High school football team being investigated in apparent “hazing” incident

FORKS, WASH. – KONP has learned an investigation is underway into a reported incident on a school bus involving the Forks High School football team. The incident was serious enough that school officials cancelled the final two games of the season. So far, little information has been released to the community, but we’re told outside counsel has been brought in to investigate.
FORKS, WA

