila in Troy is living up to its name. The restaurant will have its first flash tattoo event on Saturday, October 29.
New Cohoes Pizza Joint Set To Open For Business This Friday
When it comes to pizza, we have a seemingly endless list of local spots to grab a pie or a slice. This Friday that list grows in Cohoes!. It may be the most well-represented form of cuisine in the Capital Region, and deservedly so. When it comes to the perfect meal, great pizza fills the bill. I mean, what other handheld dish contains all 4 food groups - dairy, meat, grains, and veggies? Pizza is perfection and we are blessed to have so many great pizzerias in the Capital Region.
Miss New York Wins Miss United States And Brings Crown Back To The Capital Region
Lily K. Donaldson, a Ph.D. student at RPI and newly crowned Miss United States, is coming to Menands this Sunday, October 30, to participate in the village's Halloween parade!. Representing New York state in the pageant, Donaldson is originally from Tennessee but has called New York home for a few years.
Albany cannabis career fair and expo this weekend drawing hundreds
See the lineup for NY Cannabis Insider’s full-day conference in Tarrytown on Nov. 4, then get tickets before they sell out!. Organizers of the New York State Cannabis Expo, Conference & Career Fair are expecting more than 500 attendees in Albany this weekend. The event will feature a job...
Ghosts of Saratoga Guided Trolley Tour
The Saratoga Springs History Museum, Canfield Casino, and the Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center will host a new seasonal guided trolley tour on the haunted history and ghosts of Saratoga on Tuesday, October 25th. Originating in front of the Visitor Center at 297 Broadway, the 90-minute guided trolley tour...
Future of Capital Holiday Lights in the Park could be announced soon
Questions could be answered Thursday about the future of Albany’s Holiday Lights in the Park. The 25-year tradition in Washington Park is the primary fundraiser for the Albany Police Athletic League. However, the league had said it would be moving the event to a new location. We may find...
Board game tavern setting up shop in Glens Falls
There's more to the modern world of board games than just chess and checkers. Complex rules, unique artwork, and hours of adventure are in store for anyone who gets into today's tabletop game worlds. Next year, that adventure is set to come to Glens Falls.
The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York
Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
Award Winning Local Haunted House Retires After 20+ yrs of Scares
Award-winning haunted house Stonewell Haunts will be closing its coffin and retiring after thrilling ghouls and goblins alike for over 20 years. Their finale event will be held at 82 Steele Ave in Gloversville, NY this weekend, October 28th and 29th from 6-10pm. Donations will be accepted for entry and are strongly encouraged as all proceeds are going toward cancer treatment for Stonewell Haunt's Main Haunt Master. A plethora of raffle baskets will also be raffled off during the event, so you know they're going to be delivering on both tricks and treats!
Lights Out? Albany PAL Teases about Future of Popular Xmas Display
On Tuesday afternoon, members of the Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) sent a press release to local media partners in regard to the future of Capital Holiday Lights in the Park, the long-running, very popular light display that's been bringing Holiday cheer to Albany's Washington Park for a quarter-century. Normally...
Plumb Oyster Bar in Troy permanently closes
Plumb Oyster Bar on 2nd Street in Troy has closed its doors. The restaurant closed after its dinner service on October 15.
Bennington County restaurant ranked among best in world for date night
The Silver Fork, a restaurant located in Manchester, Vermont, has not only been ranked among the best in the United States for date night, but best in the world. According to Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards, the eatery was ranked second on the "Top Date Night Restaurants" in the U.S. list, and 16th on the world's list.
Albany’s Newest Breakfast & Lunch Spot Now Open On Lark Street
There is no shortage of great breakfast restaurants inn Albany and now there is another to add to the list. It is the most important meal of the day, and throughout the Capital Region, there are plenty of great spots to take care of that morning hunger. From downtown restaurants to country diners the options are endless!
Lark Street BID’s Halloween Party cancelled
The Lark Street Business Improvement District (BID) has announced the cancellation of their annual Halloween Party at the Washington Park Lake House on October 29.
Iconic Capital Region Eatery Named Top Spot In U.S. For Quick Bites
One of our most recognizable and legendary Capital Region restaurants is getting some national recognition from Tripadvisor. And you know this honor is the real deal because it was determined by the reviews and ratings of real people like you! Folks Tripadvisor calls "...real travelers going, trying, and sharing your experiences."
Best Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for some great Italian food in the Albany area, you have quite a few options. These are the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp.
Gloversville family ending ‘haunts’ after 25 years
After 25 years, Stonewell Haunts, located at 82 Steele Road in Gloversville, is ending its haunted houses and shows. Haunt Master Len Aldous said he's been fighting cancer for nearly five years and it's time for the haunts to come to an end.
Cohoes road closure notice for Saturday
A Cohoes road closure has been issued for Central Avenue on Saturday.
City of Schenectady Announces Halloween Trick-Or-Treat Hours
SCHENECTADY – The City of Schenectady announced Halloween trick-or-treating will be observed on Monday, October 31, 2022 from 3:00pm – 8:00pm. Residents and families are encouraged to celebrate the Halloween safely. The Schenectady Police Department and Schenectady Fire Department will host the 3rd Annual Scare-nectady Haunted Patrol on...
