ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wamc.org

Hudson Hall presents Gare St. Lazare Ireland's production of The Beckett Trilogy

On Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5 Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York presents Gare St Lazare Ireland’s one-person stage-adaptation of The Beckett Trilogy. Nobel Prize winner Samuel Beckett‘s novels “Molloy,” “Malone Dies,” and “The Unnamable” have been excerpted into an evening-length theatrical performance by Conor Lovett and director Judy Hegarty Lovett. “The Beckett Trilogy” confirmed Gare St Lazare Ireland as major Beckett interpreters and theatrical innovators when it premiered at Kilkenny Arts Festival in 2000.
HUDSON, NY
103.9 The Breeze

New Cohoes Pizza Joint Set To Open For Business This Friday

When it comes to pizza, we have a seemingly endless list of local spots to grab a pie or a slice. This Friday that list grows in Cohoes!. It may be the most well-represented form of cuisine in the Capital Region, and deservedly so. When it comes to the perfect meal, great pizza fills the bill. I mean, what other handheld dish contains all 4 food groups - dairy, meat, grains, and veggies? Pizza is perfection and we are blessed to have so many great pizzerias in the Capital Region.
COHOES, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Ghosts of Saratoga Guided Trolley Tour

The Saratoga Springs History Museum, Canfield Casino, and the Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center will host a new seasonal guided trolley tour on the haunted history and ghosts of Saratoga on Tuesday, October 25th. Originating in front of the Visitor Center at 297 Broadway, the 90-minute guided trolley tour...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Future of Capital Holiday Lights in the Park could be announced soon

Questions could be answered Thursday about the future of Albany’s Holiday Lights in the Park. The 25-year tradition in Washington Park is the primary fundraiser for the Albany Police Athletic League. However, the league had said it would be moving the event to a new location. We may find...
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Award Winning Local Haunted House Retires After 20+ yrs of Scares

Award-winning haunted house Stonewell Haunts will be closing its coffin and retiring after thrilling ghouls and goblins alike for over 20 years. Their finale event will be held at 82 Steele Ave in Gloversville, NY this weekend, October 28th and 29th from 6-10pm. Donations will be accepted for entry and are strongly encouraged as all proceeds are going toward cancer treatment for Stonewell Haunt's Main Haunt Master. A plethora of raffle baskets will also be raffled off during the event, so you know they're going to be delivering on both tricks and treats!
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
Hot 99.1

Lights Out? Albany PAL Teases about Future of Popular Xmas Display

On Tuesday afternoon, members of the Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) sent a press release to local media partners in regard to the future of Capital Holiday Lights in the Park, the long-running, very popular light display that's been bringing Holiday cheer to Albany's Washington Park for a quarter-century. Normally...
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Albany’s Newest Breakfast & Lunch Spot Now Open On Lark Street

There is no shortage of great breakfast restaurants inn Albany and now there is another to add to the list. It is the most important meal of the day, and throughout the Capital Region, there are plenty of great spots to take care of that morning hunger. From downtown restaurants to country diners the options are endless!
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Iconic Capital Region Eatery Named Top Spot In U.S. For Quick Bites

One of our most recognizable and legendary Capital Region restaurants is getting some national recognition from Tripadvisor. And you know this honor is the real deal because it was determined by the reviews and ratings of real people like you! Folks Tripadvisor calls "...real travelers going, trying, and sharing your experiences."
ALBANY, NY
cityofschenectady.com

City of Schenectady Announces Halloween Trick-Or-Treat Hours

SCHENECTADY – The City of Schenectady announced Halloween trick-or-treating will be observed on Monday, October 31, 2022 from 3:00pm – 8:00pm. Residents and families are encouraged to celebrate the Halloween safely. The Schenectady Police Department and Schenectady Fire Department will host the 3rd Annual Scare-nectady Haunted Patrol on...
SCHENECTADY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy